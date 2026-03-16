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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Match Prediction

JAB

33%

Chance of Winning

REW

67%

Parimatch

1.50
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T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rewa Jaguars will lock horns with each other in the 16th match of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on June 20, 2025 (Friday), at 3:30 PM IST. While Rewa Jaguars are sitting at the top of the points table, Jabalpur Royal Lions are desperately trying to break through and qualify for the semi-final.

Facts:

  • Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 84 runs in two innings
  • Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 19.67
  • Kumar Kartikeya has picked eight wickets at an incredible average of 13.00 in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Chance of Winning

Things haven’t gone Jabalpur Royal Lions’ way the way it should have. Sure, they beat an impressive Chambal Ghariyals in their last encounter, but beyond that, it is a little untidy. Saransh Jain’s return to form would have made them excited, and he holds the key to the team’s long-term success. But the likes of Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, and Abhishek Bhandari need to deliver once again for them to feel extremely confident.

On the other hand, Rewa Jaguars are consistency personified. Kanishk Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, and Saransh Surana are all in very good form and have been delivering from match 1. While their last game was washed out due to heavy rain in Gwalior, they would be eager to make it to the semi-finals with one more game to go.

  • JRL’s chance of winning is 33%
  • RJ’s chance of winning is 67%

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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Tips

Bet big on Saransh Jain - one of the most consistent players to emerge from Madhya Pradesh in recent times, and his performances in the ongoing tournament are proof of that. Prithviraj Singh Tomar has been instrumental in delivering some massive hits along the way, so it only makes sense to back him to do well again. And what about Shivam Shukla? He certainly can sway the game in his side’s favour.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Match Toss Prediction

Of 11 completed matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, batting first teams have won nine games as compared to a couple of wins by the chasing side. With rain holding sway with the matches, now, teams would also prefer to bat first and put as many runs on the board as possible.

Weather Report

After both matches were washed out due to rain on Wednesday, the outlook for Thursday appears even bleaker. The Indian Meteorological Department has continued its Yellow warning for Gwalior, citing a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. The onset of the south-west monsoon is also expected to bring further rainfall to the region.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Player List

Akarsh Singh, Dharmesh Patel, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain (c), Ritesh Shakya, Sanjog Nijjer, Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Siddharth Patidar, Pankaj Patel, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Siddharth Patidar

Batter

Dharmesh Patel

Batter

Abhishek Bhandari

Wicket-keeper

Anubhav Agarwal

All-rounder

Saransh Jain

All-rounder

Ritesh Shakya

All-rounder

Sanjog Singh

All-rounder

Rahul Batham

Bowler

Abid Ur Rehman

Bowler

Pankaj Patel

Bowler

Ritik Tada

Bowler

Jabalpur Royal Lions Team Form

With one win and two losses from four matches, with one game being washed out due to rain, Jabalpur Royal Lions are sitting at the fifth spot on the points table, right above Indore Pink Panthers and Bundelkhand Bulls.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar

Batter

Chanchal Rathore

Batter

Himanshu Mantri

Wicket-keeper

Sagar Solanki

Batter

Atharv Mahajan

All-rounder

Kanishk Dubey

Batter

Saransh Surana

All-rounder

Aryan Deshmukh

Bowler

Shivam Shukla

Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya

Bowler

Ramveer Gujjar

Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

Rewa Jaguars sit comfortably at the top of the points table, having won all three of their completed matches, with one additional game abandoned due to rain. They began their campaign with a 30-run victory over Bundelkhand Bulls in a rain-affected fixture, followed by a narrow six-run win against Gwalior Cheetahs. However, it was their convincing 39-run triumph over Chambal Ghariyals that would have brought them the greatest satisfaction.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Head-To-Head

In the previous season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Jabalpur Royal Lions got the better of Rewa Jaguars, but a lot has changed since then.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Betting Odds

Rewa Jaguars to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar and Mukul Raghav are in excellent form at this moment, having done exceptionally well over the last three games, averaging 28 for the partnership. Tomar is one of the most consistent batters in the league so far, and even though Mukul Raghav hasn’t reached that level, he has shown enough promise.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

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Jabalpur Lions

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1.50
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Rewa Jaguars

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2.27
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Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Best Batters

Siddharth Patidar to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best batter (Parimatch)

Siddharth Patidar is the highest run-scorer for Jabalpur Royal Lions with 84 runs in two innings, which tells you why backing him would be ideal for us in the long run. Patidar has also managed a half-century in the previous game, so form is not a concern for him. So what are we waiting for?

Prithviraj Singh Tomar to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar has emerged as Rewa Jaguars' standout batter this season, amassing 103 runs in three matches. His recent scores of 37, 42, and 24 prove his consistency. The 22-year-old also had an impressive campaign in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, further cementing his value in the Rewa lineup. Back him with confidence.

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Best Bowlers

Saransh Jain to be Jabalpur Royal Lions’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Saransh Jain is the highest wicket-taker for Jabalpur Royal Lions with six wickets to his name, which have come at an average of 19.67 - that also puts him seventh on the highest wicket-takers list this season. To underline his efficiency, it must be kept in mind that Jain has 131 first-class wickets, 31 List A wickets, and 18 T20 wickets to his name. So don’t overthink so much and bet big on the MP icon to deliver for the defending champions.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kumar Kartikeya has picked eight wickets at an incredible average of 13.00 in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, which puts him third on the list of wicket-takers. Rewa Jaguars have been rescued multiple times by the brilliance of Kartikeya. You know the kind of impact he can bring to the table - hence, it is natural we need to have a decent stake in him.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rewa Jaguars

The kind of form that Rewa Jaguars are in, it would be stupid to bet on anyone else. They are yet to lose a game in the tournament and have shown an immense amount of confidence both with bat and ball. The likes of Kanishk Dubey, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, and Shivam Shukla are impeccable in their action - something Jabalpur haven’t been able to manage as a unit. So think no more - just go ahead and bet big on Rewa to take you forward in the race.
  • JRL to Win - 2.27 (Parimatch)
  • RJ to Win - 1.50 (Parimatch)
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