Facts: Tom Lammonby leads Somerset’s run charts with 604 runs in 15 innings so far, including two centuries and half-centuries.

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed has extended his lead as Division One’s top batter with 824 runs in 15 innings.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Somerset’s winning streak came barreling to an end as they drew with Warwickshire in the previous match, despite having put on a massive score to kick off the game. The Taunton-based side posted 498 runs on the board with Tom Lammonby and Tom Kohler-Cadmore having emerged as centurions as they scored 133 and 104 runs, respectively. Josh Davey was next in line with 64 runs and the rest did just enough to put the team in a solid position. Warwickshire were kept down to 351 and Somerset added 229 runs to their tally before declaring. They were well on their way to bagging a fourth successive victory before a lack of time thwarted their chances.

Nottinghamshire, too, had to settle for a draw against Yorkshire last time out where the former scored 487 runs in the first innings. Ben Slater top-scored with 96 runs while debutant Ishan Kishan and Liam Patterson-White were tied for second place with 87 runs apiece. Despite their efforts, the target was overhauled by Yorkshire who scored 510 runs and Nottinghamshire had to do something extraordinary in response; they were 148/1 with Ben Slater having been not out on 74 but the match was called off at this juncture due to a shortage of time.

Somerset chance of winning - 58%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 42%

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been unbelievably consistent this season and their performances have been absolutely commendable. In Nottinghamshire’s last five matches, they set up dominant partnerships of 90, 81, 9, 73, 104, 41, 62, 11, 36 and 67 runs. They have hardly missed the mark so far which makes them the most powerful, dependable opening pair of the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted three matches this season where the toss winners elected to field first on all occasions. All three games produced different results with the teams batting and fielding first sharing one win apiece and the other match was drawn. The average first innings score of 233 is low, though, and chasing remains the favorite option.

Weather Report

Taunton is going to be mostly cloudy on the day of the game with a mild 20% chance of a downpour, and the temperature is set to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Josh Davey Bowler Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Craig Overton (C) Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have been exceptional with the bat and ball which gives them the upper hand in the next fixture, especially since their batters have been going hammer and tongs for the last four games in a row.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were a let-down in the previous game and they have their work cut out against Somerset.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Somerset are quite close in their last five head-to-head games with a scoreline of 2-1.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Nottinghamshire - 2

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

Somerset’s opening wicket finally saw some respite with the introduction of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to the top order in the last match where his partnership with Josh Davey yielded totals of 186 and 24 runs. However, in the two matches prior to that, the openers added 13, 35, 21 and 11 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been much more consistent with scores of 90, 81, 9, 73, 104 and 41 runs in the last three matches. Given that they are much more reliable, the bookmakers endorse them to achieve a better first partnership in the next game.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire First class The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore took part in his first game of the season during the previous outing against Warwickshire, and he scored a century immediately with a 104-run knock and went on to score a mere 12 runs in the second innings. He now has a total of 116 runs in two innings and an average of 58.00, making him the top pick for the next game.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed added one more half-century to his tally as he scored 52 runs in the first innings, and his performance in the second innings was not as competitive since he notched up 38 runs. However, he extended his lead with 824 runs in 15 innings which includes two tons and four half-centuries. Averaging at 74.90, he is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius was among the top bowlers for Somerset in the last game against Warwickshire with two wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team overall with 28 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 22.46, and will be expected to come out on top against Nottinghamshire.

Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Abbas is among Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-takers with 17 wickets in seven innings, including two fifers. In the last game versus Yorkshire, he picked a single wicket in 20 overs. He has a brilliant average of 20.05 in the tournament which makes him the favorite for the next game.