Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A List-A Series Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Prediction SRI 58 % Chance of Winning NEW 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The unofficial ODI series between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A gets more interesting as the second game comes closer. This match will be played on 8 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka A received a strong start to the series, winning the first game by 120 runs. The team will now aim to continue its winning momentum and seal the series win in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand A will aim to regain momentum in the next game and maintain itself in this series.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A New Zealand A Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand A have defeated Sri Lanka A four times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Kristian Clarke, from New Zealand A, has taken 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 21.

Kamil Mishara, from Sri Lanka A, was able to score 71 runs off 49 balls in the last game.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka A have a higher chance of winning in the next game against New Zealand A. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Kamil Mishara, who scored 71 runs off 49 balls, and Wanuja Sahan, who took 5 wickets at an average of 2.60. On the other hand, New Zealand A will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win to maintain themselves in this series. They have players such as Dale Phillips, who scored 30 runs off 17 balls, and Kristian Clarke, who took 2 wickets at an average of 21.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 58%

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 42%

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A have been a key contender to win the series against New Zealand A. Looking at their recent win over them, along with the home ground advantage, the team looks strong to win the next game and seal the series. They have players such as Sahan Arachchige, who scored 66 runs off 81 balls, and Milan Rathnayaka, who scored 53 runs off 89 balls. Sonal Dinusha was also able to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 5.

On the other hand, New Zealand A will be eager to turn the tables in the next game and level the series. The team had a winning streak against Sri Lanka A in the recent games, which could help them to secure a win in the next match. They have batters such as Rhys Mariu, who scored 19 runs off 22 balls, and Kristian Clarke, who scored 18 runs off 22 balls. Adithya Ashok was also able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 22.50.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to Sri Lanka. This ground is known to support chasing teams, as 15 out of 29 ODIs played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 247, and it falls to 195 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 40% chance of rain on the match day, and the humidity levels will also be high.

Scattered Thunderstorms 67% 27° - 32° C 18 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 67% 27° - 32° C 18 kmph

Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A has regained its winning momentum in the ODI format. Over its last five games, the team has now secured three wins and lost the other two games. They have players such as Ravindu Fernando, who took a wicket at an economy of 4, and Pavan Rathnayake, who scored 16 runs off 15 balls.

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A has still not been able to maintain its consistency in this format. In its last five games, the team has managed to secure just two wins and lost the remaining three games. They have players such as Ben Lister, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.50, and Simon Keene, who scored 11 runs off 12 balls.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Batters

Kamil Mishara is the top run scorer for Sri Lanka A in this series. He has managed to score 71 runs for the team in the last game in just 49 balls.

Dale Phillips, on the other hand, was a key batter for New Zealand A in the last game. He was able to score 30 runs for the team at a strike rate of 176.47.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Bowlers

Wanuja Sahan turned out to be a key bowler for Sri Lanka A in the last game. He was able to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 2.60.

Kristian Clarke brought down his experience for New Zealand A in the last game. He managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 21.