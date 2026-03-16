Facts: Mayank Agrawal has scored 1104 runs in 35 matches for the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy.

Vidhyadhar Patil has taken 36 wickets in 25 matches in the Maharaja Trophy.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

The Gulbarga Mystics are coming off a commanding eight-wicket win over the defending champions, the Mysore Warriors, in their last match. Bowling first, the Mystics conceded a large score of 184/9. Lavish Kaushal was the standout bowler with figures of 3/38, while Monish Reddy took two wickets and captain Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up one.

In their chase of 185, the Gulbarga Mystics started positively, with openers Luvnith Sisodia (23 runs) and Nikin Jose adding 32 runs in 3.1 overs. Nikin Jose went on to remain unbeaten, scoring 52 runs from 39 balls. Prajwal Pavan, batting at number three, scored 45 runs from 33 balls. However, the game-changer was Smaran Ravichandran, who smashed an unbeaten 52 from just 22 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

The Bengaluru Blasters are coming off a heartbreaking last-ball loss in a high-scoring thriller against the Hubli Tigers, where they failed to defend 14 runs in three balls. Batting first, the Blasters scored a massive 225/6, thanks to Rohan Patil's explosive knock of 80 runs from 43 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes. LR Chetan also scored 23 runs opening the innings, while Stan Ahuja (27 runs), Rohan Naveen (24* runs in 7 balls), and Naveen MG (27 runs in 11 balls) all contributed with cameos.

While defending their huge total, the Blasters were on the back foot until the 16th over, when Mohammed Taha and Abhinav Manohar were taking their bowlers apart. However, some brilliant fielding brought them back into the game. In the final three balls, just when the Blasters seemed to be in control, Prateek Jain delivered two full-length deliveries right in Rakshith's hitting arc, allowing the Tigers to smash two sixes and a four to secure a historic win.

Based on this analysis and the current form of both teams, the Gulbarga Mystics have a better chance of winning this contest than the Bengaluru Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystcis Chance of Winning: 47%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning: 53%

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luvnith Sisodia has been in good form this season, providing quick-fire starts for the Gulbarga Mystics in both matches played. He scored 26 runs from 14 balls against the Mangalore Dragons and 23 runs from 14 balls in the last match against the Mysore Warriors. With a total of 49 runs in two matches this season, he holds an average of 24.5. Given his current form, we predict Luvnith Sisodia will score over 23 runs against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

The pitch at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore has favoured the batters and it has been a high scoring tournament so far, where in all the six matches played scored over 175 runs. Out of the five completed matches so far, teams batting first won three matches, while the teams chasing won two matches. In the last couple of days teams bowling first have had the upperhand and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, August 14, Mysore is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will reach a high of 27°C and a low of 21°C, with winds blowing at 24 km/h. The humidity will be around 78%.

Gulbarga Mystcis News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Bangalore Mohit Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak © All-rounder Prithviraj Shekhawat Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. They won their last match against the Mysore Warriors by 8 wickets.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal © Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters have now lost their last three matches played in the Maharaja Trophy. Their recent loss came against the Hubli Tigers by two wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

In the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, the Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters have faced each other in 9 matches. The Gulbarga Mystics have won five of those matches, while the Bengaluru Blasters have won four.

Matches Played: 9

Gulbarga Mystics Won: 5

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 4

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

The Gulbarga Mystics opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Nikin Jose has averaged 35 runs for the first wicket in their last two matches. In comparison, the Bengaluru Blasters' opening pair of LR Chetan and Rohan Patil has averaged 28 runs for the first wicket in their last two matches. While either LR Chetan or Rohan Patil has struggled to get a good start for the Blasters, both Mystics openers have been in good form and have scored consistently this season. Therefore, we are backing the Gulbarga Mystics' openers to have a better opening partnership than the Blasters in this fixture.

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Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Nikin Jose to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

In the last match against the Mysore Warriors, Nikin Jose played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 52 runs from 22 balls in a chase of 185. So far this season, Jose has scored 63 runs in two matches, averaging 31.5. He is in excellent form at the moment, and we are backing him to once again come out on top against the Bengaluru Blasters and be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Mayank Agarwal to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

The skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, Mayank Agarwal, had a quiet outing in the last match against the Hubli Tigers, where he was dismissed for just 9 runs. In the first game of the season, Agarwal scored 66 runs from 49 balls against the Mysore Warriors, but he couldn't replicate that performance in the second game. With his team losing two consecutive matches early in the tournament, the onus is on Mayank to lead his team from the front with the bat, and we anticipate a match-winning knock from him against Gulbarga.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Monish Reddy to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Monish Reddy picked up two wickets in the last match against the Mysore Warriors conceding 30 runs and was the second best bowler for the Mystics. In the first match he also bagged two wickets against the Mangalore Dragons. He has shown great consistency and accuray with the ball in this season so far bagging four wickets in two matches. We back Monish Reddy to bowl another wicket taking spell against the Bengaluru Blasters and be the top bowler for the Mystics.

Vidhyadhar Patil to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

Vidhyadhar Patil picked up one wicket in the last match against the Hubli Tigers, bowling the crucial 19th over. He finished with figures of 1/47. So far this season, he has taken two wickets in two matches, and he has been a bit unlucky, with three or four catches dropped off his bowling. He has taken 36 wickets in 25 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy and is one of the few young players who can take wickets in the death overs. We expect a much better performance from him against the Mystics.