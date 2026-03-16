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Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Match Prediction

REW

59%

Chance of Winning

GWA

41%

Parimatch

1.70
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Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Rewa Jaguars and Gwalior Cheetahs will lock horns with each other in the fourth match of the Madhya Pradesh League at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on June 14, 2025 (Saturday), at 3:00 PM IST. While Gwalior Cheetahs lost their opening game of the season, the Rewa Jaguars managed to come out on top in their last match against Bundelkhand Bulls.

Facts:

  • Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper Himanshu Mantri has an average of 39.08 in First-Class cricket and 65.00 in List A Cricket
  • Kumar Kartikeya has taken 51 wickets at an average of 21.66 and took three wickets in the first game of the Madhya Pradesh League
  • Parth Chaudhary is the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the last Col CK Naydu Trophy

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Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Chance of Winning

Rewa Jaguars had an underwhelming 2024 season, but with the emergence of Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, and Shivam Shukla, they now boast a well-rounded unit. The team has worked on addressing its previous weaknesses and looks primed to take on the challenges ahead.

On the other hand, Gwalior Cheetahs will need to make a few adjustments to pose a serious threat to the Jaguars in the upcoming clash. While Parth Chaudhary and Vikas Sharma have provided solidity with the bat, bowlers Anvesh Chawla and Arpit Patel will need to step up their game to make an impact.

  • RJ’s chance of winning is 59%
  • GC’s chance of winning is 41%

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Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Tips

You have a few winning bets served on a platter. First, Parth Chaudhary from Gwalior, who is in sublime form and looks set to deliver once again. Then there's Prithviraj Singh Tomar, who has already showcased his ability to anchor Rewa's top order, dominating the proceedings with the bat in the opening game. And of course, there's Kumar Kartikeya, a proven wicket-taker who has the knack of making crucial breakthroughs consistently.

Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Match Toss Prediction

In the two completed matches so far at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025, both batting first and chasing sides have registered one win each.

Weather Report

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a 39% chance of precipitation in Gwalior on Saturday, with cloud cover expected to be around 68%. After matches were impacted by rain on Friday, one would hope it will not be a huge deterrent on Saturday.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore (wk), Himanshu Mantri (c), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Pranjul Puri, Harshvardhan Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Jaydev Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Chanchal Rathore

Wicket-Keeper

Prithviraj Singh Tomar

Batter

Himanshu Mantri (c)

Batter

Sagar Solanki

Batter

Atharv Mahajan

Batter

Kanishk Dubey

All-rounder

Aryan Deshmukh

All-rounder

Kumar Kartikeya

Bowler

Saransh Surana

Bowler

Shivam Shukla

Bowler

Ramveer Gujjar

Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

In the 2024 season of the Madhya Pradesh League, Rewa Jaguars won just one game and lost three games along the way to finish fourth in the five-team league. However, they started the 2025 season on a good note, beating Bundelkhand Bulls in their first clash.

Gwalior Cheetahs Player List

Parth Chaudhary, Suraj Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Parth Sahani (c), Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav, Anvesh Chawla, Prarabdha Mishra, Rakesh Thakur (wk), Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi, Rajat Patidar, Harshvardhan Hardia, Ajay Mishra, Varun Shinde, Anant Dubey, Inder Singh Banjara, Vishnu Bhardwaj

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Chaudhary

Batter

Suraj Yadav

Batter

Vikas Sharma

Batter

Parth Sahani

Batter

Rakesh Thakur

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Chauhan

All-rounder

Mangesh Yadav

All-rounder

Anvesh Chawla

Bowler

Prarabdha Mishra

Bowler

Arpit Patel

Bowler

Akash Raghuwanshi

Bowler

Gwalior Cheetahs Team Form

Gwalior Cheetahs finished third on the 2024 edition of the Madhya Pradesh League, with two wins and two losses, but lost to Chambal Ghariyals in the opening clash of the tournament.

Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Head-To-Head

Rewa Jaguars and Gwalior Cheetahs have faced each other only once previously and the latter emerged victorious in that encounter.

Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Betting Odds

Rewa Jaguars to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

Chanchal Rathore and Prithviraj Singh Tomar opened for Rewa Jaguars in the previous clash, with Rathore falling cheaply for 7. However, that score doesn't tell the full story. Rathore remains one of the most consistent batters in the Madhya Pradesh Inter-Club tournaments and can play big innings. With Tomar already in good form, the duo has the potential to build stronger starts and make significant contributions for Rewa.

Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs

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Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

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Rewa Jaguars

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1.70
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Gwalior Cheetahs

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Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Batters

Himanshu Mantri to be Rewa Jaguars’ best batter (Parimatch)

Himanshu Mantri was dismissed for 0 in the first match, but don’t take it as his form. Just look at his numbers - an average of 39.08 in First-Class cricket and 65.00 in List A. He comes across as a statesman-like character at times, but when he is in the zone, there are a few better players. Trust him to deliver a classic bout of big innings in the upcoming clash.

Parth Chaudhary to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best batter (Parimatch)

Parth Chaudhary played an innings of real substance against Chambal Ghariyals in the opening game of the Madhya Pradesh League, scoring 55 off 31 balls. The highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the last Col CK Naydu Trophy, Chaudhary knows how to score fast and how to score big. Trust him to deliver for us in the upcoming clash on Saturday.

Rewa Jaguars vs Gwalior Cheetahs Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In 45 domestic matches, including the IPL, Sultanpur-born Kumar Kartikeya has taken 51 wickets at an average of 21.66. Fresh off a campaign with Rajasthan Royals, Kartikeya stayed true to his reputation to take three wickets in Rewa’s first game of the season and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. For them to be successful, he will have to do it over and over again.

Mangesh Yadav to be Gwalior Cheetahs’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mangesh Yadav has a knack for picking wickets even on unhelpful pitches. The first match was a classic example. Even though the wicket hardly had any help for bowlers, Yadav found a way to scalp a couple of wickets. So he can be our key man for the next match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rewa Jaguars

Rewa Jaguars for the win. The performance they dished out in the last game was emblematic of the team they have become after a few new additions. Especially, Sagar Solanki and Prithviraj Singh Tomar with the bat and the trio of Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, and Shivam Shukla with the ball. Gwalior Cheetahs need to push themselves a bit more to get the combination right and hence, my bet is on Rewa to take the honours of the game.
  • RJ to Win - 1.70 (Parimatch)
  • GC to Win - 2.05 (Parimatch)
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