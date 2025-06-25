West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction
WI
32%
Chance of Winning
RSA
68%
T20i
Three Ws Oval
Facts:
- West Indies Women’s Afy Fletcher was the leading wicket-taker of the ODI series with eight wickets in four innings.
- South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits was the top run scorer in the three-match ODI series, having amassed 184 runs in three innings.
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
West Indies Women come into this tournament on the back of a 1-2 series defeat in the ODI competition against South Africa Women. In the first game, the visitors piled on 232 runs which was not an entirely convincing total. Naturally, West Indies Women chased it down with ease despite being thwarted with ease, winning by a four-wicket margin via the DLS method. South Africa Women exacted their revenge in the second game where they batted first again to secure a substantially better total of 309 runs. The home team fell short by 40 runs as they failed to attain the score.
The series came down to the wire and the rain reduced the game by four overs. South Africa Women, having batted first once more, piled on a competitive score of 278 runs. This time, the bowlers were absolutely on the money as they ensured West Indies Women were bundled out for a mere 121, giving the visiting side a 166-run victory via the DLS method and the series victory.
- West Indies Women chance of winning - 32%
- South Africa Women chance of winning - 68%
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
South Africa Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits were not particularly impactful in the T20I series against England Women where the duo added 1, 1 and 35 runs to the first wicket. However, they improved monumentally in the previous ODI series against where the openers secured totals of 184, 51 and 73 runs in the three matches. They are on course to set up another big score in the next fixture as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
South Africa Women Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
Three Ws Oval is yet to host a T20I match in the competition but three ODI matches have been played here where the teams batting first took two wins. The average first innings total of 273 which is quite competitive and batting first will remain the preferred strategy for the next match.
Weather Report
Barbados will be partially cloudy with the chance of precipitation standing at 25%. The temperature is predicted to soar to 30 degrees Celsius.
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Qiana Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Hayley Matthews (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Zaida James
|
Bowler
|
Realeanna Grimmond
|
Batter
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Batter
|
Jahzara Claxton
|
All-rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
Bowler
|
Jannillea Glasgow
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Mandy Mangru
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women are weaker with the bat than South Africa Women, considering they failed to carry out big chases.
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Nondumiso Shangase
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Tumi Sekhukhune
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have a dominant squad in every aspect and have the firepower to overcome their rivals with ease.
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
West Indies Women and South Africa Women have played 23 T20I head-to-head games and the former has the lead with 14 victories so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 23
West Indies Women - 14
Sri Lanka Women - 8
No Result - 1
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
In the three ODI matches between the sides, South Africa Women outperformed West Indies Women’s first partnership two out of three times. The former’s openers did not post an opening stand lower than 50 runs on any occasion considering Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 184, 51 and 73 runs to the first wicket. West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, on the other hand, lost their competitive edge with time as they scored 9, 40 and 88 runs together in the three matches. Since the visitors were evidently much more consistent, they are expected to put on a better performance than West Indies Women’s openers.
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews was West Indies Women’s leading run scorer in the ODI series against South Africa Women with 104 runs in three innings and an average of 34.66. Moreover, she has 2828 runs in 109 T20I innings which includes three centuries and 17 half-centuries. Averaging at 28.00, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Laura Wolvaardt was the second leading batter for South Africa Women in the last series against West Indies Women, having amassed 130 runs in three ODI games. In her T20I career spanning 74 innings, she has 2035 runs which is inclusive of a century and 12 50+ scores. Moreover, with an excellent average of 35.70, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.
West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler
Afy Fletcher emerged as the leading wicket-taker for West Indies Women in the previous ODI series, having captured a total of eight wickets in three innings with a stellar average of 19.75. She also has 91 wickets in 93 T20I innings along with an average of 20.50, making her the top contender against South Africa Women.
Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba was the top wicket-taker for South Africa Women with seven wickets in three innings during the ODI series, and a remarkable average of 11.42. In her T20I career thus far, she has 50 wickets in 58 innings along with an average of 24.26. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler for the next match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
- West Indies Women to win @ 2.53 (Parimatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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