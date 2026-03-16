Facts: Smaran Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 394 runs in 10 matches.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning

Gulbarga Mystics faced a tough defeat against the Mangalore Dragons in a match where their batting lineup struggled to build significant partnerships. Chasing a target of 181, the Mystics got off to a quick start with Luvnith Sisodia scoring a rapid 29 off just 13 balls. However, a middle-order collapse saw them lose several wickets cheaply, with players like Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Bangalore Mohith unable to accelerate the scoring.

Despite a late surge from Praveen Dubey and Shashi Kumar Kamble, the team fell short by 39 runs, finishing their innings at 141/9. The bowlers, especially Prithviraj Shekhawat (2/21) and Praveen Dubey (2/33), had performed well to restrict the Dragons, but the batting effort wasn't enough to secure a victory. The Gulbarga Mystics finished the league stage in 3rd place with a solid record of 6 wins and 4 losses from their 10 matches.

The Bengaluru Blasters' batting performance wasn't enough to challenge the Mangalore Dragons, resulting in a heavy defeat in their final league game. After a shaky start that saw them lose three early wickets for just seven runs, the Blasters were in deep trouble. Shubhang Hegde (39 off 29) and Suraj Ahuja (36 off 26) steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, but the momentum was lost with quick wickets again in the middle overs.

A late cameo from Vidyadhar Patil (25 off 9) helped them post a respectable total of 146/9. However, their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition, managing only a single wicket. The Blasters ultimately finished the league stage in 4th place with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses from their 10 matches, securing their spot in the playoffs.

Based on our analysis of both the Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters recent form and record against one another, the Gulbarga Mystics have a better chance of winning this contest.

Gulbarga Mystics to Chance of Winning - 55%

Bengaluru Blasters Chance of Winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smaran Ravichandran has scores of 3, 89*, 84*, 38, 53*, 52, 12, 52*, and 11 runs in the nine innings he has played this season. Overall, he has scored 394 runs in 10 matches, making him the leading run-scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics. The last time he played against the Bengaluru Blasters, Ravichandran scored unbeaten knock of 89* runs to take his team to victory. Considering his excellent form and consistent scoring, we predict Smaran Ravichandran will score over 26 runs against the Bengaluru Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Toss Prediction

In the 28 matches played at the Srikantta Datta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore during the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025, teams that bowled first emerged victorious in 17 of the games. The pitch has been balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball in the last five matches, where the average first innings score has been between 165-170.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 26, Mysore is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 28°C, with humidity at 69% and a wind speed of 23 km/h.

Gulbarga Mystics News & Players List

Gulbarga Mystics Players List

Bangalore Mohith, EJ Jasper, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran, Ravichandran, Sourabh Muttur, Faizan Riaz, Nikin Jose, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sheetal Kumar, Younus Ali Baig, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal, Likhit Bannur, Monish Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Santosh Basavaraj, Shashi Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia Wiket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Prajwal Pavan Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Prithviraj Shekawat All-rounder Siddharth Bowler Monish Reddy Bowler Lavish Kaushal Bowler Shashi Kumar K Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar © Bowler

Gulbarga Mystics Recent Form

Gulbarga Mystics won six and lost four of the last 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025 season. The Mystics lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 39 runs.

Bengaluru Blasters News & Players List

Bengaluru Blasters Players

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Bhuvan Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S , Rohan Raju

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Naveen Batter LR Chethan Batter Rohan Patil Batter Bhuvan Raju Batter Suraj Ahuja Wicket-keeper Shubhang Hegde © All-rounder Naveen MG All-rounder Prateek Jain Bowler Punith S Bowler Vidhyadar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Bengaluru Blasters Recent Form

The Bengaluru Blasters won five and lost five of the 10 matches played in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy this season. The Blasters lost their last match against the Mangalore Dragons by 9 wickets.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Head to Head Record

Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters faced off in 11 matches in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, where Bengaluru Blasters hold a slight upperhand with 6 wins, while the Gulbarga Mystics won 5 matches.

Matches Played: 11

Gulbarga Mystics Won: 5

Bengaluru Blasters Won: 6

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Betting Odds

Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than Bengaluru Blasters @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

The Gulbarga Mystics opening pair of Luvnith Sisodia and Niki Jose are averaging 40 runs per match in the last four matches. In comparison, the Bengaluru Blasters opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and LR Chetan are averaging 12.5 runs per match in their last four outings. Given the recent form and the consistency of both teams' openers, we predict the Gulbarga Mystics to have a better opening partnership than the Bengaluru Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Ground, null Gulbarga Mystics Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Bengaluru Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Batters

Smaran Ravichandran to be the Top Batter for the Gulbarga Mystics

Smaran Ravichandran has been the top scorer for the Gulbarga Mystics in five of the 10 matches played this season. He has also scored half-centuries in four of the last six matches With a total of 394 runs in 10 matches, Ravichandran is the leading run-scorer for Gulbarga. Given his current form, we predict him to be the top batter for the Gulbarga Mystics in this fixture.

Rohan Patil to be the Top Batter for the Bengaluru Blasters

After scoring an unbeaten knock of 74* runs in 45 balls against the Shivamogga Lions, Rohan Patil has had a couple of low-scoring games, where he was dismissed for 3 and 0. Overall this season, he has scored 223 runs in 10 matches, averaging 23, and has top-scored in three matches for the Blasters. In a must-win game, we back the southpaw to step up and play a match-winning knock for the Blasters.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Top Bowlers

Vijyakumar Vyshak to be the Top Bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics

Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up three wickets the last time he played against the Bengaluru Blasters a couple of matches ago and was the top bowler for his team. This season, he has taken six wickets in two matches against the Bengaluru Blasters, ending up as the top bowler in both. Overall this season, he has taken 10 wickets in nine matches, averaging 22.20. Given his strong record against the Blasters, we back Vyshak to be the top bowler for the Gulbarga Mystics.

Shubhang Hegde to be the Top Bowler for the Bengaluru Blasters

The skipper of the Bengaluru Blasters, Shubhang Hegde, has had a good season against the Gulbarga Mystics, where he has taken four wickets in the two matches he has played and was the top bowler in both. Overall this season, Hegde has picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches, averaging 17.08. Given his current form, we back Hegde to take more wickets than the other bowlers for the Blasters.