Facts: Vivek Sharma is Bundelkhand Bulls’ highest wicket-taker in the season so far, with eight wickets at an average of 17.88

Aryan Pandey is the highest wicket-taker for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season, with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 13.38

Shubham Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season, scoring 186 runs at an average of 46.50 at a strike rate of 129.17

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Chance of Winning

Chambal Ghariyals are at the unfortunate end of the rain intervention against Bhopal Leopards and also lost two consecutive games, but no one in their right mind will bet against them. In all four completed games, they have demonstrated immense resilience to stay afloat in the game, and you can bank on those qualities to come to the fore once again on Sunday.

On the other hand, Bundelkhand Bulls are slowly staging a comeback. After losing three consecutive games, they have now won two matches in a row, which adds a touch of sensibility to their plans. Abhishek Pathak and Karan Tahliyani hold the aces against Chambal and they would be eager to see how that works out for them.

CG’s chance of winning is 61%

BB’s chance of winning is 39%

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Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Tips

You can definitely bet on Abhishek Pathak in his current form. He has been delivering one masterclass performance after another, and not betting on him would be a chance missed. Betting on Shubham Sharma is the least you can do to hedge yourself, and what better opportunity than now? What about Harpreet Singh Bhatia and his ability to change things in a flash? He’s another potential money-maker for us.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Match Toss Prediction

Of 14 completed matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, batting first teams have won 12 games as compared to a couple of wins by the chasing side. With rain holding sway over the matches, now, teams would also prefer to bat first and put as many runs on the board as possible.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department doesn’t have a Yellow warning for Gwalior for Sunday after having it for three consecutive days, citing a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. But that said, the chance of precipitation still hovers above 56%.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya Batter Rudransh Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals began their Madhya Pradesh League 2024 campaign on a strong note, registering back-to-back wins against Gwalior Cheetahs and Indore Pink Panthers, but they have since lost the momentum, losing their next two games. One game has been washed out by rain.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawali (c & wk), Arpit Khare, Abhishekh Mavi, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Divyanshu Yadav, Gautam Joshi, Saumy Pandey, Priyanshu Shukla, Vivek Sharma, Shubham Kaithwas, Aman Yadav, Aryan Tiwari, Omkar Nath Singh, Sagar Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Tahliyani Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-Keeper Arpit Khare Batter Shantanu Raghuvanshi All-rounder Abhisekh Mavi Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Gautam Joshi All-rounder Saumy Pandey Bowler Priyanshu Shukla Bowler Vivek Sharma Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

Bundelkhand Bulls have won two and lost three games in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Head-To-Head

Chambal Ghariyals are facing Bundelkhand Bulls for the first-ever time in the Madhya Pradesh League on Sunday.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Odds

Bundelkhand Bulls to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Karan Tahliyani and Abhishek Pathak opening the batting for Bundelkhand Bulls, there is a great chance that the duo will deliver for the side. In the last two games, they forged an opening partnership of 99 and 178 runs respectively. The duo are the highest run-scorers for their side in the ongoing season and that should add enough confidence to our market.

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Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Chambal Ghariyals’ opening batter (Parimatch)

Shubham Sharma is the highest run-scorer for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League, scoring 186 runs at an average of 46.50 at a strike rate of 129.17. That has put him fifth on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament, overall, hence, he is expected to do well in the next match as well.

Abhishek Pathak to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best batter (Parimatch)

With 229 runs from five matches at an average of 45.80 and a massive strike rate of 248.91, Abhishek Pathak is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He is the highest run-scorer for Bundelkhand Bulls and, in a way, the solo act for them in most games. So betting on him wouldn’t be a mistake.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Bowlers

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is the highest wicket-taker for Chambal Ghariyals in the ongoing season, with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 13.38. Pandey is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, and that tells you a lot on why you need to bet on Pandey to multiply your goals.

Vivek Sharma to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Vivek Sharma is Bundelkhand Bulls’ highest wicket-taker in the season so far, with eight wickets at an average of 17.88. Tied with five other bowlers so far, Sharma has shown his versatility, having a massive range of his own. So bet on him and you won’t walk away disappointed.