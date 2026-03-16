Facts: Parth Chaudhary is currently the highest run-scorer for Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, with 96 runs from two games

Arpit Patel has picked up three wickets in two matches for Gwalior Cheetahs

Ritesh Shakya has taken four wickets in two games for Jabalpur Royal Lions, making him the highest wicket-taker for his team

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Chance of Winning

Gwalior Cheetahs, led by Parth Sahani, boast a roster of quality players, including Parth Chaudhary, Rishabh Chauhan, Rakesh Thakur, and Akash Raghuwanshi. While they are all highly capable, the team hasn’t quite managed to click as a unit in their last two outings.

On the other hand, Jabalpur Royal Lions will be eager to return to winning ways. Their loss to Indore Pink Panthers was one they could have easily avoided, and now they must address those shortcomings quickly. For them to mount a serious title defense, the likes of Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, and Saransh Jain need to step up and deliver collectively.

GC’s chance of winning is 43 %

JRL’s chance of winning is 57 %

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Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Tips

This seems like a good time to bet on Rishabh Chauhan, who is scoring heavily for Gwalior Cheetahs, and you may do that all over again against Jabalpur Royal Lions. You really can’t not bet on Saransh Jain as the all-rounder holds the lamp for Jabalpur’s success. Siddharth Patidar has been tremendously successful in the last few years, and he will be eager to continue his dominant run in the upcoming matches as well.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Match Toss Prediction

In four completed games of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, batting first teams have emerged victorious.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Gwalior has a 48% chance of precipitation on Monday, with cloud cover expected to hover around 74%.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Parth Chaudhary, Suraj Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Anvesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Varun Shinde, Anant Dubey, Inder Singh Banjara, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Chaudhary Batter Suraj Yadav Batter Vikas Sharma Batter Parth Sahani Batter Rakesh Thakur Wicket-keeper Rishabh Chauhan All-rounder Mangesh Yadav All-rounder Anvesh Chawla Bowler Prarabdha Mishra Bowler Arpit Patel Bowler Akash Raghuwanshi Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

Gwalior Cheetahs finished third on the 2024 edition of the Madhya Pradesh League, with two wins and two losses, but they have lost both their encounters in the 2025 Madhya Pradesh League.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Akarsh Singh, Dharmesh Patel, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Siddharth Patidar Batter Dharmesh Patel Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ritesh Shakya All-rounder Sanjog Singh All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Abid Ur Rehman Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Ritik Tada Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

Jabalpur Royal Lions are the defending champions. In the league stage of the previous season, they won all four games and had a direct entry to the final, in which they beat Bhopal Leopards to secure the title. This year, they have lost one, whereas one game was washed out due to rain.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Head-To-Head

Jabalpur Royal Lions got the better of Gwalior Cheetahs in the previous edition of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Odds

Jabalpur Royal Lions to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Jabalpur Royal Lions’ openers Siddharth Patidar and Dharmesh Patel forged a partnership of 80 runs in the previous clash against Indore, and that honestly tells you everything you need to know about the duo. They are very good batters and possess a strong ability to hold their wickets. They are two of the most in-form batters and for Jabalpur to do well, Patidar and Patel need to be at the thick of things.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Gwalior Cheetahs Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Jabalpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now!

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Batters

Parth Chaudhary to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Parth Chaudhary is currently the highest run-scorer for Gwalior Cheetahs in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, with 96 runs from two games. Chaudhary, who had a great run in the MPCA League recently, has made the opening slot his own and alongside Suraj Yadav, he’s been delivering consistently. That said, it would be a great decision for you to back him as the best batter for Gwalior in the upcoming match.

Siddharth Patidar to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

In two completed innings in the Madhya Pradesh League, Siddharth Patidar has managed 44 and 40 so far, underscoring his importance in building the base for his side. Patidar, who was called by Mumbai Indians for the IPL trials last year, has been one of the most consistent batters in MP in the last half a decade and can do wonders for the defending champions Jabalpur in the MPL 2025.

Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Bowlers

Arpit Patel to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Arpit Patel has picked up just three wickets in two matches for Gwalior Cheetahs, but that still makes him their most successful bowler so far. In a side that lacks big names, Arpit becomes their trump card going forward. Backing him to deliver against Jabalpur Royal Lions could prove rewarding and help multiply our bet.

Ritesh Shakya to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ritesh Shakya has taken four wickets in two games for Jabalpur Royal Lions, making him the highest wicket-taker for his team and the fifth highest wicket-taker in the league. His ability not to concede more runs while still running through the batting units make him such a great asset for his side. Backing him wouldn’t be wrong here.