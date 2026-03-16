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Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Prediction

IND

50%

Chance of Winning

CHA

50%

Parimatch

1.85
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T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Indore Pink Panthers and Chambal Ghariyals will face off in the sixth match of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on June 15, 2025 (Sunday), at 2:30 PM IST. Both sides are the newest entrants to the league and have made strong starts by winning their respective opening matches and will look to carry that momentum forward.

Facts:

  • Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 3038 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 35.32 and a strike rate of 140.71
  • In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets
  • Bhatia has 2757 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 123.96.

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Chance of Winning

Indore Pink Panthers were right on the money in their opening game against Jabalpur Royal Lions, with Akshat Raghuwanshi and Mihir Hirwani taking on the bulk of responsibilities. They showed why they deserve to be taken seriously as title contenders. However, as the tournament progresses, they will need to address a few chinks in their armour, particularly by adding more depth and insurance to their batting lineup.

Chambal Ghariyals, on the other hand, looked like a well-oiled machine. Their top three of Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma, and Harpreet Singh are in excellent form and demonstrated their prowess in the previous clash against Gwalior. Coupled with arguably the best bowling attack in the league, Chambal have a strong chance of replicating that dominant performance in the upcoming fixture.

  • IPP’s chance of winning is 50%
  • CG’s chance of winning is 50%

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Tips

Betting on Chambal's duo of Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Bhatia might seem like a straightforward approach, but it's one that can significantly boost our portfolio. Both are in excellent form, and it's the right time to capitalize on their consistency. Venkatesh Iyer, too, will be eager to make a strong impact with the bat, making it a no-brainer to place a decent stake on his performance. Looking for more options? Mihir Hirwani is another solid pick worth backing.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Toss Prediction

In four completed games of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, batting first teams have emerged victorious.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a 43% chance of precipitation in Gwalior on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to be around 59%. So far, one game has been washed out due to rain while another game was reduced to six overs per game due to rain.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Akhil Nigote, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Pawan Nirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mehfooz Patel, Shubham Rathore, Aman Jain, Aviral Binod Singh, Siddhant Agarwal, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza Kaif

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud

Batter

Akshat Raghuwanshi

Batter

Rahul Chandrol

Wicket-Keeper

Venkatesh Iyer

Batter

Vikrant Bhadoriya

Batter

Akhil Nigote

All-rounder

Ankur Singh Chauhan

All-rounder

Mihir Hirwani

Bowler

Mihir Hirwani

Bowler

Pawan Nirwani

Bowler

Parush Mandal

Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers, who replaced Malawa Panthers this season, won their first game of the season by beating Jabalpur Royal Lions by six runs.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Shyamsunder Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Pankaj Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi

Wicket-keeper

Ankush Singh

Batter

Shubham Sharma

Batter

Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Batter

Aman Bhadoriya

Batter

Rudransh Singh

All-rounder

Raj Dabi

All-rounder

Nayanraj Mewada

Bowler

Tripuresh Singh

Bowler

Aryan Pandey

Bowler

Kuldeep Sen

Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals made their debut in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 and in the first-ever clash, they made Gwalior Cheetahs their casualty with a stunning all-round performance.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Head-To-Head

Both teams are the newest additions to the league and this is going to be their first-ever match against each other.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Chambal Ghariyals managed to score 208 runs against Gwalior Cheetahs, out of which, they had an opening partnership of just 24 runs. But the kind of form Ankush Singh showed on his way to a 27-ball 60 tells you why one side is sorted overall. On the other hand, you have someone like Apurve Dwivedi, who, even though he was dismissed cheaply in the first game, can turn things around with his majestic batting as he did in the MPCA League.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

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Indore Pink Panthers

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Chambal Gadhiyals

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Venkatesh Iyer just managed 16 runs in the first game, with three players from his side overtaking him on the scoreboard, but he remains Indore’s most important player. In Senior T20s, he has 3038 runs at an average of 35.32 witn 17 half-centuries and one century to go with his credentials. Trust him and he will reap dividends.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia was once touted to be India’s answer to Rohit Sharma at the top, but slowly, he has fizzled away from the scene, just ending up as a domestic workhorse. In his T20 career, Bhatia has 2757 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 123.96. He has 19 half-centuries to his name and even scored a valiant one against Gwalior in the opening clash. He will do alright.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Bowlers

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

When Mihir Hirwani made his debut for Madhya Pradesh, it seemed he would be there for a long haul. Truth be told, he has, but the progression seemed slower than what was expected. But he hasn’t stopped trying. In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets and shown his credibility with the ball by picking up three wickets in the previous match against defending champions Jabalpur Royal Lions.

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey is a spectacular talent, and his performance against Gwalior, where he picked up four wickets for just 35 runs, is a testament to that. He has carried the same consistency across formats, averaging 26.45 in first-class and 25.42 in List A cricket. Backing him seems like a safe and smart bet.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Chambal Ghariyals

My bet is on Chambal Ghariyals. They have assembled a strong and potentially title-winning squad. The likes of Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma, and Harpreet Singh are expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities. At the same time, Aryan Pandey and Nayanraj Mewada have the skills to lead the bowling attack. Although Indore boast some strength in their batting department, it pales in comparison to the depth and balance that Chambal bring to the table.
  • IPP to Win - 1.85 (Parimatch)
  • CG to Win - 1.85 (Parimatch)
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