Facts: Mangesh Yadav is the highest wicket-taker for Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025

Harsh Gawli boasts an impressive average of 38.69 in First-Class cricket and 46.12 in List A matches

Rishabh Chouhan is currently the highest run-scorer in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 with 157 runs in three games, at an average of 78.50

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Chance of Winning

After losing their first two games, Gwalior Cheetahs made a fine comeback in the third match, in which they crushed defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions. They are a team with all bases covered and know when to strike a blow. Take Rishabh Chouhan’s innings against Jabalpur for that matter - that 93 decided the course of the game.

On the other hand, Bundelkhand Bulls are at the bottom of the table, suffering losses in both their games. The biggest disappointment for them is the manner of defeat - they lost to Rewa Jaguars by 30 runs and then to Bhopal Leopards by 98 runs. Harsh Gawli and Karan Tahliyani are trying their best, but they need a more comprehensive solution from all departments.

GC’s chance of winning is 56%

BB’s chance of winning is 44%

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Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Tips

Bet on Harsh Gawli. Despite his side’s underperformance, he continues to be a beacon of hope for the Bundelkhand Bulls, and we can leverage that. Rishabh Chouhan is a star we can’t ignore, for the kind of impact he has brought to the table. Shubham Kaithwas is in very good form as well as we expect him to deliver in crunch situations.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Match Toss Prediction

In all seven completed matches of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium so far, the team batting first has come out on top every single time. That says a lot about the trend, and don’t be surprised if the toss-winning captain tomorrow decides to bat first once again.

Weather Report

Tomorrow is going to be a good day to play cricket, with only a 17% chance of precipitation and 23% cloud cover.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Parth Chaudhary, Suraj Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Anvesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Varun Shinde, Anant Dubey, Inder Singh Banjara, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Chaudhary Batter Suraj Yadav Batter Vikas Sharma Batter Parth Sahani Batter Rakesh Thakur Wicket-keeper Rishabh Chauhan All-rounder Mangesh Yadav All-rounder Anvesh Chawla Bowler Prarabdha Mishra Bowler Arpit Patel Bowler Akash Raghuwanshi Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

Gwalior Cheetahs have won one, but lost two in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League 2025.

Bundelkhand Bulls Player List

Harsh Gawali (c & wk), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Abhishekh Mavi, Divyanshu Yadav, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Aryan Tiwari, Priyanshu Shukla, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Vivek Sharma, Aman Yadav, Gautam Joshi, Somu Singh Sikarwar, Omkar Nath Singh, Sagar Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Tahliyani Batter Abhishek Pathak Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-Keeper Aryan Tiwari Batter Shantanu Raghuvanshi All-rounder Abhisekh Mavi Batter Divyanshu Yadav All-rounder Saumy Pandey Bowler Shubham Kaithwas Bowler Priyanshu Shukla Bowler Vivek Sharma Bowler

Bundelkhand Bulls Team Form

Bundelkhand Bulls have lost both their games in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Gwalior Cheetahs and Bundelkhand Bulls.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Betting Odds

Gwalior Cheetahs to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Even when the Gwalior Cheetahs underperformed in their first two games, Suraj Yadav and Parth Chaudhary stood tall, saving the team from complete collapse. Their partnerships of 36 and 43, respectively, were the standout moments in otherwise disappointing outings. With the upcoming clash against Bundelkhand Bulls offering a chance to break free from the mid-table clutter, Gwalior will once again look to this dependable duo to step up and deliver.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Gwalior Cheetahs Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Bundelkhand Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now!

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Batters

Rishabh Chouhan to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rishabh Chouhan is currently the highest run-scorer in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 with 157 runs in three games, at an average of 78.50. His last three innings read - 93*, 55, and 9. One of the most sought-after players in MP at the moment, Chouhan brings an unbelievable amount of gaiety to the side, making him one of the best in the business. Bet on him.

Harsh Gawli to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harsh Gawli has taken to senior cricket like a duck to water. The 26-year-old boasts an impressive average of 38.69 in First-Class cricket and 46.12 in List A matches. He also has a T20 average of 26.00. Gawli has been the only brightspot for Bundelkhand in the ongoing season and you can benefit from it by betting a big amount on him.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Bundelkhand Bulls Best Bowlers

Mangesh Yadav to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mangesh Yadav is the highest wicket-taker for Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, having picked six wickets in three performances. This has put him fourth on the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament. Batters have had great difficulty picking his left-arm wrist spin, and it looks like this will continue further.

Priyanshu Shukla to be Bundelkhand Bulls’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Priyanshu Shukla is a very talented pacer and for Bundelkhand Bulls to do well, he will play a very important role as he has done in the last two matches. With four wickets in two games, Shukla is already the side’s highest wicket-taker but he will also be aiming to up the ante.