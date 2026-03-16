Facts: Avesh has 165 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.89 and an economy rate of 8.63

Arshad Khan has 19 T20 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45

Yash Dubey has a List A average of 50.89 and has a first-class average of 38.16

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Chance of Winning

Bhopal Leopards are one of the strongest sides in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025. With Arshad Khan leading the charge, the likes of Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, and Shivang Kumar make sure they have all bases covered. The bowling is too dependent on Arshad Khan, but that can be worked out overall.

On the other hand, Bundelkhand Bulls are not too far behind as well. They know pretty well that Harsh Gawli and Abhishek Pathak can turn things around for their team with a solid opening stand and they also have Priyanshu Shukla to take care of the bowling vertical. So they can be confident of their second clash of the event and hope for things to turn for the better.

BL’s chance of winning is 56%

BB’s chance of winning is 44%

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Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Tips

We have plenty of players who are in form and can earn dividends for us easily. Bet on Harsh Gawli, who has been very consistent for Madhya Pradesh over the last few years and can do wonders with the bat in the ongoing season of MPL 2025. You can’t look past Yash Dubey, whose consistency in the domestic circuit has attracted many eyeballs. Priyanshu Shukla looks like he is going to be the new star in the town and hence, bet on him a comfortable amount.

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Match Toss Prediction

In four completed games of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, batting first teams have emerged victorious.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Gwalior has a 43% chance of precipitation on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to hover around 59%. So far, rain has already impacted the tournament - one game was completely washed out, while another was shortened to just six overs per side due to persistent showers.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Wicket-Keeper Shivang Kumar Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Aniket Verma Batter Goutam Raghuwanshi Batter Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Madhav Tiwari All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kamal Tripathi Bowler Aayush Mankar Bowler Akshay Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards’ opening game of the season against Jabalpur Royal Lions was washed out due to rain.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Abhisekh Mavi, Aman Solanki, Aryan Tiwari, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Kaithwas, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Vivek Sharma, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawli, Aman Yadav, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Karan Tahliyani, Priyanshu Shukla, Sagar Sharma, Saumy Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Aryan Tiwari Batter Aman Solanki All-rounder Vivek Sharma Wicket-keeper Abhisekh Mavi All-rounder Somu Singh Sikarwar All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Saumy Pandey Bowler Shubham Kaithwas Bowler Aman Yadav Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

This is going to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ first-ever game in the Madhya Pradesh League.

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever H2H encounter between Bhopal Leopards and Bundelkhand Bulls in the Madhya Pradesh League.

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Odds

Bhopal Leopards to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards have two incredible openers in the form of Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar. The duo forged an opening partnership of 24 runs in the previous match, but they are capable of doing so much more. While Dubey is a proven customer with his enviable record, Shivang Kumar has done well in the MPCA League to command attention. Bet on this duo to have a massive partnership in the next clash.

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Bhopal Leopards Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Bundelkhand Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Batters

Yash Dubey to be Bhopal Leopards’ best batter (Parimatch)

There aren’t a lot of batters who are as consistent as Yash Dubey in Indian domestic cricket. His List A average of 50.89 after 32 matches is testament enough, but add to that, his average of 38.16 in first-class, you are looking at a player who are crazy good on almost all days. There shouldn’t be an element of doubt in your mind.

Harsh Gawli to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harsh Gawli has taken to senior cricket like a duck to water. The 26-year-old boasts an impressive average of 38.69 in First-Class cricket and 46.12 in List A matches. While his T20 average currently stands at 26.00, it comes from a small sample size of just five games. Gawli possesses plenty of potential to deliver big performances.

Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Bowlers

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Arshad Khan is slowly rising to be one of Madhya Pradesh’s most reliable performers, having performed exceptionally well over the last few years. He has 19 T20 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45. He is right there as the most impactful player from Bhopal and one would expect that to continue in the next match as well.

Avesh Khan to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

What Avesh Khan is capable of isn’t a surprise to anyone. Avesh has 165 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.89 and an economy rate of 8.63. Overall, he has 384 wickets in his senior career so far and that’s the sign of an extremely capable player. So worry not, bet a decent sum on him to reap maximum benefits.