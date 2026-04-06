Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 42 % Chance of Winning PBKS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 12th match of the Indian Premier League has made the fans excited, as the Kolkata Knight Riders will be going against the Punjab Kings. This match will be played on 6 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into this game after losing their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 65 runs. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are heading into this game after winning their previous one against the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Will it be KKR grabbing its first win of the season, or will it be PBKS grabbing a hat-trick of wins?

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 31 runs off 17 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult is yet to take his wicket.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 46 runs off 38 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him once.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings has a higher chance of winning in its upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has showcased strong performances against them in recent games, which would help them to grab another win. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 163.63, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.40. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to turn the tables in the next game. They will also be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround. Their line-up has stars such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 103 runs in 2 innings at an average of 51.50, and Blessing Muzarabani, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.75.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 42%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 58%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to secure a win in the IPL 2026 season. With the team's recent form, it will be challenging for them to secure a win over the Punjab Kings in the next game. However, it should be noted that Kolkata will also be taking the home ground advantage. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 147.82, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.50. Vaibhav Arora has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings continue their dominance in the Indian Premier League. Winning both of its initial games, the team looks to the match against KKR to bring down a hat-trick of wins. Even in the next game, they will be taking advantage of their recent records over KKR. They have batters such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.33.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens, providing home-ground advantage to KKR. Overall, this venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 11 out of 20 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, and it falls to just 144 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the team which wins the toss in the next game will bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 40% chance of rain on the match day, and dew is also expected to play a role in the game.

Partly Sunny 43% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 43% Humidity 24° - 34° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to do well in the IPL lately. In its last five games, the team has lost four of them, and one was abandoned, showing the challenges they have faced lately. They have players such as Finn Allen, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 270.83, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 2 wickets at an economy of 11.37.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have regained their momentum in the IPL, as they aim for their first title. Over their last five games, PBKS has managed to grab three wins and lost the other two. They have stars such as Marco Jansen, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.50, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a key batter for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has managed to score 281 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.13.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, is leading Punjab’s batting line-up from the front. In his last 10 IPL games, he has managed to score 384 runs for the team at an average of 48.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora has actively taken wickets for KKR in the last few games. He has secured 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.99.

For the Punjab Kings, Marco Jansen brings down his experience with the ball pretty well. He has grabbed 10 wickets for them in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.89.