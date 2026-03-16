Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Match Prediction IND 42 % Chance of Winning JAB 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Indore Pink Panthers and Jabalpur Royal Lions will face off in the fifth match of the Madhya Pradesh League at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on June 14, 2025 (Saturday), at 7:30 PM IST. While this will be the season opener for Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions’ previous fixture against Bhopal Leopards was washed out due to rain.

Facts: Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 3038 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 35.32 and a strike rate of 140.71

In T20s, Kulwant Khejroliya has an average of 26.22 to go with his List A average of 21.90

Former India U19 all-rounder Rahul Batham boasts a List A average of 38.71 and a T20 average of 27.36.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Chance of Winning

Indore Pink Panthers are led by MP icon Venkatesh Iyer, whose experience is going to be handy for the team in the second season of the league. The likes of Akhil Yadav, Shubham Rathore, and Lucky Mishra will have a major responsibility to carry the burden alongside Iyer and help Indore take early inroads in the tournament.

Led by Saransh Jain, Jabalpur Royal Lions strike a fine balance between experience and youth. The presence of players like Akarsh Singh, Ritesh Shakya, and Sanjog Singh adds depth to their squad. They would be crushed over losing Abhishek Pathak to Bundelkhand Bulls, but despite that, they’ve managed to fill that gap effectively with the inclusion of Akarsh Singh.

IPP’s chance of winning is 42%

JRL’s chance of winning is 58%

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Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Tips

Venkatesh Iyer may not have had a standout IPL season, but there’s no questioning his ability to get things done. One of the most reliable all-rounders on the circuit, you can trust him to have his plans in place. It’s also worth placing a solid bet on Prabhanshu Shukla and Saransh Jain as both have the skillset to turn the game on its head and help us cash in big.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Match Toss Prediction

In the two completed matches so far at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, during the Madhya Pradesh League 2025, teams batting first and chasing have won one game each.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a 39% chance of precipitation in Gwalior on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to be around 68%. However, in good news, it is expected to get better in the evening.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Akhil Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Jain, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Lucky Mishra, Masoom Raza, Shubham Rathore, Venkatesh Iyer, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Arpit Gaud, Mehfooz Patel, Rahul Chandrol, Aviral Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Pawam Nirwani, Sidhant Agrawal

Predicted Playing XI

Akhil Yadav Wicket-Keeper Venkatesh Iyer Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Shubham Rathore Batter Aman Jain Batter Lucky Mishra All-rounder Masoom Raza All-rounder Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler Arpit Gaud Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers are making their debut in the Madhya Pradesh League after missing the cut in 2024. They effectively replaced Malwa Panthers this edition.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Akarsh Singh, Dharmesh Patel, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Akarsh Singh Batter Dharmesh Patel Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ritesh Shakya All-rounder Sanjog Singh All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Siddharth Patidar Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Ritik Tada Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

Jabalpur Royal Lions are the defending champions. In the league stage of the previous season, they won all four games and had a direct entry to the final, in which they beat Bhopal Leopards to secure the title.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever encounter between Indore Pink Panthers and Jabalpur Royal Lions.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Betting Odds

Indore Pink Panthers to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

With Venkatesh Iyer back at the opening position, there is a lot to be made from this market. He is always consistent and averages 39 as an opener in T20s in the last two years. Supporting him from the other end is wicket-keeper Akhil Yadav, who scored at an average of 41 in the MPCA League. So there is definitely a good chance that we are coming out richer from this bet.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Jabalpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now!

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most celebrated T20 players in India, for whom KKR splurged over 24 crores to secure his services, Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 3038 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 35.32 and a strike rate of 140.71. He has 17 fifties and a century in the format, making this market all the more enticing. Backing him won’t go to waste.

Abhishek Bhandari to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Bhandari may not have represented Madhya Pradesh for the last three years, but he remains one of the most promising wicketkeeper-batters in the side. In his List A career, Bhandari has an average of 34.52, while in T20s, he has an average of 27.16. Those numbers underline why he can be trusted to emerge as Jabalpur Royal Lions’ key batter in the upcoming clash.

Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Royal Lions Best Bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

When Kulwant Khejroliya's first IPL contract came in 2017, he was touted as one of the most promising bowlers of his time. He faltered along the way, but things have been more than impressive overall. In T20s, he has an average of 26.22 to go with his List A average of 21.90. Khejroliya may have fallen on the wayside as far as his India aspirations are concerned, but he is surely someone one can look forward to.

Rahul Batham to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Former India U19 all-rounder Rahul Batham boasts a List A average of 38.71 and a T20 average of 27.36. While these numbers may not seem extraordinary at first glance, his recent performances with the ball in MPCA events deserve attention, where he averaged 18.30 across seven matches, highlighting his growing all-round impact.