Facts: In 45 T20 matches, Kumar Kartikeya has taken 51 wickets at an average of 21.66

Avesh Khan has taken 165 wickets at an average of 25.89 in his T20 career

Himanshu Mantri has an average of 39.08 in First-Class cricket and 65.00 in List A

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Chance of Winning

Despite it being their debut season in the league, Bundelkhand Bulls will be pleased to have last year’s final hero, Abhishek Pathak, in their ranks, adding valuable firepower to their squad. They also boast another rising star in Harsh Gawli, who has caught attention with his consistent performances. On paper, they look well-balanced - now it’s all about executing their plans on the field.

On the other hand, Rewa Jaguars will be eager to move past their underwhelming 2024 campaign and make an early statement in 2025. With the likes of Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Singh, and Shivam Shukla, they possess a well-rounded squad. The big question ought to be if can they bring their A-game on Friday and land a decisive blow.

BB’s chance of winning is 45%

RJ’s chance of winning is 55%

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Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Tips

There’s a strong opportunity to cash in by betting on Himanshu Mantri. The Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper has been among the most reliable run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket and is well capable of piling up runs in the MP League as well. With IPL experience under his belt, Kumar Kartikeya is expected to make a solid impact too. Shivam Shukla has shown great consistency, making him another smart pick for a decent stake.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has hosted just one T20 match so far - the India vs Bangladesh clash in 2024 - where the chasing side came out on top. Beyond that, the venue hasn’t seen any domestic T20 action, and data for inter-district or inter-club games remains unavailable.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is only a 1% chance of precipitation on Friday with just 16% cloud cover in Gwalior. That is very good for a game of cricket.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Abhisekh Mavi, Aman Solanki, Aryan Tiwari, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Kaithwas, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Vivek Sharma, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawli, Aman Yadav, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Karan Tahliyani, Priyanshu Shukla, Sagar Sharma, Saumy Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Aryan Tiwari Batter Aman Solanki All-rounder Vivek Sharma Wicket-keeper Abhisekh Mavi All-rounder Somu Singh Sikarwar All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Saumy Pandey Bowler Shubham Kaithwas Bowler Aman Yadav Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

This is going to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ first-ever game in the Madhya Pradesh League.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Atharv Mahajan, Mukul Raghav, Parth Goswami, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Jaydev Singh, Pranjul Puri, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Singh, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Tiwari, Ramveer Gujjar, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Shivam Shukla, Akshay Singh, Arshad Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Roshan Kewat, Gourav Pichoniya

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Mantri Wicket-Keeper Aryan Deshmukh Batter Harshvardhan Singh Batter Shivam Shukla Batter Prithviraj Singh Tomar Batter Atharv Mahajan All-rounder Arshad Khan All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kanishk Dubey Bowler Ramveer Gujjar Bowler Piyush Tiwari Bowler

Rewa JaguarsTeam Form

In the 2024 season of Madhya Pradesh League, Rewa Jaguars just one won and lost three games along the way to finish fourth in the five-team league.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Head-To-Head

Bundelkhand Bulls and Rewa Jaguars have never faced each other in the Madhya Pradesh League given this is the first-ever match for the former in the tournament.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Odds

Rewa Jaguars opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Himanshu Mantri and Aryan Deshmukh are two of the most consistent batters in Madhya Pradesh right now, and the duo have a great opportunity to replicate their success in the state’s flagship event. While Mantri averages 65 in List A cricket, Deshmukh, though less experienced than his opening partner, boasts an impressive average of 41. That’s precisely why backing them promises maximum returns.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Bundelkhand Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Rewa Jaguars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Best Batters

Harsh Gawli to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harsh Gawli has adapted to senior cricket like a duck to water. The 26-year-old boasts an impressive average of 38.69 in First-Class and 46.12 in List A cricket. While his T20 average stands at 26.00, it's based on just five matches. One of the most promising batters to emerge recently, Gawli carries plenty of potential to deliver big.

Himanshu Mantri to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

You know why Himanshu Mantri stands out? He simply doesn’t believe in bad form. Just look at his numbers - an average of 39.08 in First-Class cricket and 65.00 in List A. These are outstanding returns. While he’s yet to make his T20 debut for Madhya Pradesh, that’s largely due to the intense competition for spots.

Bundelkhand Bulls vs Rewa Jaguars Best Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Avesh Khan represented India in 25 T20Is, securing 27 wickets at an average of 27.85. Overall in his T20 career, the pacer has taken 165 wickets at an average of 25.89, making him an indispensable asset to his side. With him leading the charge, be confident that he will definitely deliver for them in the upcoming clash.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ever since making his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, Kumar Kartikeya has shown a lot of promise in domestic cricket. In 45 T20 matches, the Sultanpur-born spinner has taken 51 wickets at an average of 21.66 and backing him will help us generate a good amount of money through bets.