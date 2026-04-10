Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 U19 T20 Australia Tri-Series, Women Match Prediction
AUS
55%
Chance of Winning
ENG
45%
Parimatch
T20i
Bill Pippen Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- England Women Under-19 won their previous match against Australia Women Under-19 by 3 runs.
- Alyssa Dermody, from Australia Women Under-19, has scored 1030 runs in 37 innings at an average of 34.33.
- Genevieve Jeer, from England Women Under-19, has taken 2 wickets in her last 2 innings at an average of 16.50.
Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning
Australia Women Under-19 will enter the first T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team will take home ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tegan Williamson, who took 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 8.71, and Filippa Suesee, who took a wicket at an average of 14 in her WBBL debut. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 will also be eager to start the series with a win. The team has been strong over Australia in the recent games, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Maria Andrews, who holds 9 wickets in her last 5 T20s, and Trudy Johnson, who has been a key all-rounder for Durham Women lately.
- Australia Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 55%
- England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 45%
Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Australia Women Under-19 will be a top contender for the T20I series. They will be playing the series at their home venue, which could help them to start the series with a win. Moreover, their team form has been impressive, which comes as another advantage for the team. They have batters such as Indira Panelli, who has scored 27 runs in her last 4 innings, and Ayla Johnson, who has been a vital wicket-keeper for the team. With the ball, the team has Ayaka Kato-Stafford, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.25.
England Women Under-19 have also been a key contender in the T20I series. But going against Australia will bring down a challenge for them, which they will be eager to overcome. In their recent clash, England Women Under-19 were able to come out on top, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Sophie Beech, who has scored 33 runs in her last 3 innings, and Bryony Gillgrass, who has scored 55 runs in her last 5 innings. With the ball, the team has Genevieve Jeer, who took 2 wickets in her last 2 games at an average of 16.50.
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Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction
The match between Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will be played at the Bill Pippen Oval. This venue is yet to host any international game, and it is expected to serve as a balanced wicket, favouring both batters and bowlers. Bowlers will get favour in the initial overs of the game, but the batters will find it easy to score runs once they settle. This generally makes batting first a better option at this venue.
Weather Report
The match between Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 Player List
Team Form
Australia Women Under-19 Team Form
Australia Women Under-19 have struggled to secure wins in their recent T20Is. Over their last five games, the team has managed to win three but lost the other two games. They have players such as Mia Barwick, who went economical in her WBBL debut, and Alyssa Dermody, who has scored 1030 runs in 37 innings at an average of 34.33.
England Women Under-19 Team Form
England Women Under-19 have shown strong performances in their recent T20Is. The team has won three and lost one of their last five games in the shortest format. They have players such as Prarthana Reddy, who has scored 159 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.88, and Clara Thaker, who has done well in the ODI series too.
Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19
T20i
Bill Pippen Oval, null
Australia
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England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Batters
Alyssa Dermody has been a key batter for the Australia Women Under-19. She has scored 1030 runs in 37 innings at an average of 34.33 with 8 half-centuries.
Prarthana Reddy has been a consistent run scorer for England Women Under-19. She managed to score 159 runs in 8 T20 innings at an average of 19.88.
Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Bowlers
Tegan Williamson comes as a key bowling asset for the Australia Women Under-19. She has grabbed 35 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 20.71.
Genevieve Jeer will be a wicket-taking option for England Women Under-19 in the next game. She has managed to take 2 wickets in her last 2 innings at an average of 16.50.
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