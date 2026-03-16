Facts: Harpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 125 runs in two games

The highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, Kumar Kartikeya, has claimed seven wickets at a stunning average of 7.86

Aryan Pandey has taken six wickets in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League at an average of 10.17

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Chance of Winning

Led by Shubham Sharma, Chambal Ghariyals arguably boast the best squad composition in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20. With Harpreet Bhatia, Shubham Sharma, and Ankush Singh anchoring the batting department, and Aryan Pandey along with Nayanraj Mewada consistently delivering with the ball, everything has seamlessly clicked for them in the last two games. Expect that momentum to continue.

On the other hand, Rewa Jaguars come into the contest looking equally charged to dictate terms. Under the leadership of Himanshu Mantri, Rewa have the likes of Saransh Surana, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, and Kumar Kartikeya firing across departments. A side with very few weak links, Rewa know how to shift gears quickly.

CG’s chance of winning is 58%

RJ’s chance of winning is 42%

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Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Tips

Harpreet Bhatia is an unmatched superstar on the Madhya Pradesh cricketing circuit, and given the form he’s in, expect him to keep delivering one staggering knock after another. Shubham Sharma adds that extra cutting edge with the bat, and not betting big on him would be a missed opportunity. And then, there’s Kumar Kartikeya, a master at handling pressure situations like these. Placing a big stake on him seems like a smart move.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Match Toss Prediction

In the six completed matches of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, the team batting first has come out on top every single time.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Gwalior has a 48% chance of precipitation on Monday, with cloud cover expected to hover around 74%.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya Batter Rudransh Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals have won both their games in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2024, beating Gwalior Cheetahs and Indore Pink Panthers respectively.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar Batter Chanchal Rathore Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sagar Solanki Batter Atharv Mahajan All-rounder Kanishk Dubey Batter Saransh Surana All-rounder Aryan Deshmukh Bowler Shivam Shukla Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Ramveer Gujjar Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

Rewa Jaguars have won both their matches so far. They first defeated Bundelkhand Bulls by 30 runs in a rain-interrupted encounter, followed by a narrow six-run victory over Gwalior Cheetahs.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Chambal Ghariyals and Rewa Jaguars in the Madhya Pradesh League.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Chambal Ghariyals have the best opening record in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, with Apurve Dwivedi and Ankush Singh delivering some towering performances. Both batters are in superb form and rank among the top six run-scorers in the league. They also carried excellent form into the tournament, having scored heavily in the MPCA League prior to this. So, back them to continue their strong opening partnership in the upcoming clash.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Chambal Gadhiyals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Rewa Jaguars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now!

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Best Batters

Harpreet Singh to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 125 runs in two games at an average of 125 and a strike rate of 160.26. Singh is one of the most celebrated batters in Madhya Pradesh over the years and knows how to convert into big scores. It’s a no-brainer why we need to bet big on him.

Himanshu Mantri to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Himanshu Mantri couldn’t quite capitalize on his opportunity in the first game, but he quickly made amends with a valiant half-century in the following match. Averaging 65 in List A cricket, Mantri is a rising star of Madhya Pradesh cricket, known for his solid temperament and ability to deliver under pressure. Backing him seems like a smart proposition.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars Best Bowlers

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey has taken six wickets in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League at an average of 10.17, with one four-wicket haul already against his name. That puts him second on the wicket-taking chart after Kumar Kartikeya. So what are you waiting for?

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, Kumar Kartikeya, has claimed seven wickets at a stunning average of 7.86. Fresh off his campaign with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, Kartikeya has brought tremendous confidence and energy to the line-up. He remains the centerpiece of his side and you need to take him up on that.