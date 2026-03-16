Facts: Harsh Gawli has already amassed 163 runs at an average of 54.33 and a strike rate of 145.54

Vivek Sharma is the Bundelkhand Bulls’ highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far

Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 25.17

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Chance of Winning

Bundelkhand Bulls beat Indore Pink Panthers in their last game, riding on the success of Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, skipper Harsh Gawali, and Gautam Joshi. All of them are capable batters who can change things around, but if they continue performing as a one-game wonder, you know in which direction the tide will swing.

On the other hand, Jabalpur Royal Lions, after losing two consecutive games, are back on track. It took one inspired performance from skipper Saransh Jain to make things work for them, and boy, oh boy, has it worked out well for them. Siddharth Patidar holds the card with the bat while the duo of Pankaj Patel and Saransh Jain can do the same with the ball. So expect them to have an upper hand in the upcoming clash.

BB’s chance of winning is 45%

JRL’s chance of winning is 55%

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Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Tips

You can confidently back Saransh Jain to deliver a significant performance in the upcoming match. In Madhya Pradesh cricket, Pankaj Patel is a well-known bowler whose contributions consistently energize the teams he represents. Additionally, Harsh Gawli can be relied upon to perform well with the bat, a testament to his consistent form throughout the season.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Match Toss Prediction

Of 12 completed matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, batting first teams have won 10 games as compared to a couple of wins by the chasing side. With rain holding sway over the matches, now, teams would also prefer to bat first and put as many runs on the board as possible.

Weather Report

After both matches were washed out due to rain on Wednesday and rain-affected matches on Friday, the outlook for Saturday doesn’t paint a rosy picture. The Indian Meteorological Department has continued its Yellow warning for Gwalior, citing a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawali (c & wk), Arpit Khare, Abhishekh Mavi, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Divyanshu Yadav, Gautam Joshi, Saumy Pandey, Priyanshu Shukla, Vivek Sharma, Shubham Kaithwas, Aman Yadav, Aryan Tiwari, Omkar Nath Singh, Sagar Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Tahliyani Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-Keeper Arpit Khare Batter Shantanu Raghuvanshi All-rounder Abhisekh Mavi Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Gautam Joshi All-rounder Saumy Pandey Bowler Priyanshu Shukla Bowler Vivek Sharma Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

Bundelkhand Bulls have won one and lost three games in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Tanishq Yadav, Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel, Sanjog Nijjer, Ankit Kushwah, Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwaha, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritwik Diwan

Predicted Playing XI

Tanishq Yadav Batter Dharmesh Patel Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Siddharth Patidar Batter Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ritik Tada All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Ritesh Shakya Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Sanjog Nijjer Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

Jabalpur Royal Lions’ first game was washed out due to rain, followed by two defeats in their next matches. However, they bounced back impressively, securing dominant wins in their subsequent two games.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Bundelkhand Bulls and Jabalpur Royal Lions.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Odds

Bundelkhand Bulls to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Karan Tahliyani and Abhishek Pathak opening the batting for Bundelkhand Bulls, there is a great chance that the duo will deliver for the side. They forged an opening partnership of 99 runs in the previous game, with Tahilyani and Pathak scoring 67 and 75 runs each, respectively. Back them to do well in the upcoming match.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Batters

Harsh Gawli to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ opening batter (Parimatch)

The fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, Harsh Gawli has already amassed 163 runs at an average of 54.33 and a strike rate of 145.54. Gawli is one of the most accomplished batters in the format anyway, having averaged 46.12 in List A format and 38.69 in first-class cricket. That makes things pretty easy for everyone, and you can bet a good stake on him to do well.

Siddharth Patidar to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 136 runs in four innings at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 129.52. There is so much going in his favour at the moment, and backing him will help you earn a good amount of money.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Bowlers

Vivek Sharma to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vivek Sharma is Bundelkhand Bulls’ highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, having taken six wickets in three matches at an average of 16.33. He has been highly impactful with the ball in the last couple of matches, and that forces us to have a solid stake in him.

Saransh Jain to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 25.17. One of the most solid all-rounders in domestic cricket, Jain has 131 first-class wickets, 31 List A wickets, and 18 T20 wickets to his name. You have a winning bet in front of you.