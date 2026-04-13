Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 The third unofficial T20I of the Women's Under-19 Tri-series Match Prediction
AUS
52%
Chance of Winning
SRI
48%
Parimatch
T20i
Bill Pippen Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Sri Lanka Women Under-19 won their previous match against Australia Women Under-19 by 12 runs.
- Ira Aery, from Australia Women Under-19, took 4 wickets at an average of 6.50 in the first game.
- Sanjana Kavindi, from Sri Lanka Under-19, scored 45 runs off 33 balls in the last game.
Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning
Australia Women Under-19 will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in the T20 format lately and also takes the home ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have players such as Mia Barwick, who scored 48 runs off 51 balls, and Ira Aery, who took 4 wickets at an average of 6.50 in the last game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the series. They have players such as Sanjana Kavindi, who scored 45 runs off 33 balls, and Chamodi Praboda, who took 3 wickets at an average of 10.66.
- Australia Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 52%
- Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 48%
Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Australia Women Under-19 have been the top contenders in the T20I series. The team has also received a strong start to the same, as they aim to continue the same in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka. Against them, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help the team to secure another win. They have bowlers such as Aurora Mavros, who took 2 wickets at an average of 10.50, and Filippa Suesee, who took 2 wickets at an average of 3.50 in the last game. With the bat, Emily Powell was able to score 36 runs off 30 balls in the last game.
On the other hand, the Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have also started the series on a winning note. And with the next game against Australia, they will aim to continue the momentum and secure another win. They have batters such as Nethagi Isuranjali, who scored 25 runs off 27 balls, and Limansa Thilakarathna, who scored 14 runs off 18 balls. Aseni Thalagune was also able to take 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 8.50.
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Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction
The match between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be played at the Bill Pippen Oval. This venue will offer home-ground advantage to Australia, as it is also known to be a balanced venue. Pacers will be able to receive some advantage early in the game, but batters will be able to do well once they settle. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The upcoming match between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Player List
Team Form
Australia Women Under-19 Team Form
Australia Women Under-19 have maintained an impressive form in the T20 format lately. Having won the majority of their games recently, the team will look to the next game as an opportunity to continue this form. They have players such as Ayla Johnson, who scored 19 runs off 19 balls, and Tegan Williamson, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.80.
Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form
Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have also shown a similar form in the T20 format. But their upcoming match against Australia would be a bit challenging for them to continue the momentum. They have players such as Limansa Thilakarathna, who took 3 wickets at an average of 8.66, and Shashini Gimhani, who scored 12 runs off 15 balls.
Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19
T20i
Bill Pippen Oval, null
Australia
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Sri Lanka
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Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Mia Barwick has done well with the bat for Australia Women Under-19 in this series. She was able to score 48 runs off 51 balls for the team with 7 fours.
On the other hand, Sanjana Kavindi is the top batter for Sri Lanka Women Under-19 in this series. She was able to score 45 runs for the team in the last game at a strike rate of 136.36.
Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Ira Aery has dominated with the ball for the Australia Women Under-19. In the first match, she was able to take 4 wickets for the team at an average of 6.50.
Limansa Thilakarathna was a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women Under-19. She was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 8.66.
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