Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction CSK 55 % Chance of Winning DC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 18th clash of the Indian Premier League will take place between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 11 April at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals lost their previous match against the Gujarat Titans by just one run.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won three of their last five games against Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul has scored 51 runs off 39 balls against Khaleel Ahmed, while Khaleel has managed to dismiss him once.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 58 runs off 40 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar has managed to dismiss him once.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Chennai Super Kings will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes home-field advantage and has also been strong against DC in the recent games. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 153.84, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.40. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals would rely on their winning momentum, which might help the team to get a turnaround in the game. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 180 runs in 3 innings at an average of 80, and Lungi Ngidi, who took 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 45%

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings didn't have a good start to the tournament, losing all of their initial three games. But the next game against the Delhi Capitals brings an opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum and grab its first win of the season. Their record against DC has been tremendous, and the team also takes home-field advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Prashant Veer, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 136.11, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.50. Matt Henry has also been a key bowler, with 2 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 65.

On the other hand, the next game would be a challenge for the Delhi Capitals. The team endured its first loss of the season in its last game against GT. Still, they would rely on their recent performances against CSK, which might help them to regain momentum. In the next game, the team has batters such as KL Rahul, who has scored 93 runs in 3 matches at an average of 31, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 86 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.66. T Natarajan has done well with the ball, taking 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.75.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, offering home ground advantage to CSK. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at Chepauk stands at 170, falling to 140 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The humidity levels are expected to be high, and wind speeds could also have an impact on the game.

Sunny 61% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 27° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings are struggling to do well even in the current IPL season. In three games, the team has not managed to win even a single match, which makes them eager to get the first win. They have players such as Shivam Dube, who holds a wicket in 3 matches at an average of 30, and Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 74 runs off 47 balls in 3 matches.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have now suffered a break to their winning momentum. In three games this season, the team has managed to win two and lost just one, as they now aim to regain their form. For the next game, they have players such as Mukesh Kumar, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.50, and David Miller, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 163.15.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre has been a key batsman for Chennai Super Kings lately. He has managed to score 314 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 31.40.

For the Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul has led the batting line-up from the front. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has scored 366 runs at an average of 45.75.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad is one of the consistent wicket-taking options for the Chennai Super Kings. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 12 wickets at an economy of 9.67.

On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar has played a crucial role for the Delhi Capitals with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 10.76.