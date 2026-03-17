New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction
NEW
55%
Chance of Winning
SA
45%
Parimatch
T20i
Seddon Park
Who will win?
Facts:
- New Zealand has defeated South Africa three times in the last five head-to-head encounters.
- Devon Conway has scored 6 runs off 10 balls against Gerald Coetzee, and also lost his wicket once.
- Tony de Zorzi has scored 2 runs off 6 balls against Kyle Jamieson without losing his wicket.
New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning
New Zealand has been dominant over South Africa in the recent head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the team also takes home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. For the next game, they have players such as James Neesham, who scored 26 runs off 21 balls, and Kyle Jamieson, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.63. On the other hand, South Africa received a strong start in this series and will be eager to continue the same. They have players such as Connor Esterhuizen, who scored 45 runs off 48 balls, and Nqobani Mokoena, who took 3 wickets at an average of 8.67.
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 55%
- South Africa Chances of Winning: 45%
New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
New Zealand did not have a good start to the series against South Africa. However, the team holds a better record over the Proteas in the head-to-head encounters and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who scored 15 runs off 19 balls, and Cole McConchie, who scored 15 runs off 11 balls. With the ball, the team has Zak Foulkes, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.
On the other hand, South Africa had a magnificent start to the away series against the Kiwis. That win has boosted the team's momentum, as they target yet another win in the second match. In the next game, the team will have batsmen such as Rubin Hermann, who scored 7 runs off 6 balls, and Jason Smith, who scored 10 runs off 14 balls. Their bowling line-up has the experience of Gerald Coetzee, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 7.
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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Seddon Park, with the Kiwis taking the home ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the teams that bat first. Out of the 21 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. It is a high scoring venue, as the average first innings score is 16,7 and it drops to 145 in the second innings. Taking a look at the previous games here, it is likely that the team winning the toss would elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
New Zealand and South Africa Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Esterhuizen Connor
wicket keeper
Robinson Tim
batsman
De Zorzi Tony
batsman
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Hermann Rubin
wicket keeper
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Smith Jason
batsman
Neesham James
all rounder
Forrester Dian
all rounder
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Linde George
all rounder
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Coetzee Gerald
bowler
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Sears Ben
bowler
Mokoena Nqobani
no information yet
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand has not been able to do well in the T20Is lately, winning two and losing three of their last five games.
South Africa Team Form
South Africa has regained their winning momentum in the shortest format, as the team now holds four wins and a loss in its last five games.
New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head
New Zealand vs South Africa
T20i
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters
Mitchell Santner will continue to be a key batter for New Zealand in the next game. In his last 9 T20Is, he has managed to score 135 runs for the team at an average of 33.75.
For South Africa, it will still be George Linde, who has scored the most runs in the recent games. In his last five T20Is, he has scored 47 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 156.66.
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers
James Neesham has been the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the previous games. He has secured 6 wickets for the team in his last six T20Is at an economy of 10.65.
The skipper of South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, is leading the charts for his team with the ball. In his last 8 T20Is, he has managed to take 8 wickets at an economy of 8.96.
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