Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Prediction WAR 45 % Chance of Winning SOM 55 % 0 0 Place a bet Warwickshire and Somerset will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from June 22 to 25, 2025, as the stage is set for them at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The action is set to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts: Ethan Bamber has extended his lead as Warwickshire’s top bowler with 23 wickets in 13 innings so far.

Migael Pretorius stands as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset with 25 wickets under his belt in ten innings.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Warwickshire come into this game on the back of a draw against Worcestershire where a lack of time thwarted the former’s chances of taking an easy win. They piled on 227 runs on the board with the help of Sam Hain’s 89 and Tom Latham’s 59 while the others made virtually no contributions whatsoever. Worcestershire responded with 181 which allowed Warwickshire to build on their lead by adding 280 runs to their tally; once again, it was Sam Hain who led the onslaught with an unbeaten 87. The Birmingham-based team were inching closer to their victory since they toppled eight wickets in the final innings but had to settle for a draw in the end.

Somerset have experienced quite the purple patch as they take on Warwickshire after a hat trick of victories. In their previous outing against Durham, they restricted the latter to 277 but the batters failed to chase it down as they found themselves bundled out for 172. Somerset’s bowlers made up for this by keeping Durham down to a modest 159 which gave the batters a second chance to mend their performance. This time, they delivered as they made up the deficit with seven wickets in hand to seal yet another victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 45%

Somerset chance of winning - 55%

Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Somerset’s biggest bug bear this season has been their opening wicket and despite having tried several combinations, they have found absolutely no shred of success whatsoever. Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Archie Vaughan, Andrew Umeed and Sean Dickson have all opened for the team in the previous five games, having set up partnerships of 13, 35, 21, 11, 0, 0, 20*, 0, 14 and 50 runs. Since there is no competitiveness at all, the openers remain on the backfoot once again.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Edgbaston have elected to field first on three out of four occasions this season but the teams batting first took one victory while the remaining games were drawn. Although the average first innings stand of 397 is rather high, chasing is much more advantageous which makes it the top strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is on the cards at Birmingham along with a 25% possibility of rainfall, and the temperature is predicted to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Zen Malik All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have had a mixture of results leading up to this game which makes their true form difficult to gauge. Their batters depend heavily on Alex Davies, Tom Latham and Sam Hain to deliver which has held them back this season.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Josh Davey Bowler Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are in solid form at the moment with three successive wins and their lineup is balanced.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have one victory in the last five head-to-head games against Warwickshire while the other four matches were drawn.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 0

Somerset - 1

Draw - 4

Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Warwickshire and Somerset have both struggled to hit the ground running with solid opening stands which resulted in suboptimal performances from both sides. For Warwickshire, Rob Yates and Alex Davies are their mainstay openers who have added 5, 15, 12, 2 and 70 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. On the other hand, Somerset have had several opening combinations in the competition so far but Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey have opened with totals of 13, 35, 21 and 11 runs in the previous two outings. Warwickshire remain more dependable in this aspect and their openers are expected to achieve a superior result in the next match.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Tom Latham secured his first half-century of the season in the first innings against Worcestershire where he scored 59 runs. Even though he notched up a mere 20 runs in the second innings, he has amassed 268 runs in five innings with an average of 53.60. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Lewis Gregory was not among the top scorers for Somerset in the last outing versus Durham where the opener notched up 5 and 38 runs. However, he is among the leading batters for the team with 425 runs in 11 innings, including four half-centuries, and has an average of 53.12 which is the best of the team. He is anticipated to be their standout batter against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Worcestershire, Chris Rushworth played his first match of the season where he picked four wickets in the first innings and three more in the following innings. He has a total of seven wickets in two innings with an outstanding average of 9.57, making him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry emerged as the top wicket-taker for Somerset in the previous game against Durham, having picked an exceptional four-wicket haul in the first innings and three more in the second. He has a total of 11 wickets in four innings and an average of 22.09 which makes him the top choice for the next match, too.