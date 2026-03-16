Facts: With 10 wickets from five games at an average of 13.60, Saransh Surana of Rewa Jaguars holds fourth place on the tournament’s wicket-takers list

Prithviraj Singh Tomar has amassed 226 runs in five innings at an average of 45.20 and a blistering strike rate of 160.28

Aniket Verma is Bhopal Leopards’ leading run-scorer this season, with 140 runs at an average of 46.67

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Chance of Winning

Rewa Jaguars had four results going their way in five completed games. Led by Himanshu Mantri, they were easily the most cohesive unit in the competition. When Mantri failed to step up, Tomar did and when Kartikeya had a bad day with the ball, Shivam Shukla and Ramveer Gujjar covered things up. That inevitably worked out for them.

On the other hand, it was plain lucky that Indore performed so badly later in the tournament that Bhopal Leopards got a free pass to the semifinals. Not that they didn’t deserve to, but when four of your six matches were abandoned, you were denied opportunities to climb the table. Still, whenever they’ve had a chance to take the field, match-winners like Yash Dubey, Shivang Kumar, and Aniket Verma have stepped up in style.

RJ’s chance of winning is 55%

BL’s chance of winning is 45%

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Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Tips

Bet on Prithviraj Singh Tomar to deliver for Rewa Jaguars as he has done all season. In addition to that, Himanshu Mantri offers a great opportunity for us to make money for the kind of player he has become. You can never ignore Ramveer Gujjar and Kumar Kartikeya. Similarly, from the Bhopal unit, betting on Yash Dubey and Aniket Verma goes without saying. Then what are you waiting for?

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Match Toss Prediction

Of the 16 completed matches in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 so far, teams batting first have won 13, while chasing teams have managed just two wins.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has once again given a Yellow warning for Gwalior for Monday, with a chance of precipitation increasing to 76%. There will be a cloud cover of 95% - and hence, it is expected that the match will somehow be affected by rain.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Chanchal Rathore Batter Kanishk Dubey Batter Mukul Raghav Batter Sagar Solanki All-rounder Shivam Shukla All-rounder Saransh Surana Bowler Pranjul Puri Bowler Ramveer Gujjar Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

With four wins, one loss, and one no-result game to their name, Rewa Jaguars ended the league stage at the top of the points table in the Madhya Pradesh League.

Bhopal Leopards Player List

Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dixit, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Himanshu Shinde, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh, Gourav Pichoniya, Shubham Kushwah, Abid Ur Rehman, Roshan Kewat, Kuldeep Gehi, Kunal Rai, Ayush Anand

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Wicket-Keeper Shivang Kumar Batter Harsh Dixit Batter Aniket Verma Batter Goutam Raghuwanshi Batter Himanshu Shinde All-rounder Madhav Tiwari All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Kamal Tripathi Bowler Aayush Mankar Bowler Akshay Singh Bowler

Bhopal Leopards Team Form

Bhopal Leopards were devoid of crucial game time in the tournament, with four of their six clashes being abandoned due to rain.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Head-To-Head

The previous clash between Rewa Jaguars and Bhopal Leopards was washed out due to rain.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Betting Odds

Bhopal Leopards to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards boast two exceptional openers in Yash Dubey and Shivang Kumar, who have averaged an incredible 54 for the first-wicket partnership this season, comfortably ahead of every other team. It’s a no-brainer to bet big on this pair, as Dubey and Kumar look primed to continue their dominant run at the top.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Best Batters

Prithviraj Singh Tomar to be Rewa Jaguars’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar has been plundering runs for Rewa Jaguars in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League, amassing 226 runs in five innings at an average of 45.20 and a blistering strike rate of 160.28. That puts him fifth on the list of top run-scorers this season. So what are you waiting for?

Aniket Verma to be Bhopal Leopards’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Aniket Verma is Bhopal Leopards’ leading run-scorer this season, with 140 runs at an average of 46.67 and an astonishing strike rate of 208.96. Even with limited opportunities, he has managed to maximize his impact. Given the kind of form he’s in, there’s every reason to believe he’ll deliver yet again in the upcoming match.

Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards Best Bowlers

Saransh Surana to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With 10 wickets from five games at an average of 13.60, Saransh Surana of Rewa Jaguars holds fourth place on the tournament’s wicket-takers list. Surana’s pace and swing have been too hot for opposition batters this season, making him a serious threat to dominate Indore in the next match.

Arshad Khan to be Bhopal Leopards’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhopal Leopards’ bowlers have had limited opportunities this season, with just two completed matches, which is why they don’t feature prominently on the wicket-takers list. Even so, their skipper, Arshad Khan, remains the standout bowler to watch. With 19 wickets in T20s at an average of 30.78 and a List A average of 24.45, you can trust him to make an impact.