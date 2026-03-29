West Indies Women vs Australia Women Australia Women tour of West Indies Match Prediction WIN 40 % Chance of Winning AUS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the 2nd ODI of the series between the West Indies Women and Australia Women. This match will be played on 29th March at 11:30 PM IST at Warner Park. West Indies Women did not have a good start to the ODI series, as they aim to regain their momentum in the next game. On the other hand, the Australian women continue their dominance in the series, as they head into the second game eager for another win.

Who will win? West Indies Women Australia Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Indies Women have not won any of their last five head-to-head matches against Australia Women.

Ellyse Perry has scored 30 runs off 50 balls against Deandra Dottin and even lost her wicket once.

Hayley Matthews has scored 37 runs off 22 balls against Shemaine Campbelle, and is yet to lose her wicket.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women have a higher chance of winning in the second ODI also. The team has been strong against the West Indies Women in the recent games and they also take advantage of their winning momentum. They feature players like Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 1413 runs in 38 innings at an average of 41.55, and Sophie Molineux, who has taken 32 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 17. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will be trying their best to make a comeback in this game. The team also takes home ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have players like Afy Fletcher, who has taken 114 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 24.57, and Hayley Matthews, who has amassed 3200 runs in 99 innings at an average of 34.04.

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 60%

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Indies Women have not been able to give their best in the series against Australia Women. Even after losing multiple matches, they will be eager to secure a win over the Australian team, taking the home ground advantage in the upcoming game. They have hitters like Chinelle Henry, who has scored 817 runs in 53 innings at an average of 17.38, and Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 1970 runs in 119 innings at an average of 19.89. Jahzara Claxton, who has a wicket in four innings at an economy of 8.75, will try to get back on track for the squad.

On the other hand, Australia Women will be heading into the second ODI as the front-runners to come out victorious. The team has been dominant against the West Indies Women with consecutive wins over them in recent games. Noting their winning streak, they will be eager to secure another win. They have batters like Georgia Voll, who has scored 461 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.62, and Ellyse Perry, who has scored 4504 runs in 135 innings at an average of 48.43. The team would rely on Alana King's bowling performances, as she has taken 79 wickets at an average of 18.89 in 48 innings.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Warner Park will host the West Indies Women's and Australia Women's match. In the early phases of the game, this venue is known to favour the hitters. Only 15 of the 36 ODIs played at this pitch have been won by the chasing team, while 21 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first inning is 241, then it falls to 195 in the second. The team that wins the toss would probably bat first based on the pitch conditions and previous results.

Weather Report

The second ODI between West Indies Women and Australia Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions. High wind speeds could have an impact on the game, and no rain is forecasted.

Sunny 71% Humidity 24° - 26° C Temperature 21 kmph

Sunny 71% Humidity 24° - 26° C Temperature 21 kmph

West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have struggled to secure wins lately in the ODI format. The team will still remain eager to secure a win in the next game and keep the series alive. They feature players like Karishma Ramharack, who has taken 50 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 29.46, and Deandra Dottin, who has amassed 3836 runs in 143 innings at an average of 29.96.

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women continue to showcase their dominance in the ODI format. Their undefeated streak in the recent ODIs further boosts the team's confidence for the second game. They feature players like Megan Schutt, who has taken 148 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 24.05, and Beth Mooney, who has amassed 3210 runs in 87 innings at an average of 50.15.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Over the last few years, Hayley Matthews has been an important batter for the West Indies Women. At an average of 34.04, she has scored 3200 runs in 99 innings.

Phoebe Litchfield will be a key batter for Australia Women's team in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 1413 runs in 38 innings at an average of 41.55.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

The West Indies Women's bowler with the most experience is Afy Fletcher. In 84 ODIs, she has taken 114 wickets for the squad at an average of 24.57.

Alana King continues to dominate in the ODI format for Australia Women, with her spin deliveries. She has taken 79 wickets for the team in 48 innings at an average of 18.89.