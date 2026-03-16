Facts: Aryan Pandey, with eight wickets, currently sits second on the tournament's wicket-taking charts, just behind Mangesh Yadav

Ritesh Shakya has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions, claiming five wickets in three matches

Harpreet Singh Bhatia sits second on the run-scoring charts with 136 runs from three matches at an average of 68 and an impressive strike rate of 160.26

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Chance of Winning

After the first match was washed out due to rain, Jabalpur Royal Lions would have expected things to fall in their favour, but it was anything but that. The defending champions have lost both their games so far to sit in sixth position in the seven-team league. While Siddharth Patidar and Abhishek Bhandari have delivered the good, the failure of skipper Saransh Jain has cost them big time.

On the other hand, Chambal Ghariyals are on a roll. Even though they lost the third game to Rewa Jaguars, the fact that they won their first two games quite comprehensively makes a big statement. The likes of Apurve Dwivedi, Shubham Sharma, and Harpreet Singh Bhatia are in very good form, and that will help them sail through.

JRL’s chance of winning is 43%

CG’s chance of winning is 57%

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Tips

Shubham Sharma is a very consistent performer in the Madhya Pradesh League, and for you to do well in the betting market, you need to have a decent stake on him. Harpreet Singh Bhatia is plundering runs, and you really can’t not take him, can you? Siddharth Patidar is another strong contender to multiply your stake amount with his run-scoring abilities.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Match Toss Prediction

So far in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025, a chasing side are yet to win a game. In all nine completed games at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, this season, batting first teams have come out victorious and how!

Weather Report

There’s a 65% chance of rain in Gwalior on Wednesday, which raises real concerns about the upcoming fixture. With two matches in the tournament already washed out due to weather interruptions, another rain-affected game could well be on the cards. Don’t be surprised if this one meets a similar fate.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Akarsh Singh, Dharmesh Patel, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Siddharth Patidar Batter Dharmesh Patel Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ritesh Shakya All-rounder Sanjog Singh All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Abid Ur Rehman Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Ritik Tada Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

After their first match of the season was washed out due to rain, Jabalpur Royal Lions have lost their next two encounters and now sitting in the sixth place in the seven-team league.

Chambal Ghariyals Player List

Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Rohit Rajawat, Pankaj Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Akash Rajawat, Vineet Rawat, Vishal Shrivas

Predicted Playing XI

Apurve Dwivedi Wicket-Keeper Ankush Singh Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Aman Bhadoriya Batter Rudransh Singh All-rounder Raj Dabi All-rounder Nayanraj Mewada Bowler Tripuresh Singh Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Chambal Ghariyals Team Form

Chambal Ghariyals began their Madhya Pradesh League 2024 campaign on a strong note, registering back-to-back wins against Gwalior Cheetahs and Indore Pink Panthers. However, their momentum was halted in the third game, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Rewa Jaguars.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Chambal Ghariyals.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Betting Odds

Chambal Ghariyals to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Chambal Ghariyals boast the best opening partnership in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, thanks to the consistent performances of Apurve Dwivedi and Ankush Singh. Both batters have been in sublime form, featuring among the top six run-scorers in the competition. Their dominance at the top is no surprise, given their prolific run in the MPCA League leading into this tournament. Expect them to continue setting the tone with another strong start in the upcoming fixture.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Jabalpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Chambal Gadhiyals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now!

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Batters

Siddharth Patidar to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 84 runs in two innings, which tells you why backing him would be ideal for us in the long run. Patidar has also managed an effervescent half-century in the previous game, so form is not a concern for him. So what are we waiting for?

Harpreet Singh Bhatia to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been in stellar form, sitting second on the run-scoring charts with 136 runs from three matches at an average of 68 and an impressive strike rate of 160.26. A seasoned performer in Madhya Pradesh cricket, Harpreet has consistently delivered big scores and remains a dependable presence at the crease. Betting on him to deliver again is as safe as it gets.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals Best Bowlers

Ritesh Shakya to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Ritesh Shakya has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions, claiming five wickets in three matches. His knack for keeping things tight while consistently picking up key wickets makes him a vital cog in the bowling unit. Backing him to make an impact in the upcoming clash could be a smart move.

Aryan Pandey to be Chambal Ghariyals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aryan Pandey has been a standout performer in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, picking up eight wickets in just three games at an impressive average of 9.73. With a four-wicket haul already to his name, he currently sits second on the tournament's wicket-taking charts, just behind Mangesh Yadav. In this kind of form, he's a no-brainer pick. So what are you waiting for?