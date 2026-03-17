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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction

NEW

55%

Chance of Winning

SA

45%

Parimatch

1.65
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Seddon Park

Cricket fans are excited for the second T20I of the South Africa tour of New Zealand, after the first one ended dramatically. This match will take place on 17 February at 11:45 AM IST, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. South Africa started off the series with an impressive 7-wicket victory, as they aim for another win to increase their lead. On the other hand, New Zealand started off the series with a loss, as they now aim to regain their momentum in the upcoming match and level the series.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • New Zealand has defeated South Africa three times in the last five head-to-head encounters.
  • Devon Conway has scored 6 runs off 10 balls against Gerald Coetzee, and also lost his wicket once.
  • Tony de Zorzi has scored 2 runs off 6 balls against Kyle Jamieson without losing his wicket.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand has been dominant over South Africa in the recent head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the team also takes home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. For the next game, they have players such as James Neesham, who scored 26 runs off 21 balls, and Kyle Jamieson, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.63. On the other hand, South Africa received a strong start in this series and will be eager to continue the same. They have players such as Connor Esterhuizen, who scored 45 runs off 48 balls, and Nqobani Mokoena, who took 3 wickets at an average of 8.67.

  • New Zealand Chances of Winning: 55%
  • South Africa Chances of Winning: 45%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand did not have a good start to the series against South Africa. However, the team holds a better record over the Proteas in the head-to-head encounters and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who scored 15 runs off 19 balls, and Cole McConchie, who scored 15 runs off 11 balls. With the ball, the team has Zak Foulkes, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.

On the other hand, South Africa had a magnificent start to the away series against the Kiwis. That win has boosted the team's momentum, as they target yet another win in the second match. In the next game, the team will have batsmen such as Rubin Hermann, who scored 7 runs off 6 balls, and Jason Smith, who scored 10 runs off 14 balls. Their bowling line-up has the experience of Gerald Coetzee, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 7.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Seddon Park, with the Kiwis taking the home ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the teams that bat first. Out of the 21 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. It is a high scoring venue, as the average first innings score is 16,7 and it drops to 145 in the second innings. Taking a look at the previous games here, it is likely that the team winning the toss would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
66% Humidity
11° - 22° C Temperature
5 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
66% Humidity
11° - 22° C Temperature
5 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and South Africa Player List

Playing

NZ
NZ
SA
SA
First TeamSecond Team
Conway Devon

wicket keeper

Mulder Wiaan

all rounder

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Esterhuizen Connor

wicket keeper

Hermann Rubin

wicket keeper

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Neesham James

all rounder

Forrester Dian

all rounder

McConchie Cole

all rounder

Linde George

all rounder

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Sears Ben

bowler

Mokoena Nqobani

no information yet

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has not been able to do well in the T20Is lately, winning two and losing three of their last five games.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has regained their winning momentum in the shortest format, as the team now holds four wins and a loss in its last five games.

New Zealand vs South Africa

T20i

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Icon

New Zealand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65
Icon

South Africa

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.22

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Mitchell Santner will continue to be a key batter for New Zealand in the next game. In his last 9 T20Is, he has managed to score 135 runs for the team at an average of 33.75.

For South Africa, it will still be George Linde, who has scored the most runs in the recent games. In his last five T20Is, he has scored 47 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 156.66.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

James Neesham has been the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the previous games. He has secured 6 wickets for the team in his last six T20Is at an economy of 10.65.

The skipper of South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, is leading the charts for his team with the ball. In his last 8 T20Is, he has managed to take 8 wickets at an economy of 8.96.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win: New Zealand will be heading into the second T20I against South Africa as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against the Proteas in the recent encounters, and they also take up the home ground advantage in the next game. In the next game, they had players such as Bevon Jacobs, who scored 10 runs off 7 balls, and Mitchell Santner, who took a wicket at an economy of 2. On the other hand, South Africa will be eager to take another win and extend their lead in the series. They have players such as Dian Forrester, who scored 16 runs off 25 balls, and Keshav Maharaj, who took 2 wickets at an average of 12.50.
Compare Odds:South Africa to Win - 2.22
New Zealand to Win - 1.65
Best Bet
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