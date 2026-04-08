Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 48 % Chance of Winning LSG 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 15th match of the Indian Premier League has kept the fans excited, as Kolkata Knight Riders will be going against Lucknow Super Giants. This match will be played on 9 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders had their previous match against Punjab Kings end up in a washout. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets, winning the game on the 2nd last ball. As KKR aims for its first win, LSG will be aiming for its second.

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five games against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 94 runs off 57 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami is yet to take his wicket.

Rishabh Pant has scored 10 runs off 7 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav is yet to take his wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to secure a win in their upcoming match. Against Lucknow Super Giants, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55, and Anukul Roy, who has taken a wicket in 2 innings at an average of 31. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have regained their winning momentum in the IPL, which increases their chances of winning in the next game. They have players such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 127.11, and Mohammed Shami, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.33.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 48%

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 52%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have still not been able to register their first win in this season. With their last game being washed out, the team was able to get a point, as they aim for their first win in the next game against Lucknow Super Giants. In the next game, the team also takes home ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 68 runs off 46 balls in 2 innings, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 83 runs in 3 matches at an average of 41.50. Vaibhav Arora has been a key bowler, taking 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 33.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are heading into this game with an impressive victory in the last game. Along with that, they have also been strong against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Abdul Samad, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Prince Yadav has done well with the ball, taking 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.50.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Eden Gardens, which offers home-ground advantage to KKR. This venue has supported the chasing teams, as 11 out of 20 games played here have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, and it falls to just 144 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and past records, it is likely that the team winning the toss would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants could also be affected due to the weather conditions. While the skies are expected to be clear, there is still a 70% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 70% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 70% Humidity 22° - 30° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have still not been able to put an end to their losing streak. Over their last five games, the team has lost three of them and won none. They have players such as Kartik Tyagi, who took 2 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 45.50, and Finn Allen, who has scored 71 runs in 3 matches at an average of 23.66.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have finally regained their winning momentum after winning their last game against SRH. With that win, the team now holds two wins and three losses in its last five games. They have stars such as Avesh Khan, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18 in the last game, and Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a key batter for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He has managed to score 277 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 39.57.

On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh has been a key batter for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL lately. In his last 10 games, he has managed to score 411 runs for the team at an average of 41.10.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora continues to be a leading wicket-taker for KKR lately. In his last 9 IPL matches, he has secured 13 wickets for the team at an economy of 11.40.

Avesh Khan, on the other hand, made a perfect comeback for Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. He has now taken 11 wickets for the team in its last 9 games at an economy of 10.24.