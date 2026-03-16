Facts: Mangesh Yadav has taken 14 wickets in five games, including three four-fers to his name already in the tournament

Aryan Pandey is the leading wicket-taker for Chambal Ghariyals this season, picking up nine wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 17.67

Rishabh Chauhan is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, amassing 241 runs at an incredible average of 120.50 and a strike rate of 195.93

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Chance of Winning

With Shubham Sharma leading the unit with both bat and ball, Chambal Ghariyals have been one of the most threatening sides in the competition. With the trio of Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Ankush Singh, and Apurve Dwivedi adding much-needed spunk, you can be sure that there is nothing impossible for them to achieve.

On the other hand, Gwalior Cheetahs aren’t too far behind either. In the form of Rishabh Chauhan, they have a player who is ready to deliver every single time he takes the field. His exceptionalism has been combined with Mangesh Yadav’s all-round prominence and Akash Raghuwanshi’s pace masterclass. All of that gives them a defiant edge.

CG’s chance of winning is 55%

GC’s chance of winning is 45%

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Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Tips

The best betting options for this game are fairly straightforward. Mangesh Yadav is a must-pick - he’s been the most consistent bowler in the tournament. Harpreet Singh Bhatia also brings a perfect mix of experience and consistency, making him an obvious choice. You can’t overlook Shubham Sharma either; his all-round ability is invaluable. And if you’re looking for one more option, Apurve Dwivedi is the player to back.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Match Toss Prediction

Of the 16 completed matches in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 so far, teams batting first have won 13, while chasing teams have managed just two wins.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has once again issued a Yellow warning for Gwalior on Monday, with the chance of precipitation rising to 76%. Cloud cover is predicted to reach 95%, making it highly likely that rain will have some impact on the match.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Pankaj Sharma Batter Shubham Sharma All-Rounder Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya All-rounder Suraj Sengar All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals have won three out of six games in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, with two losses and no result.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Parth Chaudhary, Suraj Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Anvesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Varun Shinde, Anant Dubey, Inder Singh Banjara, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Chaudhary Batter Suraj Yadav Batter Vikas Sharma Batter Parth Sahani Batter Rakesh Thakur Wicket-keeper Rishabh Chauhan Batter Mangesh Yadav All-rounder Anvesh Chawla Bowler Prarabdha Mishra Bowler Arpit Patel Bowler Akash Raghuwanshi Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

Gwalior Cheetahs have won three, lost two, with one game being washed out due to rain in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025. The records are completely identical to those of Chambal Ghariyals this season.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Head-To-Head

Chambal Ghariyals won by 18 runs in the previous clash against Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League. Given this is Chambal’s first season in the tournament, that was the only head-to-head clash between both sides.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

When Apurve Dwivedi and Ankush Singh forged a 123-run opening partnership in the last league game of the season, it didn’t surprise anyone. For the simple fact that the duo have been Chambal’s most reliable batting combination this season, averaging 56 for the first wicket. That is a solid statement that can further intensify their approach in the semi-final.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Shubham Sharma is Chambal Ghariyals’ top run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, with 202 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 131.17. That places him sixth on the tournament’s overall run charts, making him a strong contender to shine again in the next match.

Rishabh Chauhan to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Rishabh Chauhan is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, amassing 241 runs at an incredible average of 120.50 and a strike rate of 195.93. His remarkable consistency has exceeded all expectations and is sure to have caught the attention of several IPL franchises. Be ready and bet big on him to shine once again.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Bowlers

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is the leading wicket-taker for Chambal Ghariyals this season, picking up nine wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 17.67. Sitting sixth on the tournament’s overall wicket-takers list, Pandey’s consistent performances make him a strong option to bet on if you’re looking to maximize your returns.

Mangesh Yadav to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mangesh Yadav is head and shoulders above everyone else in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, with 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 10.79. With three four-fers to his name already, Yadav shows a level of consistency that was unheard of. So instead of wasting time, you can have a massive bet on him.