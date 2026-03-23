Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Legends League Cricket Match Prediction MUM 49 % Chance of Winning KON 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 12th match in the Legends League Cricket will be intense, as Mumbai Spartans will be going against Konark Suryas Odisha. This match will be played on 24 March at 2:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. Mumbai Spartans are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Royal Riders Punjab by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be keen to maintain itself in the playoff race with the next game.

Who will win? Mumbai Spartans Konark Suryas Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha will face each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Bharath Chipli is the highest run scorer for Mumbai Spartans, with 169 runs in 3 matches at an average of 56.33.

Ankit Rajpoot has been a key bowler for Konark Suryas Odisha, as he holds 105 wickets in 87 innings.

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning

Konark Suryas Odisha has a higher chance of winning against Mumbai Spartans. Their team form and composition has been slightly better which could help them for another win. They have players such as Ankit Rajpoot, who scored 66 runs in 20 innings at an average of 7.33, and Faiz Ahmed Khan, who has been a key middle-order batsman. On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans will be keen to regain their winning momentum in the next game. Their team has players such as Bharath Chipli, who has scored 169 runs in 3 matches at an average of 56.33, and Amit Verma, who took 6 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11.33.

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 49%

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 51%

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Spartans had a shaky start to the tournament, and they have not been able to maintain their momentum. The team has still shown better form lately, which could help them to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Konark Suryas Odisha. They have batsmen such as Mausif Khan, who scored 20 runs off 13 balls, and Amit Verma, who scored 18 runs off 9 balls in the last game. Manan Sharma has been a reliable bowler, as he holds 4 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha are still aiming to reach the playoffs another time. But for that, they will have to secure a crucial win in the next game against Mumbai Spartans. Their batting line-up has players such as Jermaine Blackwood, who has scored 395 runs in 26 innings at an average of 17.17, and Kennar Lewis, who has scored 915 runs in 49 innings at an average of 18.67. Jesal Karia will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 28 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 17.64.

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Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This ground is known to favour the teams that bat first, as the majority of the matches played here in the Legends League Cricket have also been won by the team batting first. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen early but slow down later in the game. Therefore, the team winning the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha won't be affected due to the weather conditions. There are no chances of precipitation, allowing the match to take place without any interruptions.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Mumbai Spartans and Konark Suryas Odisha Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans have not been able to secure wins consistently in this tournament. But their next game against Konark Suryas Odisha could help them to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Shoaib Khan, who scored 22 runs off 9 balls, and Asad Pathan, who took a wicket at an economy of 17.30 in the last game.

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha have also not been able to deliver their best in the season till now. As the team enters the next game against Mumbai Spartans, they will be eager to give their best to make it to the playoffs. Their line-up has stars such as Ankit Rajpoot, who holds 105 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 21.55, and Morne van Wyk, who has scored 4015 runs in 146 innings at an average of 30.88.

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha T20i Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null Mumbai Spartans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Konark Suryas Odisha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Batters

Bharath Chipli is the highest run scorer for Mumbai Spartans in this tournament. He has managed to score 169 runs for the team in 3 matches at an average of 56.33.

Morne van Wyk has stepped up as a key batsman for Konark Suryas Odisha in this tournament. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 4015 runs in 146 innings at an average of 30.88.

Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Bowlers

Amit Verma is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Spartans, also holding a place in the tournament charts. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 matches at an average of 11.33.

Ankit Rajpoot has proven to be an experienced pace bowler for Konark Suryas Odisha. He has managed to take 105 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 21.55.