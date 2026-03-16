Facts: With 23 wickets in 7 matches, Kranthi Kumar is the leading wicket taker in this year's KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

LR Chethan has scored 248 runs in 9 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters this season.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning

Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a hard-fought six wicket loss against the Gulbarga Mystics in their last match. The Blasters batting first posted a competitive total of 164 for 7 in their 20 overs. The team's batting effort was a tale of two halves. The top order, including LR Chethan and Mayank Agarwal, got off to promising starts but couldn't capitalize.

The middle order then faltered, leaving the team in a difficult position. The innings was rescued by a magnificent partnership between Suraj Ahuja and Rohan Naveen. Ahuja was the standout performer, top-scoring with a brilliant 54 off 31 balls. He was well-supported by Naveen's quickfire 34. However, the Blasters' bowlers couldn't defend the target. Despite Shubhang Hegde's two wickets, they were unable to contain the Gulbarga Mystics, who chased down the total to secure a six-wicket victory.

The Mangalore Dragons are coming off a narrow five wicket win over the Shivamogga Lions in their last match. The Dragons posted a formidable total of 200 for 5 in their 20 overs. Lochan Gowda set the stage with an explosive innings, smashing 63 off just 32 balls. His partnership with Sharath BR (28 off 16) gave the Dragons a flying start. Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, the innings gained momentum again, thanks to valuable contributions from Macneil Noronha (33 not out) and S Shivaraj (28 off 13). Their late-innings blitz ensured the team posted a commanding total.

In the second half of the match, the Mangalore Dragons' bowlers had to defend the large target. Despite a strong chase from the opposition, the Dragons' attack held their nerve in crucial moments. Shreyas Gopal was excellent with the ball, conceding only 26 runs in his 4 overs and picking up a key wicket. Kranthi Kumar and Sachin Shinde also contributed with two wickets each, applying pressure at critical junctures. Their collective efforts restricted the opposition to 195, securing a narrow 5-run victory for the Mangalore Dragons.

Based on the current form of both the Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons, the Dragons have a better chance of winning this contest.

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 45%

Mangalore Dragons Chance of Winning: 55%

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Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sharath BR scored 28 runs in 16 balls in the last match against the Shivamogga Lions where he smashed two fours and two sixes. Overall this season, he has scored 208 runs in seven matches, averaging a staggering 29. The last time BR Sharath played against the Bengaluru Blasters earlier in the season he scored 45 runs in 22 balls and was the top batter for the Dragons. Given his current form, we predict Sharath BR will score over 24 runs against the Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Toss Prediction

In the 24 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 15 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 155-160.

Weather Report

On Sunday, August 24th, Mysore's weather will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will be 27°C with a gentle wind of 16 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation, and the humidity will be 63%.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won five and lost four of the last nine matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 7 wickets.

Mangalore Dragons News & Players List

Mangalore Dragons Players List

KV Aneesh, Lochan Gowda, Pallav Kumar Das, Shivaraj S, Thippa Reddy, Abhishek, Prabhakar, Macneil Noronha, Rohan Revankar, Shreevathsa Acharya, Shreyas Gopal, Aadarsh Prajwal, BR Sharath, Abhilash Shetty, Kranthi Kumar, Paras Arya, Ronit More, Sachin Shinde, Santokh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Lochan Gowda Batter Aadarsh Prajwal All-rounder Macneil Noronha All-rounder Shreevathsa Acharya Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhilash Shetty Bowler Kranthi Kumar Bowler Paras Arya Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Mangalore Dragons Recent Form

Mangalore Dragons won three of the last five matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Shivamogga Lions by 5 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Head to Head Record

Bengaluru Blasters and Mangalore Dragons faced off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy where the Mangalore Dragons had the upperhand with four wins, while the Bengaluru Blasters won three matches.

Matches Played: 7

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 3

Mangalore Dragons Won: 4

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Betting Odds

Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

The Mangalore Dragons' openers, Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR, have an average of 44.5 runs per match in their last seven outings. In comparison, The Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 19.11 runs per match in their last nine matches. Given the recent form of both teams' openers, we are backing the Mangalore Dragons to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Mangaluru Dragons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Top Batters

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan scored 19 runs in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. So far, he has amassed a total of 248 runs in 9 matches, averaging 28.6 with a strike rate of 150. Chetan has been the top scorer for his team thrice in the last seven matches this season, and we expect a strong performance from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Sharath BR to be the Top Batter for the Mangalore Dragons

Sharath BR has scored 208 runs in 7 matches this season, averaging a solid 30. He holds a good record against the Bengaluru Blasters, having scored 45 runs earlier in the season. The way he has batted in the last two matches suggests another big knock is inevitable in today’s fixture, and we back him to score more runs than the other batters on his team.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons Top Bowlers

Mohsin Khan to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The right-arm off-spinner has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters, averaging 11.55, and is the leading wicket-taker for his team. In the last match against the Shivamogga Lions, Mohsin Khan went wicketless, but was impactful. We expect him to bounce back in this fixture and dominate against the Dragons batters.

Krathi Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Mangalore Dragons

Kranthi Kumar continued his good run of form with the ball, taking yet another two wicket haul in the last match. For the 7th straight game, he has been the top bowler for the Mangalore Dragons. With a total of 23 wickets in 7 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the season. He typically bowls in the middle and final overs of the innings, where he is very effective at taking wickets. We are predicting another match-winning performance from him today and expect him to be the top bowler for the Dragons against the Blasters.