Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction PBKS 56 % Chance of Winning SRH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 17th clash of the IPL 2026 will be a thriller for the fans, as the Punjab Kings will be going against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match is scheduled to be played on 11 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings had their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders end in a washout. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets and one ball remaining. Will it be PBKS getting their third win, or will it be SRH who regains winning momentum?

Who will win? Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 60 runs off 35 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 23 runs off 15 balls against Jaydev Unadkat, while Unadkat has dismissed him twice.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will enter the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased impressive form lately, and they also take home ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vijayakumar Vyshak, who took 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 14.40, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings with a high score of 72. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to turn the tables, as they hold a winning streak over PBKS in recent games. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 145 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.33, and Harsh Dubey, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.50.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 56%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 44%

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings missed out on winning the title last time, but the team has still dominated this season. As they prepare for the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which, combined with their form, could help them to get the win. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 68 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 80 runs in 3 matches at an average of 40. Yuzvendra Chahal has done well with the ball, taking 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 16.33.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to maintain their winning momentum in this campaign. The team holds just one win and two losses, as they will remain eager to regain form in the next game. It should be noted that SRH has won all of their last four head-to-head matches against PBKS. They have batters such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.66. Jaydev Unadkat has also taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.

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Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to PBKS. Only one T20I game has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The average score here in the first innings stands at 213, and it falls to 162 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 35% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 35% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have maintained a winning momentum in the IPL so far. Even in the current season, the team stands undefeated with two wins and no losses in three games. They have players such as Xavier Bartlett, who holds 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 31, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 242.10.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to secure consistent wins in this campaign. With two losses and a win in three games, they now aim to regain momentum in the next game. The team has key performers such as Eshan Malinga, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.33, and Travis Head, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.33.

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Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer still stands as one of the key batters for Punjab Kings. He has managed to score 312 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.57.

Heinrich Klaasen has shown consistency for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. He has scored 422 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 52.75.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Vijayakumar Vyshak stands as a key bowler for Punjab Kings in this tournament. He has secured 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 10.23.

On the other hand, Jaydev Unadkat continues to be among the highest wicket-takers for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has grabbed 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.18.