Facts: Will Smeed has scored 1066 runs in 33 T20 Blast matches played at Taunton.

Sean Dickson has scored 109 runs in the last two matches played at Taunton.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Somerset head into this contest on the back of a dreadful four-run loss against Kent. While bowling first, Somerset's bowlers were taken apart by the Kent batters, resulting in Kent posting 228/5. Chasing the target, Somerset had too much work to do in the last over, where they needed 19 runs but managed to score only 14. Tom Banton played a superb knock (68 runs in 33 balls), while Tom Kohler-Cadmore (38 runs) and Sean Dickson (31 runs) were the other two batters to score past 30. The rest of the lineup also contributed with handy cameos.

Hampshire Hawks lost their last match against Surrey by 69 runs, having conceded 193/6 after bowling first. Scott Currie was the pick of the bowlers (2/36), while James Fuller and Benny Howell picked up one wicket each. Hampshire were then bowled out for 124 runs in 17.5 overs. Ffion-drei Pretorius, playing his second game of the season, scored 28 runs from 19 balls and was the top scorer for his team.

The home team, Somerset, has the best chance of winning this contest. They are the in-form team, having won four of their last five matches and two of the three matches played at Taunton this season. Overall, they have won 9 of the 11 matches played against Hampshire at Taunton.

Somerset Chance of Winning: 57%

Hampshire Chance of Winning: 43%

Somerset vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Dickson scored 31 runs in the last match against Kent but failed to close out the match. Dickson has been a valuable addition to the Somerset squad, where he has played match-winning knocks. The one that stands out is his innings against Middlesex, where he smashed 76 runs from 38 balls, powering Somerset to a record chase of 230 runs. So far this season, Dickson has scored 130 runs in 3 matches, averaging 65. Of these, he has scored 109 runs in two matches at Taunton. Given his current form, we predict Sean Dickson will score over 20 runs against the Hampshire Hawks.

Somerset vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first have won two of the three matches played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton this season. It is a high-scoring venue where the surface stays true throughout the match, and chasing is always the preferred option. Both teams have also had good records while chasing this season, and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, June 19th, Taunton will experience mostly sunny conditions. The temperature will be around 14°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 93%, and winds will blow at approximately 2 km/h.

Somerset News & Players List

Somerset Players List

Tom Banton(w), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory(c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Jack Leach, Tom Lammonby

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset lost their last match against Kent by four runs in a high-scoring encounter where they failed to chase down 228 runs. Somerset has been in good form recently, winning four of their last five matches, and currently stands in 2nd place in the South Group with 20 points from six matches.

Hampshire News & Players List

Hampshire Players List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), James Vince(c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, John Turner, Edward Jack, Alistair Orr, Tom Prest, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper James Vince Batter Toby Albert Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire Hawks lost their last match against Surrey by 69 runs. Hampshire's recent form is mixed, with two wins, two losses, and one tie in their last five matches. They currently stand in 5th place in the South Group with 14 points from six matches.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head to Head Record

Across 28 matches played in the Vitality T20 Blast, Somerset has historically held the upper hand against Hampshire. Somerset has secured 17 victories, while Hampshire has won 10 matches. The remaining 1 encounter resulted in a tie.

Matches played – 28

Somerset Won – 17

Hampshire Won – 10

Tied – 1

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire @ 1.91 (1XBET)

Somerset's openers have, on average, scored 34 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches, while Hampshire's openers have averaged 22 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. Somerset's opening pair of Tom Banton and Will Smeed are well-established, and in the three matches they've played at Taunton this season, the Somerset openers are averaging 49 runs per match. In their last outing, this duo added 91 runs for the first wicket.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Top Batter

Will Smeed to be the top batter for Somerset

Will Smeed has scored 207 runs in 6 matches and is Somerset's leading run-scorer this season. He is in good nick and has scored 67 runs in the three matches played at Taunton this season. His overall record at Taunton is 1066 runs in 33 matches, averaging 34.38. Against Hampshire, he has scored 240 runs in 9 matches, averaging 30. Given his current form and good record at Taunton, we back Will Smeed to score more runs than all other batters against Hampshire.

James Vince to be the top batter for Hampshire

James Vince has scored 132 runs in 6 matches this season, averaging 26.40. He had a good start to the season, but in the last three matches, after getting off to a start, he has given up his wicket. His team is in desperate need of a win to get back on track, and on a good batting surface at Taunton, expect Vince to step up, where he has scored 369 runs in 11 matches, averaging 41.

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Bowler

Riley Meredith to be the Top Bowler for Somerset

Riley Meredith has picked up 15 wickets in 6 matches this season and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The Aussie speedster has been a major threat to opposition batting lineups due to the pace at which he bowls and the extra bounce he extracts. He is also a street-smart bowler who varies his pace effectively and has reaped rewards. Most of his wickets have come in the death overs. Expect another match-winning spell from Meredith in this fixture.

Scott Currie to be the Top Bowler for Hampshire

Scott Currie, with 10 wickets in 6 matches, is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire this season. He has been spot on with his line and lengths, picking up wickets in key moments for Hampshire. On a pitch that offers good bounce and carry, Currie will be the ideal bowler to back, and he also has a good record at Taunton; the last time he played at this venue, he finished with a four-wicket haul (4/31).