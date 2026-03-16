Facts: Harpreet Singh Bhatia is unsurprisingly Chambal Ghariyals’ highest run-scorer this season, having amassed 218 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 177.24

Aryan Pandey is the leading wicket-taker for Chambal Ghariyals this season, picking up 11 wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 18.09

Aniket Verma is Bhopal Leopards’ leading run-scorer this season, with 152 runs at an average of 38.00 and a staggering strike rate of 190.00

Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Chance of Winning

Throughout the tournament, the most consistent feature of Chambal Ghariyals has been their batting. The trio of Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Ankush Singh, and Apurve Dwivedi add vital depth to the line-up, while Ramveer Gujjar, Shivam Shukla, and Shubham Sharma continue to impress with the ball. That makes an impressive combination for the side.

On the other hand, Bhopal Leopards have been deprived of much-needed game time, with four of their six matches washed out in the group stage. They eventually earned a pass to the semifinals. Going into the final, they will need to find a plan that allows their bowlers to support the likes of Yash Dubey, Shivang Kumar, and Aniket Verma if they want to stand a serious chance.

BL’s chance of winning is 50%

CG’s chance of winning is 50%

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Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Tips

Bet on Yash Dubey and Aniket Verma. Both players are in superb form and highly likely to deliver for Bhopal Leopards in the upcoming game. Harpreet Singh Bhatia has repeatedly proven that his returns depend on his class rather than the opposition. Similarly, Shivam Shukla is another player you can confidently back, having caught everyone’s attention with his standout performances.

Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Toss Prediction

Of the 18 completed matches in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 so far, teams batting first have won 13, while chasing teams have managed just two wins. Both the semi-finals, however, were won by the chasing sides. Is that a sign of a changing trend or a minor blip in the narrative?

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has once again issued a Yellow warning for Gwalior on Monday, with the chance of precipitation rising to 84%. Cloud cover is predicted to reach 89%, making it highly likely that rain will have some impact on the match.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Wicket-Keeper Shivang Kumar Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Aniket Verma Batter Goutam Raghuwanshi Batter Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Madhav Tiwari All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kamal Tripathi Bowler Aayush Mankar Bowler Akshay Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards were devoid of crucial game time in the tournament, with four of their six clashes being abandoned due to rain. But in the semi-final, they got the better of Rewa Jaguars by three wickets.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Pankaj Sharma Batter Shubham Sharma All-Rounder Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya All-rounder Suraj Sengar All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

In the league stage, Chambal Ghariyals won three out of six games, with two losses and no result. But in the rain-impacted semi-final, they beat Gwalior Cheetahs by three wickets according to the VJD Method.

Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Head-To-Head

The league encounter between Bhopal Leopards and Chambal Ghariyals was washed out due to rain in Gwalior, which means the upcoming final will be the first-ever head-to-head clash between both sides.

Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

When Apurve Dwivedi and Ankush Singh put together a 123-run opening partnership in the last league game of the season, it hardly came as a surprise. That’s because they have been Chambal’s most dependable opening pair this season, averaging 43 for the first wicket. Their rare failure in the semi-final felt more like a minor blip in an otherwise consistent campaign, so there’s little reason to be overly concerned.

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Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Batters

Aniket Verma to be Bhopal Leopards’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Aniket Verma is Bhopal Leopards’ leading run-scorer this season, with 152 runs at an average of 38.00 and a staggering strike rate of 190.00. Given his current form, there’s every reason to back him to deliver once again in the upcoming match. Bet big on him and relax.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia is unsurprisingly Chambal Ghariyals’ highest run-scorer this season, having amassed 218 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 177.24. One of the most consistent run-makers in Madhya Pradesh, Bhatia has everything it takes to deliver for the side.

Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Bowlers

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards’ bowlers have had few chances this season, with only three completed matches, which is why they rarely appear on the wicket-takers list. Even so, their captain, Arshad Khan, stands out as the bowler to watch. With 19 wickets in T20s at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45, he’s someone you can trust to make a real impact.

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is Chambal Ghariyals’ top wicket-taker this season, with 11 wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 18.09. Fourth on the tournament’s overall wicket-takers list, Pandey’s consistency makes him a smart option to bet on if you want to maximize your returns.