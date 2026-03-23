Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction WAR 55 % Chance of Winning KWA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 26th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One is awaited, as the Warriors will be going against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. This match will be played on 21 March at 1:30 PM IST at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The Warriors are heading to this game after their previous match against the Titans ended in a no result. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost its previous match against Lions by 47 runs. With one team being undefeated, the other aims to get its second victory.

Who will win? Warriors Kwazulu-Natal Inland Vote 0 votes

Facts: The Warriors have won their only head-to-head match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 8 wickets.

Kerwin Mungroo is the highest wicket-taker for Warriors, with 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.70.

Malcolm Nofal is the top run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, with 187 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.17.

Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

The Warriors have a higher chance of winning in the next game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. The team takes home ground advantage, and they have also been undefeated, which could help them to turn out victorious. They have players such as Kerwin Mungroo, who has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.70, and Matthew de Villiers, who has scored 308 runs in 5 matches at an average of 77. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland has lost its winning momentum with its last game. Still, the team remains keen to give its best in the next game. They have a key player in the form of Malcolm Nofal, who has scored 187 runs in 6 matches at an average of 31.17, and also took 7 wickets at an average of 27.29.

Warriors Chances of Winning: 55%

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning: 45%

Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The Warriors continue to dominate in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The team stands at the 2nd spot in the leaderboard, with 4 wins in 6 matches and has still not lost a game. In the next game, they also took the home ground advantage and were strong over KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the head-to-head encounters. They have batters such as Modiri Litheko, who has scored 154 runs in 4 matches at an average of 51.33, and Patrick Kruger, who has scored 194 runs in 5 matches at an average of 97. Thomas Kaber has also been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 8 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.25.

On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be keen to regain its momentum in the next game. The team has struggled to do well in this season, as they have secured just one win in six games, which puts them in a challenging position. Their next game against the Warriors also comes as a big challenge for the team. They have batters such as Jack Lees, who scored 24 runs off 40 balls, and Cameron Shekleton, who scored 22 runs off 30 balls in the last game. Their bowling line-up has Hardus Viljoen, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 5.80 in the last game.

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Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between the Warriors and KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha, which serves as the home ground of the Warriors. This ground is known to favour the teams chasing, as 22 out of 44 ODIs played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 236, and it drops to 202 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions and previous records, it is likely that the team winning the toss would field first.

Weather Report

The match between the Warriors and KwaZulu-Natal Inland is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 20% chance of precipitation, but the weather is expected to be sunny.

Sunny 72% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 72% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Warriors and Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

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Team Form

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors have been one of the top teams in this tournament, and they have yet to lose a game. With 4 wins in 6 matches, the team stands in 2nd place in the standings. Their next game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland could help them to get closer to the top spot. They have players such as Gideon Peters, who holds 11 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11.64, and Jean du Plessis.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled to secure wins in the current edition of the tournament. With just one win and 4 losses in 6 games, the team stands at the 6th spot in the standings. However, they will remain eager to turn the tables in the next game against the Warriors. They have players such as Michael Erlank, who scored 4 runs off 2 balls, and Daryn Dupavillon, who went for an economy of 3.50 in the last game.

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Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Matthew de Villiers still remains the top run scorer for the Warriors in this tournament. Playing 5 matches, he has been able to score 308 runs for the team at an average of 77.

On the other hand, Malcolm Nofal continues to lead the run scoring charts for KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has been able to score 187 runs for the team in 6 matches at an average of 31.17.

Warriors vs Kwazulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo is the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an average of 22.70.

On the other hand, Malcolm Nofal has also done well for KwaZulu-Natal Inland with the ball. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 6 matches at an average of 27.29.