India Captains vs India Tigers Legends League Cricket Match Prediction IND 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 9th match in the Legends League Cricket will feature the India Captains going against India Tigers, in what is expected to be a thriller clash. This match will take place on 18 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. India Captains lost their previous match against Southern Super Stars by 8 wickets. On the other hand, India Tigers also lost their previous match against Mumbai Spartans by 17 runs. With both teams eager to regain their winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them does well in the next game.

Who will win? India Captains India Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Captains and India Tigers will be facing each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Shadab Jakati is among the highest wicket-takers for India Tigers, with 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.67.

Aniruddha Joshi is the top run scorer for India Captains, scoring 40 runs off 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

India Captains vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

India Tigers are eager to regain their winning momentum in the tournament and rank up in the standings. With its recent form, India Tigers has a higher chance of winning. The team has players such as Kuldeep Hooda, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Abu Nechim, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.75. On the other hand, India Captains have encountered a losing streak even after a positive start to the new season. They will be coming with players such as Aniruddha Joshi, who has scored 40 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13.33, and Parvinder Awana, who was able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 11.

India Captains' Chances of Winning: 48%

India Tigers' Chances of Winning: 52%

India Captains vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Captains are now finding themselves in a challenging situation. The team started well with a win but has lost its next two games, which has dropped them down to the last spot in the standings. Their batting line-up has players such as Hashim Amla, who has scored 37 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12.33, and Gaurav Tomar, who has scored 36 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12. With the ball, the team has Veer Pratap Singh, who conceded runs at an economy of 5.50 in the last game.

India Tigers, on the other hand, had their first two games similar to India Captains. Starting the campaign with a win, but losing the very next game. But now the team will be looking forward to grabbing yet another win as they go against India Captains. They have batsmen such as Kamau Leverock, who scored 49 runs off 37 balls in the last game, and Pawan Negi, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 164.10. The team also has Shadab Jakati, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.67.

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India Captains vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming LLC match between the India Captains and the India Tigers will take place at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. This venue has already hosted two games in this season, and both of them have been won by the teams batting first. This suggests that the batters are able to easily score runs in the initial stages of the game, but the bowlers find an advantage later on. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in this game would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the India Captains and the India Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 20% chance of rain, which could hamper the game.

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India Captains and India Tigers Players List

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Team Form

India Captains Team Form

India Captains had an impressive start to the tournament, defeating Mumbai Spartans in their debut game. But since then, the team has lost both of its games, which puts them at the bottom of the table. They will now remain eager to regain form in the next game against the Tigers. Their line-up has Parvinder Awana, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls, and Imtiaz Ahmed, who went at an economy of 6.50 in the last game.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers also started the tournament well, with a win over Royal Riders Punjab, but lost the very next game against Mumbai Spartans. They will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match against India Captains. Their line-up has players such as Samit Patel, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.33, and Amit Paunikar, who scored 10 runs off 12 balls in the last game.

India Captains vs India Tigers T20i Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null India Captains Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

India Captains vs India Tigers Top Batters

Aniruddha Joshi is the highest run scorer for the India Captains in this tournament. He has managed to score 40 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

Kuldeep Hooda is the highest run scorer for India Tigers, and is also leading the tournament charts. He has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50.

India Captains vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Parvinder Awana displayed brilliant bowling performances for the India Captains in the last game. Against the defending champions, he was able to take 2 wickets in 3 overs at an average of 11.

Abu Nechim still stands as the leading wicket-taker for India Tigers in this tournament. He has secured 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.75.