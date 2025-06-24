Facts: Akshat Raghuwanshi is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League, with 239 runs at an incredible average of 79.67

Prithviraj Singh Tomar is plundering runs for Rewa Jaguars in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League with 155 runs in four innings at an average of 38.75

With 10 wickets from five games at an average of 10.50, Saransh Surana of Rewa Jaguars sits at the second spot on the highest wicket-takers list

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Chance of Winning

Rewa Jaguars are in a different level of form this year. The likes of Kanishk Dubey, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, and Sagar Solanki have all contributed to the cause in a significant way, adding a bit of ruthlessness about them. When that has coupled with stunning bowling displays from Shivam Shukla, Saransh Surana, and Ramveer Gujjar, you know you have a recipe for massive success.

On the other hand, Indore Pink Panthers are on a losing streak that can’t be defined in any words. Sure, they have some superb individual performers in the form of Akshat Raghuwanshi and Arpit Gaud, but that hasn’t translated into anything substantial yet. With Venky Iyer now out of the equation, you can hope that things will be even more dire for the Indore side.

RJ’s chance of winning is 69%

IPP’s chance of winning is 31%

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Tips

We have a lot of good bets from this game. Indore skipper Akshat Raghuwanshi is in terrific form at the moment, and you can bet on him to do it once again in the upcoming match to boost our savings. Sagar Solanki possesses a stunning ability to convert his scores into big ones and that will help us make good money.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Match Toss Prediction

Of 13 completed matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, batting first teams have won 11 games as compared to a couple of wins by the chasing side. With rain holding sway over the matches, now, teams would also prefer to bat first and put as many runs on the board as possible.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department has continued its Yellow warning for Gwalior for Saturday, citing a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. That may have its impact in the match, as it did for the last three days.

Rewa Jaguars Player List

Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Sagar Solanki, Atharv Mahajan, Kanishk Dubey, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramveer Gujjar, Parth Goswami, Mukul Raghav, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Harshvardhan Singh, Jaydev Singh, Piyush Tiwari, Pranjul Puri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithviraj Singh Tomar Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Chanchal Rathore Batter Kanishk Dubey Batter Mukul Raghav Batter Sagar Solanki All-rounder Shivam Shukla All-rounder Saransh Surana Bowler Pranjul Puri Bowler Ramveer Gujjar Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Rewa Jaguars Team Form

With three wins, one loss, and one no-result game to their name, Rewa Jaguars are at the top of the points table in the Madhya Pradesh League. They have already qualified for the semi-finals of the event.

Indore Pink Panthers Player List

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi (c), Rahul Chandrol (wk), Akhil N Yadav, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Pawan Nirwani, Mihir Hirwani, Siddhant Agarwal, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Rathore, Aviral Binod Singh, Mehfooz Patel, Aman Jain, Masoom Raza Kaif, Anil Morya

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Gaud Batter Akshat Raghuwanshi Batter Vikrant Bhadoriya Batter Ankur Singh Chauhan Batter Rahul Chandrol Wicket-Keeper Akhil N Yadav Batter Pawan Nirwani All-rounder Mihir Hirwani Bowler Siddhant Agarwal Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler Parush Mandal Bowler

Indore Pink Panthers Team Form

Indore Pink Panthers have won one and lost two matches in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, with one game being washed out due to rain.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever head-to-head encounter between Rewa Jaguars and Indore Pink Panthers.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Betting Odds

Indore Pink Panthers to have a cracking opening partnership (Parimatch)

For all the problems Indore Pink Panthers are going through, opening is not one of them. The duo of Arpit Gaud and Akshat Raghuwanshi forged a 221-run opening partnership in the last completed game, making them an enviable team. The duo are in the top five of highest run-scorers in the league and promise to do even better in the upcoming clash.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Rewa Jaguars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Indore Pink Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now!

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Batters

Prithviraj Singh Tomar to be Rewa Jaguars’ opening batter (Parimatch)

Prithviraj Singh Tomar is plundering runs for Rewa Jaguars in the ongoing season of Madhya Pradesh League with 155 runs in four innings at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 146.23. It has put him fifth on the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing season. Then what are you afraid of?

Akshat Raghuwanshi to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Akshat Raghuwanshi is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Madhya Pradesh League, with 239 runs at an incredible average of 79.67 and a strike rate of 179.70. He has already hit a century in the series, which makes him such a delight to watch. Go ahead and bet big on him.

Rewa Jaguars vs Indore Pink Panthers Best Bowlers

Saransh Surana to be Rewa Jaguars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With 10 wickets from five games at an average of 10.50, Saransh Surana of Rewa Jaguars sits at the second spot on the highest wicket-takers list, right behind Mangesh Yadav. Surana’s pace and swing has been too hot to handle for the opposition this season, and this casually makes him a real prospect to dominate Indore in the next match.

Mihir Hirwani to be Indore Pink Panthers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Mihir Hirwani hasn’t had enough opportunities to bowl this season, given most of their bowling innings have been marred by rain, but he still tops the wicket-taking charts for his team. With five wickets from three games, Hirwani, one of the most promising players in Madhya Pradesh, will aim to continue the same ruthless streak in upcoming matches to deliver big for his side.