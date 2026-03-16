Facts: In Senior T20s, Venkatesh Iyer has 3038 runs at an average of 35.32 with 17 half-centuries and one century to his name

26-year-old Harsh Gawli is the highest run-scorer for Bundelkhand Bulls in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League

Hirwani has taken 119 wickets in his senior domestic career and shown his credibility with the ball by picking up four wickets in the first two matches of the ongoing tournament

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Chance of Winning

Bundelkhand Bulls have been quietly disappointing this season - not just because they lost both their games, but because of the manner of their defeat. Except for skipper Harsh Gawli, and to an extent, Karan Tahliyani, others have failed to step up the ladder and that caused them maximum loss. Can they change that in the upcoming match and get on the winning train?

On the other hand, Indore Pink Panthers have won one and lost one in the MP League. Akshat Raghuwanshi and Venkatesh Iyer hold the key to the side’s batting, whereas Mihir Hirwani knows how to deliver with the ball in hand. That said, they need to pull things together and not lose track like they did against Chambal Ghariyals in the second game.

BB’s chance of winning is 40%

IPP’s chance of winning is 60%

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Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Tips

My bet is on Venkatesh Iyer. While he hasn't delivered much in the last two games, he's simply too good a player not to bounce back stronger. Mihir Hirwani is a sheer workhorse, and he's proven that time and again. If you don't bet on Karan Tahlilyani, you'll be surprised by the result and left to regret your decision.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior is proving to be a fortress for teams batting first in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025. In all nine completed games this season, the side setting the target has triumphed, with chasing teams yet to secure a single win.

Weather Report

With a 65% chance of rain in Gwalior on Wednesday, the upcoming fixture is definitely under threat. Considering two matches in the tournament have already been washed out due to weather interruptions, another rain-affected game seems highly probable.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Harsh Gawali (c & wk), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Abhishekh Mavi, Divyanshu Yadav, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Aryan Tiwari, Priyanshu Shukla, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Vivek Sharma, Aman Yadav, Gautam Joshi, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Omkar Nath Singh, Sagar Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Tahliyani Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-Keeper Aryan Tiwari Batter Shantanu Raghuvanshi All-rounder Abhisekh Mavi Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Saumy Pandey Bowler Shubham Kaithwas Bowler Priyanshu Shukla Bowler Vivek Sharma Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

Bundelkhand Bulls have lost all three games in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Akhil Nigote, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Pawan Nirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mehfooz Patel, Shubham Rathore, Aman Jain, Aviral Binod Singh, Siddhant Agarwal, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza Kaif

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Chandrol Wicket-Keeper Venkatesh Iyer Batter Vikrant Bhadoriya Batter Akhil Nigote All-rounder Ankur Singh Chauhan All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Pawan Nirwani Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers, who replaced Malawa Panthers this season, won their first game of the season by beating Jabalpur Royal Lions by six runs.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Head-To-Head

Both sides entered the Madhya Pradesh League for the first time in 2025 and this is going to be their first-ever head-to-head encounter.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Odds

Bundelkhand Bulls to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Despite Bundelkhand’s unfortunate run this season, the opening duo of Karan Tahliyani and Abhishek Pathak have done well with the bat - forging partnerships of 29, 34, and 41 in the last three games. That’s quite good in a way. So bet on Bundelkhand Bulls to do well in the upcoming match and help you earn a good amount of money.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Bundelkhand Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now!

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Batters

Harsh Gawli to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best batter (Parimatch)

26-year-old Harsh Gawli is the highest run-scorer for Bundelkhand Bulls in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League, scoring 120 runs in three games. He boasts an impressive average of 38.69 in First-Class cricket and 46.12 in List A matches. He also has a T20 average of 26.00. So what are you waiting for?

Venkatesh Iyer to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Venkatesh Iyer just managed 16 and 26 runs in the first two games, but he remains Indore’s most important player. In Senior T20s, he has 3038 runs at an average of 35.32 with 17 half-centuries and one century to go with his credentials. Then you need to have faith in him to do well.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Bowlers

Priyanshu Shukla to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Priyanshu Shukla is a highly talented pacer, and his role will be crucial for the Bundelkhand Bulls' success, just as it has been in their last three matches. With four wickets in three games, Shukla is already the team's leading wicket-taker and will be looking to further intensify his performance.

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

For the last decade, Mihir Hirwani has been a consistent face for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets and shown his credibility with the ball by picking up four wickets in the first two matches of the ongoing tournament. There is a great possibility that he will continue to deliver for his side without fail.