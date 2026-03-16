Facts: Mohsin Khan has taken 11 wickets in the last 8 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters.

Smaran Ravichandran scored 302 runs in 8 matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics this season.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning

The Bengaluru Blasters secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Shivamogga Lions in their last match. Chasing a modest target of 112, the Blasters' innings was anchored by a fantastic knock from Rohan Patil. Despite losing their openers early, including captain Mayank Agarwal for a duck, the Blasters remained in control.

Rohan Patil took charge of the chase with a blistering unbeaten 74 off just 45 balls, a knock that included 7 fours and 3 sixes. He formed a crucial partnership with Suraj Ahuja, who played a solid supporting role with an unbeaten 20. Earlier, the Blasters' bowlers, particularly Shubhang Hegde and Madhav Prakash Bajaj, were exceptional. Hegde conceded only 9 runs while taking one wicket, and Bajaj bowled a brilliant spell of 4 for 12, dismantling the Lions batting lineup.

The Gulbarga Mystics fell short despite a strong batting performance, losing to the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets in their last match. The Mystics' innings was spearheaded by a brilliant knock from their captain, Smaran Ravichandran. He played a captain's innings, scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 48 balls, a knock that included 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Ravichandran's heroics helped the team post a competitive total of 172 for 7. Prajwal Pavan also contributed with a quick 23, but the other batters couldn't provide enough support. In the second half of the match, the Mystics' bowlers struggled to contain the opposition's powerful batting lineup. Despite some early breakthroughs from Praveen Dubey and Monish Reddy, the Hubli Tigers' batters built a solid partnership that the Mystics couldn't break.

Both the Bengaluru Blasters and the Gulbarga Mystics are in good form, and they are also tied on 10 points each. The winner of this match will advance to the semi-final round, while the loser will have another chance in their final league match. However, the Blasters, who defeated the Mystics earlier in the season, have a better chance of winning this contest.

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 53%

Gulbarga Mystics Chance of Winning: 47%

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Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smaran Ravichandran is in fine form this season, having scored 302 runs in seven innings for the Gulbarga Mystics, averaging 42.33. His scores this season are 84, 38, 53, 52, 12, 52*, and 11. He has scored two four-centuries, and in the other two matches, he got off to a good start but couldn't convert it into a big one. We expect Smaran Ravichandran to continue his form from the last match and score over 26 runs against the Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Toss Prediction

In the 22 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 13 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-160.

Weather Report

On Saturday, the weather in Mysore will be cloudy. The temperature will be 28°C, with a humidity of 64% and a wind speed of 13 km/h. There will be no precipitation.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won three and lost three of the last six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 7 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won four and lost two of the six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 season. The Mystics lost their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 8 wickets.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Head to Head Record

Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics faced off in 10 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Blasters hold a dominant record with six wins, while the Gulbarga Mystics won four matches.

Matches Played: 10

Bengaluru Blasters: 6

Gulbarga Mystics: 4

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

The Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 19.11 runs per match in their last eight matches. In comparison, the Gulbarga Mystics opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose have averaged 35.37 runs per match in their last eight matches. Given the recent form of both teams' openers, we are backing the Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters.

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Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Batters

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan scored one run in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions. So far, he has amassed a total of 229 runs in 8 matches, averaging 28.6 with a strike rate of 150. Chetan has been the top scorer for his team thrice in the last seven matches this season, and we expect a strong performance from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Smaran Ravichandran to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Smaran Ravichandran has been the top scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in four of the eight matches played this season. He has also scored half-centuries in three of the last four matches and was the top batter for the Mystics in the last match against the Hubli Tigers where he scored 84 runs in 48 balls. With a total of 302 runs in eight matches, Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for Gulbarga. Given his current form, we predict him to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics in this fixture.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Top Bowlers

Mohsin Khan to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The right-arm off-spinner has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters, averaging 11.55, and is the leading wicket-taker for his team. In the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, Mohsin Khan went wicketless, but was impactful. We expect him to bounce back in this fixture and dominate against the Mystics batters.

Shashi Kumar K to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Shashi Kumar K has been the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics in three of the last five games. He failed to pick up even a single wicket in the last match but was highly economical. This season, Shashi has taken eight wickets in eight matches. We expect another strong bowling performance from him against the Warriors and predict he will take more wickets than any other Mystics bowler.