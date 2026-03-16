Facts: Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 3038 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 35.32 and a strike rate of 140.71

In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets

Bhatia has 2757 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 123.96.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Chance of Winning

Indore Pink Panthers were right on the money in their opening game against Jabalpur Royal Lions, with Akshat Raghuwanshi and Mihir Hirwani taking on the bulk of responsibilities. They showed why they deserve to be taken seriously as title contenders. However, as the tournament progresses, they will need to address a few chinks in their armour, particularly by adding more depth and insurance to their batting lineup.

Chambal Ghariyals, on the other hand, looked like a well-oiled machine. Their top three of Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma, and Harpreet Singh are in excellent form and demonstrated their prowess in the previous clash against Gwalior. Coupled with arguably the best bowling attack in the league, Chambal have a strong chance of replicating that dominant performance in the upcoming fixture.

IPP’s chance of winning is 50%

CG’s chance of winning is 50%

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Tips

Betting on Chambal's duo of Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Bhatia might seem like a straightforward approach, but it's one that can significantly boost our portfolio. Both are in excellent form, and it's the right time to capitalize on their consistency. Venkatesh Iyer, too, will be eager to make a strong impact with the bat, making it a no-brainer to place a decent stake on his performance. Looking for more options? Mihir Hirwani is another solid pick worth backing.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Toss Prediction

In four completed games of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, batting first teams have emerged victorious.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a 43% chance of precipitation in Gwalior on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to be around 59%. So far, one game has been washed out due to rain while another game was reduced to six overs per game due to rain.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Akhil Nigote, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Pawan Nirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mehfooz Patel, Shubham Rathore, Aman Jain, Aviral Binod Singh, Siddhant Agarwal, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza Kaif

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Chandrol Wicket-Keeper Venkatesh Iyer Batter Vikrant Bhadoriya Batter Akhil Nigote All-rounder Ankur Singh Chauhan All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Pawan Nirwani Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers, who replaced Malawa Panthers this season, won their first game of the season by beating Jabalpur Royal Lions by six runs.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Shyamsunder Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Pankaj Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-keeper Ankush Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya Batter Rudransh Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals made their debut in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 and in the first-ever clash, they made Gwalior Cheetahs their casualty with a stunning all-round performance.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Head-To-Head

Both teams are the newest additions to the league and this is going to be their first-ever match against each other.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Chambal Ghariyals managed to score 208 runs against Gwalior Cheetahs, out of which, they had an opening partnership of just 24 runs. But the kind of form Ankush Singh showed on his way to a 27-ball 60 tells you why one side is sorted overall. On the other hand, you have someone like Apurve Dwivedi, who, even though he was dismissed cheaply in the first game, can turn things around with his majestic batting as he did in the MPCA League.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Chambal Gadhiyals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Venkatesh Iyer just managed 16 runs in the first game, with three players from his side overtaking him on the scoreboard, but he remains Indore’s most important player. In Senior T20s, he has 3038 runs at an average of 35.32 witn 17 half-centuries and one century to go with his credentials. Trust him and he will reap dividends.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia was once touted to be India’s answer to Rohit Sharma at the top, but slowly, he has fizzled away from the scene, just ending up as a domestic workhorse. In his T20 career, Bhatia has 2757 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 123.96. He has 19 half-centuries to his name and even scored a valiant one against Gwalior in the opening clash. He will do alright.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Bowlers

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

When Mihir Hirwani made his debut for Madhya Pradesh, it seemed he would be there for a long haul. Truth be told, he has, but the progression seemed slower than what was expected. But he hasn’t stopped trying. In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets and shown his credibility with the ball by picking up three wickets in the previous match against defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions.

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is a spectacular talent, and his performance against Gwalior, where he picked up four wickets for just 35 runs, is a testament to that. He has carried the same consistency across formats, averaging 26.45 in first-class and 25.42 in List A cricket. Backing him seems like a safe and smart bet.