Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Match Prediction ROY 47 % Chance of Winning SOS 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 8th match of the Legends League Cricket has kept the fans excited, as Royal Riders Punjab will be going against the defending champions, Southern Super Stars. This match will be played on 17 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground. Royal Riders Punjab are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Konark Suryas Odisha by 43 runs. On the other hand, Southern Super Stars started their campaign with an impressive 8-wicket victory over India Captains. With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them ends at the top spot.

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Who will win? Royal Riders Punjab Southern Super Stars Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Riders Punjab and Southern Super Stars face each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Mohammad Shahzad leads the run scoring charts for Royal Riders Punjab, as he has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50.

Ajit Chandila, from Southern Super Stars, took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 5.50.

Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning

Royal Riders Punjab has now gained their form, as they aim to continue it in the next game against the Southern Super Stars. For this, the team has players such as Mohammad Shahzad, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50, and Farman Ahmed, who took 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 9. On the other hand, Southern Super Stars have received a dominant start to the new season. They have players such as Hamilton Masakadza, who scored 61 runs off 30 balls, and Ajit Chandila, who took 4 wickets at an average of 5.50.

Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 47%

Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning: 53%

Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Riders Punjab did not have a good start to their maiden edition of the Legends League Cricket. But the team has now regained form with their previous win, as they now aim to extend it by winning the game against Southern Super Stars. They have batsmen such as Chaturanga de Silva, who has scored 33 runs in 2 matches at an average of 16.50, and Danushka Gunathilaka, who scored 23 runs off 21 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Thisara Perera, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.33.

On the other hand, Southern Super Stars carry the same momentum of the last season to the current edition. With an impressive win over India Captains, the team has now jumped directly to the top spot as they prepare for the next game. They have batsmen such as Dilshan Munaweera, who scored 20 runs off 18 balls, and Puneet Bist, who scored 2 runs off 7 balls. Ravi Jangid also contributed with the ball, taking 2 wickets at an average of 7.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and Southern Super Stars will be played at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground. This venue offers a balanced contest in the T20 format. While pacers will benefit early with the new ball, spinners might also shine as the pitch gets slow. Batsmen who are able to settle will be able to score boundaries with ease. Taking a look at the pitch conditions and the dew factor, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather looks suitable for the match between Royal Riders Punjab and Southern Super Stars. However, there is a 10% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Royal Riders Punjab and Southern Super Stars Player List

Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab has regained its winning momentum pretty well, which puts them among the top teams in the table. With the team's mixed form, it may be challenging for them to come out strong against the defending champions. They have players such as Rishi Dhawan, who scored 46 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23, and Angelo Perera, who took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 5.50.

Southern Super Stars Team Form

Southern Super Stars have received a dominant start to the new season, securing an 8-wicket victory in their first game. This also boosts their confidence levels for the next game against Royal Riders Punjab. They have players such as Rajat Bhatia, who took 2 wickets at an average of 5, and Diwesh Pathania, who took 2 wickets at an average of 6.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Top Batters

Mohammad Shahzad is leading the run scoring charts for Royal Riders Punjab. He has scored 89 runs for the team in just 2 matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 167.92.

Hamilton Masakadza is the top run scorer for Southern Super Stars. He was able to score 61 runs off just 30 balls for the team in its first match this season, helping them to start off with a win.

Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars Top Bowlers

Farman Ahmed is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. In just 2 matches, he has been able to take 4 wickets for the team at an average of 9.

Ajit Chandila is the leading wicket-taker for Southern Super Stars in this tournament. He grabbed 4 wickets for the team in its first match against India Captains at an average of 5.50.