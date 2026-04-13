Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 46 % Chance of Winning RR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 21st match of the Indian Premier League could be a thriller, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going against Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played on 13 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four of their last five head-to-head games against Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 17 runs off 10 balls against Jaydev Unadkat, while Unadkat is yet to take his wicket.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 62 runs off 34 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team has shown better performances in this campaign, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 183 runs in 4 innings at an average of 91.50, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.66. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. Moreover, the team has been strong against RR in the recent games against each other. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 184 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46, and Harsh Dubey, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.60.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 46%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 54%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to perform at their best in this tournament. While their batting line-up has dominated, bowling has remained a major issue for the team. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game and has also been strong against RR in recent games. Their batting line-up has players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 129 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.25, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50. Shivang Kumar has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have established their dominance in this tournament. Being unbeaten, they will be eager to utilise the form in the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have batters such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 176 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58.66, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 200 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50. Jofra Archer has done well with the ball, taking 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.40.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, offering the home ground advantage to SRH. This venue is known to support the chasing teams, as 2 out of 3 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands high at 230, and it falls to 186 in the second innings. Looking at this, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 27% Humidity 27° - 38° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 27% Humidity 27° - 38° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to grab wins in the current season. In the four games they have played, the team has only managed to win one and lost the remaining three. They have players such as Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Travis Head, who has scored 102 runs in 4 matches at an average of 25.50.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have cemented their place as the most dominant team this season. The team has won all four of its games in this campaign, as they eye another win in the next game. They have star performers such as Nandre Burger, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.60, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 45 runs in 4 matches at an average of 15.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen is the top run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad lately. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 390 runs for the team at an average of 48.75.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be a dominant batsman for the Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 435 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 62.14.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat has done well with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad lately. He has secured 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.65.

Ravi Bishnoi is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Rajasthan Royals in this season. He has grabbed 9 wickets for the team in four games at an economy of 8.77.