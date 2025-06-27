Facts: Dom Sibley continues to lead Surrey’s batting this season, having amassed 671 runs in 14 innings.

Graham Clark remains Durham’s top run scorer with 552 runs under his belt in ten innings so far.

Surrey vs Durham Chances of Winning

Surrey bagged their third win of the season against Worcestershire who are down in the dumps, making it easy for the former to consolidate right from the start. Having restricted Worcestershire to 214, Surrey surpassed the target with 291 runs on the board; openers Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel were dominant with scores of 73 and 61 runs, respectively, and Dan Lawrence was next in line with a 52-run half-century. Worcestershire were crumbling under pressure and they managed to score 125 runs in the second innings, and Surrey breezed past the total with nine wickets to spare.

Durham, on the other hand, drew their previous game against Sussex where the latter scored 361 runs while batting first. Durham could not quite reach the target as they ended up getting bundled out for 327, and Colin Ackermann’s 65 was the standout performance. Sussex ran away with the lead as they added 322 runs to their tally but fortunately for Durham, the time was up and a draw was reached.

Surrey chance of winning - 67%

Durham chance of winning - 33%

Surrey vs Durham Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley opened for Surrey for a majority of the season and they have been absolutely stunning in the tournament so far. In the last match against Worcestershire, though, the former was dropped down the order in favor of Ryan Patel but it did not deter the first wicket. During the five games leading up to this fixture, the openers set up stands of 87, 24, 22, 76, 56, 58, 15*, 129 and 18 runs before the first dismissal. Their ability to maintain stability throughout the season puts them in a position of advantage against Durham’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Durham Toss Prediction

Fielding is an undisputed advantage at Kennington Oval and the toss winners recognize that, having chosen to field first on all four occasions so far. The average score of 252 is not particularly difficult to chase down at this venue and those fielding first have two victories while the other two games were drawn. Chasing is, undoubtedly, the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests absolutely clear conditions at London with no chance of rain and sunny skies throughout. The temperature is expected to soar to 32 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Wicket-keeper Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have three wins in the last five matches and they have been growing stronger with time, especially with Ryan Patel and Sam Curran being brought to the top order at the halfway point.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have had a mixture of results leading up to this game which makes them erratic and puts them on the backfoot against a formidable Surrey.

Surrey vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham have the upper hand over Surrey in their head-to-head tally with three wins in the last five games while the latter have just one victory to their credit.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 1

Durham - 3

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Durham Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Surrey have had an incredibly consistent opening wicket this season and even though they have changed their lineup, the team’s performance has not taken a hit. In the last three games, Ryan Patel, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns have opened for the teams, having scored 87, 24, 22, 76 and 56 runs together. On the contrary, Alex Lees and Emilio Gay secured totals of 51, 0, 9, 111 and 1 runs, and their inconsistency is quite glaring. Based on both teams’ performances, Surrey’s openers have the edge in this fixture.

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Surrey vs Durham Best Batters

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley was the top scorer for Surrey last time around where he notched up 73 runs in the first innings, marking his fifth half-century of the season. He remains their leading run scorer overall with 671 runs in 14 innings and an average of 55.91, and will be anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming match.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

In the previous game versus Sussex, Graham Clark was the second leading batter for Durham with his second half-century of the season, having scored 51 runs. He continues to be their top run scorer with 552 runs in ten innings along with an average of 61.33, making him the leading choice for the next fixture as well.

Surrey vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark picked an impressive three-wicket haul in the first innings against Worcestershire and even though he went wicketless in the second innings, he is the team’s leading bowler overall with 28 wickets in 13 innings. He has an excellent average of 25.32 so far and remains the top contender against Durham.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was the joint leading bowler for Durham with two wickets in each of the two innings against Sussex last time around, and he has furthered his lead as their top wicket-taker overall with 29 wickets in 14 innings. He has been incredibly consistent and has garnered a stellar average of 27.58 which makes him the favorite against Surrey, too.