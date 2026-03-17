New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction NEW 55 % Chance of Winning SA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited for the second T20I of the South Africa tour of New Zealand, after the first one ended dramatically. This match will take place on 17 February at 11:45 AM IST, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. South Africa started off the series with an impressive 7-wicket victory, as they aim for another win to increase their lead. On the other hand, New Zealand started off the series with a loss, as they now aim to regain their momentum in the upcoming match and level the series.

Who will win? New Zealand South Africa Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has defeated South Africa three times in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Devon Conway has scored 6 runs off 10 balls against Gerald Coetzee, and also lost his wicket once.

Tony de Zorzi has scored 2 runs off 6 balls against Kyle Jamieson without losing his wicket.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand has been dominant over South Africa in the recent head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the team also takes home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. For the next game, they have players such as James Neesham, who scored 26 runs off 21 balls, and Kyle Jamieson, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.63. On the other hand, South Africa received a strong start in this series and will be eager to continue the same. They have players such as Connor Esterhuizen, who scored 45 runs off 48 balls, and Nqobani Mokoena, who took 3 wickets at an average of 8.67.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 55%

South Africa Chances of Winning: 45%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand did not have a good start to the series against South Africa. However, the team holds a better record over the Proteas in the head-to-head encounters and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who scored 15 runs off 19 balls, and Cole McConchie, who scored 15 runs off 11 balls. With the ball, the team has Zak Foulkes, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.

On the other hand, South Africa had a magnificent start to the away series against the Kiwis. That win has boosted the team's momentum, as they target yet another win in the second match. In the next game, the team will have batsmen such as Rubin Hermann, who scored 7 runs off 6 balls, and Jason Smith, who scored 10 runs off 14 balls. Their bowling line-up has the experience of Gerald Coetzee, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 7.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Seddon Park, with the Kiwis taking the home ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the teams that bat first. Out of the 21 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. It is a high scoring venue, as the average first innings score is 16,7 and it drops to 145 in the second innings. Taking a look at the previous games here, it is likely that the team winning the toss would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 66% Humidity 11° - 22° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 66% Humidity 11° - 22° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and South Africa Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has not been able to do well in the T20Is lately, winning two and losing three of their last five games.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has regained their winning momentum in the shortest format, as the team now holds four wins and a loss in its last five games.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Mitchell Santner will continue to be a key batter for New Zealand in the next game. In his last 9 T20Is, he has managed to score 135 runs for the team at an average of 33.75.

For South Africa, it will still be George Linde, who has scored the most runs in the recent games. In his last five T20Is, he has scored 47 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 156.66.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

James Neesham has been the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the previous games. He has secured 6 wickets for the team in his last six T20Is at an economy of 10.65.

The skipper of South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, is leading the charts for his team with the ball. In his last 8 T20Is, he has managed to take 8 wickets at an economy of 8.96.