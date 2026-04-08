Australia Women U19 vs Sri Lanka Women U19 Women, ODI, Tri-Nation Series U-19 Match Prediction 48 % Chance of Winning 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third unofficial ODI of the Tri-series is set to be intense, as Australia Women Under-19 will be going against Sri Lanka Women Under-19. This match will be played on 8 April at 1:30 PM IST at the Ian Healy Oval. Australia Women Under-19 have received a strong start to this series by winning against England Women Under-19 by 6 wickets. Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will also aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game, as the team goes against Australia in the next game.

Who will win? Australia Women U19 Sri Lanka Women U19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have won all of their last five games against Australia Women Under-19.

Tegan Williamson, from Australia Women Under-19, scored 58 runs off 37 balls in the last game.

Chamodi Praboda, from Sri Lanka Under-19, took 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 6.88.

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. With its recent winning streak over Australia, the team has boosted confidence levels for the next game. They feature players like Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 147 runs at an average of 29.40, and Chamodi Praboda, who has taken nine wickets in five innings at an average of 6.88. On the other hand, Australia Women Under-19 will be taking the home ground advantage which might help them to secure another win in this series. Moreover, they have a key performer in the form of Tegan Williamson, who has scored 58 runs in the last game and even took 3 wickets at an average of 9.33.

Australia Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 48%

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 52%

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women Under-19 have been among the top contenders in this series. But heading to the next game against Sri Lanka Under-19 brings some challenges for the team, which they will be eager to overcome. The home ground advantage might help them to turn the game to some extent. Still, they have batters such as Emily Powell, who scored 24 runs off 45 balls, and Indira Panelli, who scored 22 runs off 38 balls. With the ball, the team has Ira Aery, who took a wicket at an economy of 2.20.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have been the top contender of this series, as they prepare to face Australia again. Looking at their recent games against them, the team holds a clear advantage to end the series with a win. Batters like Vimoksha Balasuriya, who scored 74 runs in 5 innings at an average of 14.80, and Shashini Gimhani, who scored 54 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27, are part of their lineup. Aseni Thalagune, who has taken nine wickets at an average of 10.33 in five games, has been a crucial bowler.

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Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be played at the Ian Healy Oval, offering home ground advantage to Australia. This venue is known to support the chasing teams, as it can be seen in the last few games. Bowlers are able to get assistance early in the game, as the pitch gets easier to bat when the game progresses. So, it is likely that the toss-winning team at this venue will bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. While there are no chances of rain, the humidity levels are expected to be high.

Sunny 59% 19° - 32° C 13 kmph

Sunny 59% 19° - 32° C 13 kmph

Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 have received a strong start to the series, as they aim to continue the same in the next game. With the team's winning momentum, they will be eager to carry it even in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ava Drury, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.30, and Shiloh Julien, who scored 19 runs off 37 balls.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have maintained a winning momentum in the ODI format. And the next game against Australia would help them to continue the same in this series. They feature players like Nethagi Isuranjali, who has scored 55 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.33, and Limansa Thilakarathna, who has 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.25.

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Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Batters

Tegan Williamson has been a reliable batter for Australia Women Under-19 in this series. In the first game, she managed to score 58 runs for the team off 37 balls.

A crucial batter will be Sri Lanka Women Under-19's Sanjana Kavindi. In her last five innings, she has managed to score 147 runs at an average of 29.40.

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Tegan Williamson was also a key bowling asset for Australia Women Under-19 in the last game. She managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 9.33.

For Sri Lanka Women Under-19, Chamodi Praboda has been a crucial wicket-taker. She has taken nine wickets for the side at an average of 6.88 in her last five innings.