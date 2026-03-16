Facts: Aryan Pandey is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, having taken eight wickets at an average of 13.38

In three matches, Verma has managed to score 129 runs at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 204.76

Shubham Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season, having amassed 186 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 129.17

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Chance of Winning

Chambal Ghariyals have emerged as one of the most formidable sides in this year’s competition, thanks to their consistent performances with the bat. Skipper Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Singh Bhatia have played pivotal roles in anchoring the middle order, delivering crucial contributions throughout. Backed by a disciplined bowling unit led by Aryan Pandey, the team have maintained a strong grip on their campaign and consistently tilted the game in their favour.

On the other hand, Bhopal Leopards have had two of their matches washed out due to rain. However, in the one game they did win, they did so in emphatic fashion, registering a dominant 98-run victory. Fresh off an impressive IPL campaign, Aniket Verma has been at the forefront, making batting look effortlessly easy. In the bowling department, Goutam Raghuwanshi and Aayush Mankar have stepped up with impactful performances. The team will be hoping for clear skies as they aim to get their campaign back on track.

CG’s chance of winning is 50%

BL’s chance of winning is 50%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Tips

Bet on Aniket Verma to deliver. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter has been in superb form in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League and looks set to continue his purple patch. Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s consistency has surpassed expectations, and there’s little doubt he’ll be keen to step up once again and make an impact. And don’t overlook Aryan Pandey - his dependable performances throughout the tournament make him a solid pick to have a stake in.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Match Toss Prediction

Before Wednesday, all 11 matches of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior had been won by teams batting first. However, the script flipped midweek as both matches saw chasing sides emerge victorious. Is this a sign of a shifting trend at the venue—or just a brief anomaly in an otherwise one-sided narrative?

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Warning for Gwalior on Thursday, with a 67% chance of precipitation and a 93% cloud cover. That puts the game on massive risk, but one can be hopeful, given weather prediction is comparatively better for the evening.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya Batter Rudransh Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals began their Madhya Pradesh League 2024 campaign on a strong note, registering back-to-back wins against Gwalior Cheetahs and Indore Pink Panthers, but they have since lost the momentum, losing their next two games.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Wicket-Keeper Shivang Kumar Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Aniket Verma Batter Goutam Raghuwanshi Batter Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Madhav Tiwari All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kamal Tripathi Bowler Aayush Mankar Bowler Akshay Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards have featured in three games so far in the tournament, but while two were washed out due to rain, they registered a commanding win in the one game that was completed.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Head-To-Head

Bhopal Leopards had beaten Chambal Ghariyals in the only head-to-head encounter in the tournament.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Odds

Bhopal Leopards to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards have two incredible openers in the form of Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar. In their only completed game of the season, the duo forged a partnership of 140 runs, setting up the base for Aniket Verma to launch an attack. Surely, for them to do well, the openers need to be at it again.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Chambal Gadhiyals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Bhopal Leopards Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Shubham Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season, having amassed 186 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 129.17. Sharma is a very capable batter who has done really good things for Madhya Pradesh at the senior level, but this is his chance to force himself as a premier batter of the state. Don’t be surprised if he puts up another big score once again and elevates himself to the top of the run-scoring pile.

Aniket Verma to be Bhopal Leopards’ best batter (Parimatch)

Unfortunately, rain has affected Bhopal Leopards’ sojourn as much as it did this year, but Aniket Verma seems unstoppable. In three matches, even though they are not all completed, Verma has managed to score 129 runs at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 204.76. For any batter with more than 100 runs in the season so far, his strike rate is way ahead of everyone else.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bhopal Leopards Best Bowlers

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, having taken eight wickets at an average of 13.38. He is obviously Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler in the tournament, and that’s by some margin. With Kuldeep Sen underperforming, you can bet on Aryan Pandey to be the best performer for the side in the upcoming match as well.

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards’ bowlers have got only one chance to showcase their bowling this season and that has restricted them massively. That said, their skipper, Arshad Khan, is still the one to look forward to. He has 19 T20 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45. Trust him to do well.