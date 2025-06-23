Facts: Kolhapur Tuskers’ five matches have been rained out this season.

There is only 10% chance of rain in this match and is unlikely to get called off.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Chance of Winning

Raigad Royals finished third in the league stage and will play in the Eliminator as rain robbed them of a chance to jump to second place in the points table. Nevertheless, they have played brilliantly so far and will be looking to knock the Kolhapur Tuskers out of the tournament. In the league stage, they played 10 matches, won four, lost three and three of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur Tuskers have qualified for the playoffs with only two wins in 10 matches this season. Five of their games got abandoned due to rain while they lost three matches as well. The Tuskers are yet to play their best cricket and have a great chance to knock the Royals out of the tournament.

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 55%

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 45%

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahul Tripathi has regained his form since he moved down to number four. In the previous faceoff against the Royals, he smacked 53 runs off 43 balls, helping the Tuskers chase down the target of 160 runs in a humdinger. For the same reason, he is expected to score at least 30 runs yet again in this match.

Vicky Ostwal opened the innings surprisingly for Raigad Royals in the game against the Tuskers earlier this season. He scored 22 runs off 14 balls with two fours and as many sixes. With nothing much to lose at the top of the order and being the pinch-hitter, Vicky can make a similar impact again. He is expected to score at least 20 runs in this must-win clash.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Toss Prediction

This is the evening game and the pitch should be a cracker one to bat on. The ball comes well on the bat under the lights and chasing is the best option. With so much rain around in Pune, the team will bowl first after winning the toss and then chase down the target. However, a score around 200 will be par on this surface at the MCA Stadium.

Weather Report

After so much rain till 5 PM, things are expected to dramatically get clear in the evening in Pune. There is only a 10% chance of rain after 6 PM, and it is likely to remain the same way. The temperature will hover in the mid-20s during the match as it will be cloudy for the entire evening.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Bawne Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Dhanraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Anand Thenge All-Rounder Deepak Dangi Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Atman Pore Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have won only two matches so far this season in 10 matches, losing three even as five of their games were abandoned due to rain.

Raigad Royals News & Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Vishant More (C), Vicky Ostwal, Rushabh Rathod, Vaibhav Agam, Ajay Borude, Onkar Rajput, Siddhesh Veer, Tanay Sanghvi, Digvijay Patil, Snehal Kamankar, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Nadeem Shaikh, Neeraj Joshi, Nimir Joshi, Shubham Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Omkar Khatpe, Harsh Sanghvi, Rugved More, Sagar Jadhav, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranvir Chauhan, Utkarsha Hazare, Atharva Chaudhari, Mohd. Arqam, Abhishek Shrivastav, Rajnikant Padwal, Vedant Kadu, Ibrahim Velaskar, Ishan Lohiya, Shrawan Khade, Nachiket Thakur, Omkar Mohite, Harsh Oswal, Hrishikesh Raut, Abhishek Tate, Sharwin Kiswe, Neeraj More

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-Rounder Vicky Ostwal Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Rushabh Rathod (C) Wicketkeeper Ajay Borude Batter Niraj Joshi All-Rounder Sagar Jadhav Bowler Tanay Sanghvi Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals have played 10 matches so far, with four wins and three losses. Three of their matches ended in no result due to rain.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Head to Head

Kolhapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals have faced each other five times in the history of MPL. The Royals and Tuskers have won and lost twice each, while one of their games ended in no result.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals

Kolhapur Tuskers changed their opening duo at the right time. Ankit Bawne got a new partner in Sachin Dhas and that worked wonders for them. Both of them have done well together so far and the team will be hoping that they come good yet again. On the other hand, Vicky Ostwal surprisingly opened the innings recently with Siddhesh Veer and might struggle for continuity in this game. With momentum on their side, Kolhapur Tuskers are expected to fare better than Raigad Royals in this game.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Batters

Sachin Dhas to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Sachin Dhas has so far scored 140 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 132.08 and an average of 28 this season. He is the second highest scorer for Kolhapur Tuskers this season. He is an opener and has a good chance of scroing bit. Sachin is likely to become the top batter for the Tuskers in this must-win clash.

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals’ top batter

Siddhesh Veer is the Orange Cap holder at the moment in MPL 2025. He has played eight matches, scoring 270 runs so far at a brilliant strike rate of more than 140. With an average of 45 with the bat, Veer has displayed consistency this season and for the same reason, he can become the top batter for the Royals.

Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Bowlers

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

The pitch at the MCA Stadium will assist the bowler like Rajneesh Gurbani who likes to move the new ball both ways. He has picked up eight wickets so far in six innings. He has sent down 23 overs this season, conceding only 175 runs at an economy of 7.61. Gurbani is expected to become the top bowler for the Tuskers in this crucial encounter.

Tanay Sanghvi to be Raigad Royals’ top bowler

Tanay Sanghvi is the leading wicket-taker of MPL 2025 currently with 14 wickets to his name. In just seven innings, he has done wonders with the ball, conceding only 202 runs in 23 overs at an economy of 8.78. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can be expected to become the top bowler for the Raigad Royals in this game.