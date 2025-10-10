Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
SOM
58%
Chance of Winning
NOT
42%
First class
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Tom Lammonby leads Somerset’s run charts with 604 runs in 15 innings so far, including two centuries and half-centuries.
- Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed has extended his lead as Division One’s top batter with 824 runs in 15 innings.
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning
Somerset’s winning streak came barreling to an end as they drew with Warwickshire in the previous match, despite having put on a massive score to kick off the game. The Taunton-based side posted 498 runs on the board with Tom Lammonby and Tom Kohler-Cadmore having emerged as centurions as they scored 133 and 104 runs, respectively. Josh Davey was next in line with 64 runs and the rest did just enough to put the team in a solid position. Warwickshire were kept down to 351 and Somerset added 229 runs to their tally before declaring. They were well on their way to bagging a fourth successive victory before a lack of time thwarted their chances.
Nottinghamshire, too, had to settle for a draw against Yorkshire last time out where the former scored 487 runs in the first innings. Ben Slater top-scored with 96 runs while debutant Ishan Kishan and Liam Patterson-White were tied for second place with 87 runs apiece. Despite their efforts, the target was overhauled by Yorkshire who scored 510 runs and Nottinghamshire had to do something extraordinary in response; they were 148/1 with Ben Slater having been not out on 74 but the match was called off at this juncture due to a shortage of time.
- Somerset chance of winning - 58%
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 42%
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips
Nottinghamshire to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been unbelievably consistent this season and their performances have been absolutely commendable. In Nottinghamshire’s last five matches, they set up dominant partnerships of 90, 81, 9, 73, 104, 41, 62, 11, 36 and 67 runs. They have hardly missed the mark so far which makes them the most powerful, dependable opening pair of the tournament.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted three matches this season where the toss winners elected to field first on all occasions. All three games produced different results with the teams batting and fielding first sharing one win apiece and the other match was drawn. The average first innings score of 233 is low, though, and chasing remains the favorite option.
Weather Report
Taunton is going to be mostly cloudy on the day of the game with a mild 20% chance of a downpour, and the temperature is set to reach 25 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Player List
Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Josh Davey
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
James Rew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Archie Vaughan
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton (C)
|
Bowler
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have been exceptional with the bat and ball which gives them the upper hand in the next fixture, especially since their batters have been going hammer and tongs for the last four games in a row.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Haseeb Hameed (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Freddie McCann
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
Bowler
|
Dillon Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Farhan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Abbas
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were a let-down in the previous game and they have their work cut out against Somerset.
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire and Somerset are quite close in their last five head-to-head games with a scoreline of 2-1.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Somerset - 1
Nottinghamshire - 2
Draw - 2
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.59 (Parimatch)
Somerset’s opening wicket finally saw some respite with the introduction of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to the top order in the last match where his partnership with Josh Davey yielded totals of 186 and 24 runs. However, in the two matches prior to that, the openers added 13, 35, 21 and 11 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been much more consistent with scores of 90, 81, 9, 73, 104 and 41 runs in the last three matches. Given that they are much more reliable, the bookmakers endorse them to achieve a better first partnership in the next game.
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire
First class
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Tom Kohler-Cadmore took part in his first game of the season during the previous outing against Warwickshire, and he scored a century immediately with a 104-run knock and went on to score a mere 12 runs in the second innings. He now has a total of 116 runs in two innings and an average of 58.00, making him the top pick for the next game.
Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Haseeb Hameed added one more half-century to his tally as he scored 52 runs in the first innings, and his performance in the second innings was not as competitive since he notched up 38 runs. However, he extended his lead with 824 runs in 15 innings which includes two tons and four half-centuries. Averaging at 74.90, he is the top choice for the upcoming match.
Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers
Migael Pretorius to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Migael Pretorius was among the top bowlers for Somerset in the last game against Warwickshire with two wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team overall with 28 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 22.46, and will be expected to come out on top against Nottinghamshire.
Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Mohammad Abbas is among Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-takers with 17 wickets in seven innings, including two fifers. In the last game versus Yorkshire, he picked a single wicket in 20 overs. He has a brilliant average of 20.05 in the tournament which makes him the favorite for the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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