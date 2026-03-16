Facts: LR Chetan is the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters this season with 228 runs in 7 matches, averaging 38.

Mohsin Khan has taken 11 wickets in the last 7 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning

The Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a tight 3-wicket win against the Hubli Tigers, successfully chasing a total of 142. They have had a mixed season so far, winning three matches and losing two, with two no-results. This puts them in a middle-of-the-table position. Their recent wins show they have found some form after a tough start. In their last match, Naveen MG played a match-winning innings of 33 runs from just 12 balls.

While their batting has been a bit up and down, their bowlers, especially Shubhang Hegde and Mohsin Khan, have been consistent and economical. The Blasters will be looking to continue this momentum and secure more wins to improve their position in the points table.

The Shivamogga Lions are coming off a 7-wicket defeat to the Gulbarga Mystics. Their performance this season has been disappointing, with five losses in six matches and one no-result, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Their batting has struggled to post competitive totals, as seen in their last match where they could only manage 133 runs.

While Tushar Singh showed some fight with 32 runs, the rest of the lineup failed to build significant partnerships. Their bowlers, despite some economical spells from Dhruv Prabhakar and Hardik Raj, have been unable to take enough wickets to put pressure on the opposition. The team will need a complete turnaround in both departments to salvage their season.

Based on the current form and standings of both the teams, the Bengaluru Blasters have a better chance of winning this contest.

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 66%

Shivamogga Lions Chance of Winning: 34%

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Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

In the last match against the Hubli Tigers, L.R. Chethan scored 32 runs in 24 balls, a good rebound after being dismissed for a duck in the previous game. So far this season, Chethan has been the leading run-scorer for the Bengaluru Blasters, with 228 runs in 7 matches and an impressive average of 38. Given his current form, we predict Chethan will score over 27 runs against the Shivamogga Lions in today's fixture.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sirkantta Datta Krishnaraja Wadeya Ground in Mysore has offered a balanced track that favors both batters and bowlers. In the last five matches, the team bowling first had the upper hand, successfully chasing the total four times. The team batting first was only able to secure one victory. We predict that the team that wins the toss will likely opt to bowl first in this contest.

Weather Report

The weather in Mysore for Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain. The current temperature is 27°C, with a humidity of 67% and a wind speed of 14 km/h.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won three and lost three of the last six matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters won their last match against the Hubli Tigers by 3 wickets.

Shivamogga Lions News & Players List

Shivamogga Lions Players List

Vasuki Koushik, Nihal Ullal, Hardik Raj, Avinash D, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Deepak Devadiga, Bharath Dhuri, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar.

Predicted Playing XI

Aniruddha Joshi All-rounder Nihal Ullal Batter Avinash D Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Dhruv Prabhakar Batter MB Darshan All-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam All-rounder Bharath Dhuri Bowler Anad Doddamani Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler

Shivamogga Lions Recent Form

The Shivamogga Lions have lost five of their last six matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Lions lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 7 Wickets.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Head to Head Record

Shivamogga Lions and Bengaluru Blasters squared off in seven matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy. The Bengaluru Blasters hold the upperhand with five wins, while the Shivamogga Lions won two matches.

Matches Played: 7

Shivamogga Lions: 2

Bengaluru Blasters: 5

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Betting Odds

Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

The Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil have averaged 21.70 runs per match in their last seven matches. In comparison, the Shivamogga Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Prabhakar and Nihal Ullal have averaged just 18 runs per match in the four matches played this season. Given the recent form of both teams' openers, we are backing the Bengaluru Blasters to have a better opening partnership than the Shivamogga Lions.

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Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Top Batters

LR Chetan to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

LR Chetan scored 32 runs in the last match against the Hubli Tigers and was the top batter for his side. So far, he has amassed a total of 228 runs in seven matches, averaging 38 with a strike rate of 158.44. In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, he has scored 1,413 runs in 38 matches, averaging 37. Chetan has been the top scorer for his team twice in the last six matches this season, and we expect a strong performance from him in this fixture. We back him to be the top batter for the Bengaluru Blasters in this contest.

Dhruv Prabhakar to be the Top Batter for the Shivamogga Lions

Dhruv Prabhakar scored 18 runs in his last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. So far this season, he has scored 93 runs in 4 matches and has been the top scorer in two of those matches. He is in good form this season, and we expect Prabhakar to perform well in this fixture and score more runs than the other batters for the Shivamogga Lions.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Top Bowlers

Mohsin Khan to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The right-arm off-spinner has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters, averaging 11.55, and is the leading wicket-taker for his team. In the last match against the Hubli Tigers, Mohsin Khan picked up one wicket while conceding just 18 runs, We expect another impactful spell from him in this fixture against the Lions.

Vasuki Koushik to be the Top Bowler for the Shivamogga Lions

Vasuki Koushik picked up one wicket while conceding 15 runs in the last match against the Gulbarga Mystics. So far this season, Koushik has taken seven wickets in six matches and has been the top bowler for the Lions in three of those matches. With the Lions in desperate need of a win, we are backing Vasuki Koushik to deliver a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for his team.