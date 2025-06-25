Facts: West Indies Women’s Afy Fletcher was the leading wicket-taker of the ODI series with eight wickets in four innings.

South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits was the top run scorer in the three-match ODI series, having amassed 184 runs in three innings.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women come into this tournament on the back of a 1-2 series defeat in the ODI competition against South Africa Women. In the first game, the visitors piled on 232 runs which was not an entirely convincing total. Naturally, West Indies Women chased it down with ease despite being thwarted with ease, winning by a four-wicket margin via the DLS method. South Africa Women exacted their revenge in the second game where they batted first again to secure a substantially better total of 309 runs. The home team fell short by 40 runs as they failed to attain the score.

The series came down to the wire and the rain reduced the game by four overs. South Africa Women, having batted first once more, piled on a competitive score of 278 runs. This time, the bowlers were absolutely on the money as they ensured West Indies Women were bundled out for a mere 121, giving the visiting side a 166-run victory via the DLS method and the series victory.

West Indies Women chance of winning - 32%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 68%

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits were not particularly impactful in the T20I series against England Women where the duo added 1, 1 and 35 runs to the first wicket. However, they improved monumentally in the previous ODI series against where the openers secured totals of 184, 51 and 73 runs in the three matches. They are on course to set up another big score in the next fixture as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

Three Ws Oval is yet to host a T20I match in the competition but three ODI matches have been played here where the teams batting first took two wins. The average first innings total of 273 which is quite competitive and batting first will remain the preferred strategy for the next match.

Weather Report

Barbados will be partially cloudy with the chance of precipitation standing at 25%. The temperature is predicted to soar to 30 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James.

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph All-rounder Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Zaida James Bowler Realeanna Grimmond Batter Shabika Gajnabi Batter Jahzara Claxton All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Jannillea Glasgow Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Mandy Mangru Wicket-keeper Ashmini Munisar Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women are weaker with the bat than South Africa Women, considering they failed to carry out big chases.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Nondumiso Shangase All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have a dominant squad in every aspect and have the firepower to overcome their rivals with ease.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women and South Africa Women have played 23 T20I head-to-head games and the former has the lead with 14 victories so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

West Indies Women - 14

Sri Lanka Women - 8

No Result - 1

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

In the three ODI matches between the sides, South Africa Women outperformed West Indies Women’s first partnership two out of three times. The former’s openers did not post an opening stand lower than 50 runs on any occasion considering Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 184, 51 and 73 runs to the first wicket. West Indies Women’s Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, on the other hand, lost their competitive edge with time as they scored 9, 40 and 88 runs together in the three matches. Since the visitors were evidently much more consistent, they are expected to put on a better performance than West Indies Women’s openers.

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews was West Indies Women’s leading run scorer in the ODI series against South Africa Women with 104 runs in three innings and an average of 34.66. Moreover, she has 2828 runs in 109 T20I innings which includes three centuries and 17 half-centuries. Averaging at 28.00, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was the second leading batter for South Africa Women in the last series against West Indies Women, having amassed 130 runs in three ODI games. In her T20I career spanning 74 innings, she has 2035 runs which is inclusive of a century and 12 50+ scores. Moreover, with an excellent average of 35.70, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Afy Fletcher emerged as the leading wicket-taker for West Indies Women in the previous ODI series, having captured a total of eight wickets in three innings with a stellar average of 19.75. She also has 91 wickets in 93 T20I innings along with an average of 20.50, making her the top contender against South Africa Women.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the top wicket-taker for South Africa Women with seven wickets in three innings during the ODI series, and a remarkable average of 11.42. In her T20I career thus far, she has 50 wickets in 58 innings along with an average of 24.26. She is anticipated to be their premier bowler for the next match as well.