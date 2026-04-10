Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A List-A Series Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Prediction SRI 56 % Chance of Winning NEW 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand A tour of Sri Lanka is heading to an end for the Unofficial ODI series. The last game of this series will be played on 11 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka A won the previous game by 44 runs, as the team has now already sealed the series. They will aim to win the final match and secure a whitewash. On the other hand, New Zealand A haven't done well in this series, but they will aim to end it with a win.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A New Zealand A Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand A have defeated Sri Lanka A three times in their last five games against each other.

Dale Phillips, from New Zealand A, has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.

Wanuja Sahan, from Sri Lanka A, has grabbed 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.80.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka A will enter the last unofficial ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand A in this series, as they aim to end it with another win. They have players such as Sahan Arachchige, who has scored 140 runs in 2 innings at an average of 70, and Wanuja Sahan, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.80. On the other hand, New Zealand A will also remain eager to turn the tables and end the series with a win. They have players such as Dale Phillips, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32, and Adithya Ashok, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.25.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 44%

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A have dominated well in the current series against New Zealand A. Taking the home ground advantage, the team has already grabbed two wins as they now aim to secure a clean sweep in the next game. They have batters such as Lasith Croospulle, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54, and Sonal Dinusha, who has scored 102 runs in 2 innings at an average of 51. Ravindu Fernando has done well with the ball, as he holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.

On the other hand, New Zealand A will be keen to turn the tables and regain momentum in the upcoming match. The team will be looking forward to taking advantage of their previous record against Sri Lanka A, as it might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Curtis Heaphy, who has scored 53 runs off 62 balls in the last game, and Muhammad Abbas, who has scored 22 runs off 52 balls in 2 innings. Tim Pringle has done well with the ball, as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.50.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, giving the Lankans home-ground advantage. Historically, this venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 15 out of 29 ODIs have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 247, and it falls to 195 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the last unofficial ODI would bowl first.

Weather Report

The third unofficial ODI between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a high chance of rain on the match day, with humidity levels also being high.

Scattered Thunderstorms 69% 26° - 32° C 18 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 69% 26° - 32° C 18 kmph

Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A are currently on a winning streak as they prepare for the last ODI. In their last five matches, the team has managed to secure three wins and lost the other two games. They have players such as Sonal Dinusha, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Kamil Mishara, who has scored 90 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 152.54.

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A have completely struggled to secure wins in the 50-over format lately. Over their last five games, the team has lost four and won just one. They have players such as Muhammad Abbas, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Matthew Boyle, who scored 17 runs off 13 balls in the last game.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Batters

Dale Phillips stands as the highest run scorer for New Zealand A in this series. He has managed to score 64 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 32.

Sahan Arachchige is the top run scorer for Sri Lanka A, as he also leads the series charts. He has scored 140 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 70.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Bowlers

Adithya Ashok has done well for New Zealand A with the ball. He has managed to grab 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.25.

Wanuja Sahan has been a key bowler for Sri Lanka A in this series. He has secured 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 5.80.