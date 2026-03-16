Facts: Mangesh Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, having picked 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.30

Rishabh Chauhan is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament at an incredible average of 100.50 and a strike rate of 195.15

Akshat Raghuwanshi has scored 239 runs in three matches in the Madhya Pradesh League at an average of 79.67 and a strike rate of 179.70

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Chance of Winning

Indore Pink Panthers have suffered two losses in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, but the last one was because of a belter of a wicket at their disposal. Their opening duo forged a massive 221-run partnership, but a sustained batting effort from Bundelkhand Bulls later nullified it. Could the story have been different had the bowlers fired in unison? For now, Indore need to go back to the drawing board and find the reason that makes them special.

On the other hand, Gwalior Cheetahs have a very balanced squad at their disposal. After losing the first two games, they have won the next two to reach the second spot on the points table. Suraj Yadav and Rishabh Chauhan are in very good form, and they need more support from the likes of Parth Sahani and Vikas Sharma to take the side to further dazzling heights.

IPP’s chance of winning is 42%

GC’s chance of winning is 58%

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Tips

Akshat Raghuwanshi has been in sensational form, turning every opportunity into gold. With Indore struggling for consistency, there's every reason to believe Raghuwanshi will once again be at the centre of the action. Mihir Hirwani has continued to make a strong impact with the ball, and placing your bets on him could prove to be a smart move. And don't overlook Rishabh Chauhan - he consistently finds ways to perform beyond expectations. Backing him could be a rewarding decision.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has heavily favoured teams batting first, with nine out of the ten completed matches being won by the side setting a target. The only exception came in the most recent game, where Gwalior Cheetahs successfully chased down a target against Indore Pink Panthers.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Warning for Gwalior on Thursday, with a 67% chance of precipitation and a 93% cloud cover. That puts the game on massive risk, but one can be hopeful, given weather prediction is comparatively better for the evening.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Parth Chaudhary, Suraj Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Anvesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Varun Shinde, Anant Dubey, Inder Singh Banjara, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Chaudhary Batter Suraj Yadav Batter Vikas Sharma Batter Parth Sahani Batter Rakesh Thakur Wicket-keeper Rishabh Chauhan All-rounder Mangesh Yadav All-rounder Anvesh Chawla Bowler Prarabdha Mishra Bowler Arpit Patel Bowler Akash Raghuwanshi Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

After losing their first two matches, Gwalior Cheetahs have won their next two games in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Vikrant Bhadoriya, Akhil Nigote, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Pawan Nirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mehfooz Patel, Shubham Rathore, Aman Jain, Aviral Binod Singh, Siddhant Agarwal, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza Kaif

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Rahul Chandrol Wicket-Keeper Venkatesh Iyer Batter Vikrant Bhadoriya Batter Akhil Nigote All-rounder Ankur Singh Chauhan All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Pawan Nirwani Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers have won one and lost two matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Head-To-Head

Indore Pink Panthers and Gwalior Cheetahs have never faced each other in the Madhya Pradesh League, and this is going to be their first-ever encounter.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Odds

Indore Pink Panthers to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

On Wednesday, against the Bundelkhand Bulls, Indore Pink Panthers openers Arpit Gaud and Akshat Raghuwanshi managed a partnership of 221 runs, the highest in any Indian T20 league in the last three years. That speaks volumes about their ability. The innings must have spurred them on and push them forward to do even more special things in the next match.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Gwalior Cheetahs Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Batters

Akshat Raghuwanshi to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Akshat Raghuwanshi has scored 239 runs in three matches in the Madhya Pradesh League at an average of 79.67 and a strike rate of 179.70, which puts him at the top of the run-scoring chart in the tournament. Raghuwanshi has a first-class average of 32.38 and a List A average of 27.42 in the tournament, which makes him a superstar batter. So, back him to do well in the next game and be sure that there is a lot coming your way.

Rishabh Chauhan to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rishabh Chauhan is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament at an incredible average of 100.50 and a strike rate of 195.15. In both the games that Gwalior have won, Chauhan inevitably had a massive role to play and his role in helping the side win in the upcoming game can’t be overstated.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Bowlers

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

For the last decade, Mihir Hirwani has been a consistent face for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. In his senior career, Hirwani has taken 119 wickets and shown his credibility with the ball by picking up five wickets in the last three matches of the ongoing tournament. There is a great possibility that he will continue to deliver for his side without fail.

Mangesh Yadav to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mangesh Yadav is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, having picked 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.30. The second-highest wicket-takers Aryan Pandey and Kumar Kartikeya are two wickets behind him and hence, it is only fair that we continue to bet on Yadav’s growing appetite for wickets.