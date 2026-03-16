Facts: Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 84 runs in two innings

Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 19.67

Kumar Kartikeya has picked eight wickets at an incredible average of 13.00 in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Chance of Winning

Things haven’t gone Jabalpur Royal Lions’ way the way it should have. Sure, they beat an impressive Chambal Ghariyals in their last encounter, but beyond that, it is a little untidy. Saransh Jain’s return to form would have made them excited, and he holds the key to the team’s long-term success. But the likes of Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, and Abhishek Bhandari need to deliver once again for them to feel extremely confident.

On the other hand, Rewa Jaguars are consistency personified. Kanishk Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, and Saransh Surana are all in very good form and have been delivering from match 1. While their last game was washed out due to heavy rain in Gwalior, they would be eager to make it to the semi-finals with one more game to go.

JRL’s chance of winning is 33%

RJ’s chance of winning is 67%

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Tips

Bet big on Saransh Jain - one of the most consistent players to emerge from Madhya Pradesh in recent times, and his performances in the ongoing tournament are proof of that. Prithviraj Singh Tomar has been instrumental in delivering some massive hits along the way, so it only makes sense to back him to do well again. And what about Shivam Shukla? He certainly can sway the game in his side’s favour.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Match Toss Prediction

Of 11 completed matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, batting first teams have won nine games as compared to a couple of wins by the chasing side. With rain holding sway with the matches, now, teams would also prefer to bat first and put as many runs on the board as possible.

Weather Report

After both matches were washed out due to rain on Wednesday, the outlook for Thursday appears even bleaker. The Indian Meteorological Department has continued its Yellow warning for Gwalior, citing a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. The onset of the south-west monsoon is also expected to bring further rainfall to the region.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Akarsh Singh, Dharmesh Patel, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Siddharth Patidar Batter Dharmesh Patel Batter Abhishek Bhandari Wicket-keeper Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ritesh Shakya All-rounder Sanjog Singh All-rounder Rahul Batham Bowler Abid Ur Rehman Bowler Pankaj Patel Bowler Ritik Tada Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

With one win and two losses from four matches, with one game being washed out due to rain, Jabalpur Royal Lions are sitting at the fifth spot on the points table, right above Indore Pink Panthers and Bundelkhand Bulls.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar Batter Chanchal Rathore Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sagar Solanki Batter Atharv Mahajan All-rounder Kanishk Dubey Batter Saransh Surana All-rounder Aryan Deshmukh Bowler Shivam Shukla Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Ramveer Gujjar Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

Rewa Jaguars sit comfortably at the top of the points table, having won all three of their completed matches, with one additional game abandoned due to rain. They began their campaign with a 30-run victory over Bundelkhand Bulls in a rain-affected fixture, followed by a narrow six-run win against Gwalior Cheetahs. However, it was their convincing 39-run triumph over Chambal Ghariyals that would have brought them the greatest satisfaction.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Head-To-Head

In the previous season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Jabalpur Royal Lions got the better of Rewa Jaguars, but a lot has changed since then.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Odds

Rewa Jaguars to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar and Mukul Raghav are in excellent form at this moment, having done exceptionally well over the last three games, averaging 28 for the partnership. Tomar is one of the most consistent batters in the league so far, and even though Mukul Raghav hasn’t reached that level, he has shown enough promise.

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Best Batters

Siddharth Patidar to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 84 runs in two innings, which tells you why backing him would be ideal for us in the long run. Patidar has also managed a half-century in the previous game, so form is not a concern for him. So what are we waiting for?

Prithviraj Singh Tomar to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar has emerged as Rewa Jaguars' standout batter this season, amassing 103 runs in three matches. His recent scores of 37, 42, and 24 prove his consistency. The 22-year-old also had an impressive campaign in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, further cementing his value in the Rewa lineup. Back him with confidence.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Best Bowlers

Saransh Jain to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 19.67 - that also puts him seventh on the highest wicket-takers list this season. To underline his efficiency, it must be kept in mind that Jain has 131 first-class wickets, 31 List A wickets, and 18 T20 wickets to his name. So don’t overthink so much and bet big on the MP icon to deliver for the defending champions.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kumar Kartikeya has picked eight wickets at an incredible average of 13.00 in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, which puts him third on the list of wicket-takers. Rewa Jaguars have been rescued multiple times by the brilliance of Kartikeya. You know the kind of impact he can bring to the table - hence, it is natural we need to have a decent stake in him.