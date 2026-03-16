Facts: Mayank Agrawal has scored 1098 runs in 34 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy.

Devudtt Padikkal has scored 690 runs in 23 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning

The Bengaluru Blasters enter this contest following a 33-run loss to the defending Mysore Warriors in Match 2 of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Bowling first, the Blasters conceded 180/5. Shubhang Hedge bowled a superb spell, finishing with figures of 3/23 with an economy of 5.80. Vidhyadar Patil and Naveen MG also picked up a wicket each.

In pursuit of 181, the Blasters got off to a poor start, losing both openers, L.R. Chetan (8 runs) and Rohan Patil (10 runs), in quick succession. However, their skipper Mayank Agarwal fought a lone battle, scoring a valiant half-century (66 runs from 49 balls). None of the other batters crossed the 20-run mark, and the Blasters were bowled out for 141 in 19.2 overs.

The Hubli Tigers, under the new leadership of Devdutt Padikkal, began their season with a 29-run victory over the Shivamogga Lions in their last match. Batting first, the Tigers put on a clinical batting performance, scoring 216/4. Mohammed Taha scored a scintillating hundred (101 runs from 53 balls), the first of the season, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 52 runs from 32 balls.

The Taha-Padikkal duo added 100 runs for the second wicket, and late cameos from Krishnan Shrijith (27 runs from 16 balls) and Manohar (13 runs from 6 balls) powered the Tigers past 200. Nishcith Pai and K.C. Cariappa did the damage with the ball, picking up two wickets each as the Tigers restricted the Lions to 187/6.

Based on our analysis of both teams' performances after the first-round matches, the Hubli Tigers have a better chance of winning this contest.

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 40%

Hubli Tigers Chance of Winning: 60%

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Bengaluru Blasters Vs Hubli Tigers Prediction and Batting Tips 2025

Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, played a valiant knock of 66 runs from 49 balls against the Mysore Warriors in his first match of the season, which included five fours and two sixes. In the Maharaja Trophy, Agarwal has scored a total of 1098 runs in 34 matches, averaging 32.29 runs per match. He is a highly experienced batter and is coming off a brilliant half-century in the last match. We are backing Mayank Agarwal to continue his good run of form and predict his score to be over 23 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore has favoured the batters so far where in four out of the six innings the scores have been over 180 runs. While the teams batting first won all the three matches played by a fair margin of 25 or more runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Conditions

On Wednesday, August 13th, the weather in Mysore is expected to be rainy. The temperature will be approximately 26°C, with a 45% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 82%, and winds will be around 23 km/h.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal © Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters lost two of their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. In their last match the Blasters lost to the Mysore Warriors by 33 runs.

Hubli Tigers News & Players List

Hubli Tigers Players List

Manvanth Kumar L, Krishnan Shrijith, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijay Bharadwaj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp Shettennavar, Samarth Nagaraj, Shivkumar Rakshith, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Nishchith Pai

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mohammed Taha Batter Kirhsnan Shrijith Wicket-keeper Karthikeya KP All-rounder Manavanth Kumar L All-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal All-rounder Sankalp Shettinar Bowler Nishchith Pai Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Hubli Tigers Recent Form

The Hubli Tigers lost two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Hubli Tigers Head to Head Record

Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers have faced each other 6 times in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Hubli Tigers have an upper hand with five wins, while the Bengaluru Blasters won one match.

Matches Played: 6

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 1

Hubli Tigers Won: 5

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Betting Odds

Hubli Tigers to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Both the Hubli Tigers and the Bengaluru Blasters had a shaky start with their openers in their last matches. The Tigers opening pair of Prakhar Chaturvedi and Mohammed Taha put up 11 runs, while the Blasters' openers, L.R. Chetan and Rohan Patil, managed 20. Both teams will be looking for a stronger start in their next game. However, the Hubli Tigers new-ball bowlers are expected to be more threatening than the Bengaluru Blasters' bowlers, which could lead to an early wicket. Given this, we predict that the Hubli Tigers will have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters in this match.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Hubli Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now!

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Hubli Tigers Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Bengaluru Blasters

Mayank Agarwal was the standout performer for his team in their last match against the Mysore Warriors. He scored a brave 66 runs off just 49 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. This was a continuation of his strong form in the Maharaja Trophy, where he has scored 1,098 runs in 34 matches at an average of 32.29. Given his experience and recent half-century, we expect Mayank Agarwal to once again be the top scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters in their upcoming game against the Hubli Tigers.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the Top Batter for the Hubli Tigers

In his debut for the Hubli Tigers, skipper Devdutt Padikkal led from the front with a whirlwind knock of 52 runs from just 32 balls, smashing 8 fours and one six. He is in excellent form, and his overall record in the Maharaja Trophy is also impressive, with 690 runs in 23 matches, an average of 32.85, and a strike rate of close to 150. Given his current form, we predict that Padikkal will once again be the top scorer for the Hubli Tigers in this match, replicating his performance from the last game.

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Hubli Tigers Top Bowlers

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for Bengaluru Blasters

Shubhang Hegde was the top bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters in their last match against the Mysore Warriors. He was outstanding, taking three wickets while giving away only 23 runs. Hegde has a history of being a consistent wicket-taker over two seasons. In 23 matches, he has claimed 29 wickets, with his best performance being 4/23. His bowling average is 21.42, and he has a good economy rate of 7.36, which shows how effective he is at keeping the runs down. We expect Hegde to be a key player again, especially in the middle of the innings, and to be the top wicket-taker for the Blasters in this match if the pitch helps the spinners.

KC Cariappa to be the Top Bowler for the Hubli Tigers

The mystery spinner, KC Cariappa once again weaved his magic with the ball in his last outing against the Shivamogga Lions, where he was the top bowler for the Tigers with figures of 2/28 and was the most economical bowler going at an economy of just 7 runs per over. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy KC Cariappa has taken 30 wickets in 31 matches, though he had a quite couple of seasons to begin with he made his mark in the last season and is off to a good start this season. On a track that assists the spinners, we back Cariappa to once again come out on top and outfox the Blasters batters and be the top bowler for the Hubli Tigers.