Facts: Akshat Raghuwanshi is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, having accumulated 239 runs at a remarkable average of 79.67

Aniket Verma is the highest run-scorer for Bhopal Leopards this season, amassing 140 runs at an average of 46.67 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 208.96

With 19 wickets in T20s at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45, Arshad Khan continues to be a dominant force for Bhopal

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Chance of Winning

If Bhopal Leopards fail to make it to the semi-final, they will have every reason to feel disappointed. Three of their matches were abandoned, denying them vital opportunities to climb the table. Still, whenever they’ve had a chance to take the field, match-winners like Yash Dubey, Shivang Kumar, and Aniket Verma have stepped up in style. Bhopal will be counting on them once again to produce a big performance.

On the other hand, Indore Pink Panthers have had a tournament to forget. Venkatesh Iyer failed to make an impact before being ruled out of the competition, and although Akshat Raghuwanshi led admirably and contributed handsomely with the bat, the team still struggled across all departments. Don’t expect much to change on the final day.

BL’s chance of winning is 64%

IPP’s chance of winning is 36%

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Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Tips

Your safest bet is on Yash Dubey. The opener has been phenomenal all season, seamlessly carrying his domestic form into the MP League and delivering match-winning performances game after game. Fresh off his IPL stint, Aniket Verma has also been turning heads with his batting, so expect him to rise to the occasion as well. And don’t overlook Akshat Raghuwanshi. He’s been consistent throughout the tournament and looks set to make a strong impact once again.

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Match Toss Prediction

Of the 15 completed matches in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 so far, teams batting first have won 13, while chasing teams have managed just two wins. With rain playing a significant role in the tournament, teams will continue to prefer batting first to put up a strong total and put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has lifted its Yellow warning for Gwalior on Sunday after three consecutive days, as the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea begins to ease. However, the chance of rain still remains significant, with precipitation levels hovering above 56%.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Wicket-Keeper Shivang Kumar Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Aniket Verma Batter Goutam Raghuwanshi Batter Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Madhav Tiwari All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kamal Tripathi Bowler Aayush Mankar Bowler Akshay Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards have featured in five games so far in the tournament, but while three were washed out due to rain, they registered a commanding win in the one game that was completed.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi (c), Rahul Chandrol (wk), Akhil N Yadav, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Pawan Nirwani, Mihir Hirwani, Siddhant Agarwal, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Rathore, Aviral Binod Singh, Mehfooz Patel, Aman Jain, Masoom Raza Kaif, Anil Morya

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Vikrant Bhadoriya Batter Ankur Singh Chauhan Batter Rahul Chandrol Wicket-Keeper Akhil N Yadav Batter Pawan Nirwani All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Siddhant Agarwal Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers have already been eliminated from the tournament with just one win from five matches.

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Head-To-Head

Bhopal Leopards are facing Indore Pink Panthers for the first-ever time in the Madhya Pradesh League on Sunday.

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Odds

Bhopal Leopards to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards have two incredible openers in the form of Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar. They have averaged an incredible 83 for the opening partnership this season, leaving every other team behind. It’s a no-brainer why we need to bet big on them for this market, for Dubey and Shivang Kumar are all set to continue having a dominating run upfront.

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Bhopal Leopards Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now!

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Batters

Aniket Verma to be Bhopal Leopards’ opening batter (Parimatch)

Aniket Verma is the highest run-scorer for Bhopal Leopards this season, amassing 140 runs at an average of 46.67 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 208.96. Despite limited opportunities, he has been able to maximise the returns and the kind of form he has shown will make us believe that he will do it all over again in the upcoming match.

Akshat Raghuwanshi to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Akshat Raghuwanshi is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, having accumulated 239 runs at a remarkable average of 79.67 and a strike rate of 179.70. With a century already to his name this season, he’s been an absolute delight to watch. Go ahead and bet big on him.

Bhopal Leopards vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Bowlers

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards’ bowlers have had limited opportunities this season, with just two completed matches, which is why they don’t feature prominently on the wicket-takers list. Even so, their skipper, Arshad Khan, remains the standout bowler to watch. With 19 wickets in T20s at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45, you can trust him to make an impact.

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mihir Hirwani hasn’t had many opportunities to bowl this season, with rain interrupting most of his team’s bowling innings. Even so, he still tops their wicket-taking charts with six wickets from four matches. As one of the most promising players in Madhya Pradesh, Hirwani will look to maintain his ruthless streak in the upcoming games and deliver big for his team.