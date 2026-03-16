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Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Match Prediction

REW

59%

Chance of Winning

BHO

41%

Parimatch

1.71
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T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Rewa Jaguars and Bhopal Leopards will clash in the 11th match of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on June 17, 2025 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. Rewa Jaguars sit atop the table with three wins from as many matches, while Bhopal Leopards have one win to their name, with another game ending in a no result.

Facts:

  • Kumar Kartikeya is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far and has bagged seven wickets at a remarkable average of 12.14
  • Arshad Khan has 19 T20 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45 for Madhya Pradesh
  • Yash Dubey is one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket, boasting a stellar List A average of 50.89

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Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Chance of Winning

When you win three games on the trot, confidence are naturally at its peak and Rewa Jaguars know that their squad is equipped with all sorts of brilliance to deliver for the side. The likes of Himanshu Mantri, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Surana, Ramveer Gujjar, and Kanishk Dubey are in very good form at the moment and all they need is to push the baton in the right direction.

What about Bhopal Leopards? They won their only completed game so far and they are frankly not a side anyone would want to take lightly. The way Shivang Kumar and Yash Dubey are performing, it would take a special effort from Rewa to get the better of them. Arshad Khan and Goutam Raghuwanshi can take charge of the bowling department to handle the team’s business.

  • RJ’s chance of winning is 59%
  • BL’s chance of winning is 41%

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Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Tips

Bet on Yash Dubey to score big in the upcoming clash - he’s been doing just that consistently. Shivang Kumar is another great option to maximize your returns. Kumar Kartikeya, a wicket-taker par excellence, knows how to deliver for any side he represents. And if you’re looking for more options, Bhopal skipper Arshad Khan is well worth a punt.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Match Toss Prediction

In all seven completed matches of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium so far, the team batting first has come out on top every single time. That says a lot about the trend, and don’t be surprised if the toss-winning captain tomorrow decides to bat first once again.

Weather Report

Tomorrow is going to be a good day to play cricket, with only a 17% chance of precipitation and 23% cloud cover.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar

Batter

Chanchal Rathore

Batter

Himanshu Mantri

Wicket-keeper

Sagar Solanki

Batter

Atharv Mahajan

All-rounder

Kanishk Dubey

Batter

Saransh Surana

All-rounder

Aryan Deshmukh

Bowler

Shivam Shukla

Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya

Bowler

Ramveer Gujjar

Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

Rewa Jaguars have won all three matches so far. They first defeated Bundelkhand Bulls by 30 runs in a rain-interrupted encounter, followed by a narrow six-run victory over Gwalior Cheetahs. But their 39-run win against Chambal Ghariyals must have given them the maximum satisfaction.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey

Wicket-Keeper

Shivang Kumar

Batter

Harsh Dixit

Batter

Aniket Verma

Batter

Goutam Raghuwanshi

Batter

Himanshu Shinde

All-rounder

Madhav Tiwari

All-rounder

Arshad Khan

Bowler

Kamal Tripathi

Bowler

Aayush Mankar

Bowler

Akshay Singh

Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards’ opening game of the season against Jabalpur Royal Lions was washed out due to rain, but they won the next match against Bundelkhand Bulls by a massive margin of 98 runs.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Head-To-Head

Bhopal Leopards won last year’s head-to-head encounter between both sides.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Odds

Bhopal Leopards to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards have a great opening combination in the form of Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar. The duo forged a 140-run opening partnership in the last game against Bundelkhand, which gives a glimpse of what we can expect in the upcoming clash. Both Dubey and Shivang are quite capable players who deliver hits in almost every game - and hence, it is advisable to bet big on them.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

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Rewa Jaguars

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1.71
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Bhopal Leopards

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2.03
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Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Best Batters

Prithviraj Singh Tomar to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar has been Rewa Jaguars' standout batter this season, scoring 103 runs across three games. His last three knocks - 37, 42, and 24 - point to a player in solid form. The 22-year-old also enjoyed a stellar run in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, underlining his importance in the Rewa setup. Bet on him - you won’t walk away disappointed.

Yash Dubey to be Bhopal Leopards’ best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Dubey is one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket, boasting a stellar List A average of 50.89. What sets him apart is his relentless appetite for runs. In the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, he has already notched up 82 runs in just two games, including a composed 47 against Bundelkhand. Bet on Dubey - a solid return is very much on the cards.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Best Bowlers

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Arshad Khan is slowly rising to be one of Madhya Pradesh’s most reliable performers, having performed exceptionally well over the last few years. He has 19 T20 wickets at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45 for Madhya Pradesh. He is right there as the most impactful player from Bhopal, and has proven that with three wickets so far. He seems like a prudent option to bet on.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kumar Kartikeya, the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, has bagged seven wickets at a remarkable average of 12.14. Fresh off his IPL stint with the Rajasthan Royals, Kartikeya has injected confidence and energy into the line-up. He remains the linchpin of his side’s bowling attack - and betting on him could be a winning move.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rewa Jaguars

Rewa Jaguars for the win and for good reason. In their three games so far, multiple players have quietly stepped up and taken responsibility for the side. If it was Himanshu Mantri shining in the second game, Kanishk Dubey and Shivam Shukla took charge in the next. Add to that the contributions of Saransh Surana and Ramveer Gujjar, and you have a well-rounded, winning squad. As good as Bhopal Leopards have been, Rewa Jaguars hold a clear upper hand in this contest.
  • RJ to Win - 1.71 (Parimatch)
  • BL to Win - 2.03 (Parimatch)
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