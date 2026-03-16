Facts: Yash Dubey has scored 2824 runs in first-class cricket and 1425 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.16 and 50.89 respectively

Former India U19 all-rounder Rahul Batham has a List A average of 38.71 and a T20 average of 27.36

Saransh Jain has a T20 average of 19.11 and an economy rate of 6.25 in T20s

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Chance of Winning

Led by Saransh Jain, Jabalpur Royal Lions are a good blend of experience and youth, making them subtly one of the best sides in the tournament. The likes of Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, and Sanjog Singh add a lot of depth to the squad. Losing Abhishek Pathak to Bundelkhand Bulls was a massive loss for them, but they have covered it up with Adheer Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Leopards, led by Arshad Khan, are a force to be reckoned with as well. The trio of Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, and Mihir Hirwani possess a lot of quality to stand apart. The fact that they were the finalists of the last edition and lost the tournament by the barest of margins tells a lot about their quality.

JRL’s chance of winning is 55%

BL’s chance of winning is 45%

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Tips

Bet on Aniket Verma. Fresh from a great season of IPL, in which he made a lot of ripples with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Verma can be a massive factor to our markets. Yash Dubey has been in great form in domestic cricket for the last couple of years and not betting on him is a chance missed. Saransh Jain is one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket in a while and you need to have a good stake on him to do well.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has hosted only one T20 match to date, between India and Bangladesh in 2024, with the chasing side emerging victorious. So far, the venue hasn’t hosted any other domestic T20 matches, and records for inter-district or inter-club matches aren’t available.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals as the probability of rain is only 2%. The probability of thunderstorms is nil. All in all, this should be a pleasant evening to play cricket.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Adheer Pratap Singh, Akarsh Singh, Atul Kushwah, Dharmesh Patel, Anubhav Agarwal, Prabhanshu Shukla, Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Singh, Saransh Jain, Taanishq Yadav, Abhishek Bhandari, Siddharth Patidar, Ankit Kushwah, Pankaj Patel, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada, Anant Dubey, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Adheer Pratap Singh Batter Akarsh Singh Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Ritesh Shakya All-rounder Prabhanshu Shukla All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Ankit Kushwah Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Ritik Tada Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

Jabalpur Royal Lions are the defending champions. In the league stage of the previous season, they won all four games and had a direct entry to the final, in which they beat Bhopal Leopards to secure the title.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Abid Ur Rehman, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Harsh Dixit, Kartik Parihar, Kuldeep Gehi, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey, Aniket Verma, Ayush Mankar, Himanshu Shinde, Kunal Rai, Madhav Tiwari, Shubham Kushwah, Gourav Pichoniya, Arshad Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Aviral Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Gautam Raghuwanshi Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Kartik Parihar Batter Shubham Kushwah Batter Aniket Verma All-rounder Arshad Khan All-rounder Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Kunal Rai Bowler Aviral Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards won two and lost as many games in the 2024 season of the Madhya Pradesh League and then got the better of Gwalior Cheetahs in the Eliminator to secure a final date with Jabalpur. They eventually lost the final due to a maniac innings from Abhishek Pathak.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Head-To-Head

Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards have faced each other twice in the previous season, with both gams being won by the former, including the final.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Odds

Jabalpur Royal Lions opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Rajat Patidar won’t have Virat Kohli or Phil Salt this time around, but he is all set to set up a great base with Harshvardhan Hardia in the side. The duo are in great form at the moment, with Patidar fresh off a stunning IPL campaign, whereas Hardia had a great Inter-District performance. With contrasting styles coming together, it is prudent to expect that

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Jabalpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Bhopal Leopards Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Best Batters

Abhishek Bhandari to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Bhandari hasn’t represented Madhya Pradesh in three years, but he still remains one of the most promising wicket-keeper batters in the side. In his List A career, Bhandari has scored 587 runs at an average of 34.52 and in his T20 career, he has scored 163 runs at an average of 27.16. That tells you why he should be trusted to become the best batter for Jabalpur Royal Lions in the upcoming clash.

Yash Dubey to be Bhopal Leopards’ best batter (Parimatch)

One of the tallest run-makers in Indian domestic cricket in recent years, Yash Dubey has scored 2824 runs in first-class cricket and 1425 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.16 and 50.89 respectively. He has seven centuries and 24 half-centuries to his name, which makes things pretty clear for him. Go ahead with Dubey, and you won’t regret the move.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Bhopal Leopards Best Bowlers

Rahul Batham to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Former India U19 all-rounder Rahul Batham has a List A average of 38.71 and a T20 average of 27.36. Even though these numbers don’t paint a crazy picture, it is paramount that we take into consideration his impact with the ball in the recent MPCA events, in which he averaged 18.30 in seven matches.

Saransh Jain to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Saransh Jain is extremely consistent in first-class cricket, and even though he hasn’t replicated the same success for Madhya Pradesh in T20s, things haven’t been any less better. He has a T20 average of 19.11 and an economy rate of 6.25, which are really good. Trust him to deliver big on the occasion.